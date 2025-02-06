Kam Facial Plastic Surgery: Dr. Joanna Kam Introduces EZ PRF Gel as a New Option for Facial Skin Rejuvenation

Dr. Joanna Kam provides EZ PRF Gel in New Jersey, using patient-derived substances to naturally restore facial volume and reduce wrinkles.

Dr. Joanna Kam, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, is pleased to announce the addition of EZ PRF Gel to her suite of facial rejuvenation treatments at Kam Facial Plastic Surgery . This innovative, minimally invasive procedure offers patients a natural method to enhance their skin's appearance, particularly in delicate areas such as under the eyes.

Dr. Kam specializes in advanced aesthetic procedures, including injectables, surgical facelifts, and skin rejuvenation.

Understanding EZ PRF Gel

EZ PRF Gel, or "Platelet-Rich Fibrin" gel, is an advanced regenerative treatment derived from the patient's own blood. The process involves drawing a small amount of blood, which is then processed to concentrate the platelets and fibrin. This concentration is reintroduced into targeted facial areas to promote natural collagen production and skin rejuvenation.

Unlike traditional dermal fillers that use synthetic materials, EZ PRF Gel harnesses the body's own healing properties. By stimulating collagen production and tissue regeneration, this procedure offers long-term skin improvement with minimal risk of adverse reactions.

How EZ PRF Gel Works

The procedure begins with a standard blood draw from the patient. The collected blood is processed using a specialized technique to separate and concentrate the platelets and fibrin, forming a gel-like substance. This PRF gel is then carefully injected into specific facial regions, where it integrates with the skin's natural structure and gradually enhances volume, texture, and elasticity.

Unlike conventional PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma), which requires additives to activate growth factors, PRF is 100% natural and free from chemicals. It offers a more sustained release of growth factors, ensuring longer-lasting and more pronounced skin benefits.

Applications of EZ PRF Gel

EZ PRF Gel is a versatile treatment that can address a variety of facial concerns, including:

Under-Eye Rejuvenation : The under-eye area is particularly delicate and often shows early signs of aging, such as hollowness and dark circles. EZ PRF Gel can help restore volume, improve skin texture, and reduce discoloration in this region.

Fine Lines and Wrinkles : By stimulating collagen production, the treatment can soften the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, mouth, and forehead.

Overall Skin Texture and Elasticity : Patients may experience enhanced skin tone, hydration, and firmness, leading to a naturally refreshed look.

Volume Restoration : EZ PRF Gel can help restore lost volume in areas such as the cheeks and temples, which tend to become more hollow with age.

Acne Scarring and Skin Irregularities: The regenerative properties of PRF can also assist in improving the appearance of scars and uneven skin texture.

Benefits of EZ PRF Gel

Patients considering EZ PRF Gel can expect several advantages, including:

Natural Composition : Since the gel is derived from the patient's own blood, the risk of allergic reactions or adverse effects is minimal.

Minimally Invasive Procedure : The treatment involves simple injections with little to no downtime, making it a convenient option for those seeking facial rejuvenation without surgery.

Long-Lasting Results : Unlike traditional fillers that may require frequent touch-ups, EZ PRF Gel works by stimulating collagen production, offering gradual and natural-looking improvements over time.

Safe and Effective : PRF has been widely used in medical and aesthetic applications, with a strong safety profile and positive patient outcomes.

Customizable for Different Skin Types: The treatment can be tailored to meet the specific needs of different skin types and age groups.

Other Injectable Treatments from Kam Facial Plastic Surgery

AtKam Facial Plastic Surgery, a variety of injectable treatments are available to address different cosmetic concerns:

Hyaluronic Acid Fillers : Products like Restylane® and Juvéderm® provide immediate volume and hydration, making them popular for lips, cheeks, and nasolabial folds.

Neuromodulators : Botox® and Dysport® work by relaxing facial muscles to smooth out dynamic wrinkles such as crow's feet and frown lines.

Sculptra® : This injectable stimulates collagen production over time, offering gradual volume restoration for areas with significant volume loss.

Radiesse®: A dermal filler that not only adds volume but also stimulates natural collagen growth over time.

Each of these options is designed to enhance facial contours, reduce wrinkles, and restore a more youthful appearance with results tailored to individual needs.

Who Is a Good Candidate for EZ PRF Gel?

This treatment is suitable for individuals who:

Want to improve under-eye hollows or dark circles naturally

Prefer a chemical-free alternative to traditional fillers

Are looking for gradual, long-term skin improvements rather than immediate volume enhancement

Want to enhance collagen production for a fresher, more youthful appearance

Have experienced adverse reactions to synthetic fillers and are seeking a more biocompatible option

Aftercare and Recovery

Following the procedure, patients may experience mild swelling or redness, which typically resolves within a few days. The results develop gradually over several weeks as the PRF stimulates collagen production and tissue regeneration. To maintain optimal results, Dr. Kam may recommend periodic follow-up treatments tailored to each patient's needs.

About Dr. Joanna Kam

Dr. Joanna Kam is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon with extensive expertise in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery. She specializes in advanced aesthetic procedures, including injectables, surgical facelifts, and skin rejuvenation treatments. Dr. Kam is dedicated to helping her patients achieve natural, balanced results through customized treatment plans tailored to their unique needs.

Locations

Kam Facial Plastic Surgery offers services at two convenient locations.

Voorhees Office:

Address: 1605 East Evesham Road, Suite 202, Voorhees Township, NJ 08043

Phone Number: 856-565-2903

Hours of Operation: Monday: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM; Closed Saturday and Sunday.

Sewell Office:

Address: 570 Egg Harbor Road, Suite B2-B, Sewell, NJ 08080

Phone Number: 856-565-2903

Hours of Operation: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM; Closed Saturday and Sunday.

Contact Information

For inquiries or to schedule a consultation, please visit the Contact Us page or call the offices directly.

Dr. Kam and her team are committed to providing the highest standard of care, offering innovative and personalized treatments to help patients achieve their aesthetic goals safely and effectively.

