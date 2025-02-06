DevAI Secures $6M to Empower Enterprise IT with Network AI Agents

Seed investment accelerates the company's mission to help enterprise IT teams reduce downtime, improve security and data accuracy, and capture institutional knowledge.

DevAI , a company building innovative agentic AI solutions for enterprise IT teams, today announced it has raised $6 million in an oversubscribed seed round led by Emergence Capital , a prominent investor typically focused on Series A and B investments. The round also includes participation from Pear VC , Base10 , and Benchstrength , and follows a $1 million pre-seed investment from Pear VC.

DevAI has quickly entered the $2.5 trillion IT software and services marketplace by introducing Network AI agents to address critical pain points in IT infrastructure management. Current networks are built and managed with fragmented IT tools that often contain conflicting information, making them vulnerable to incidents and threats. So-called "source of truth" systems are prone to error and drift, which makes them unreliable for mission-critical tasks. IT tasks have an overreliance on institutional knowledge. As a result, IT teams spend up to 80% of their time on KTLO (Keep the Lights On) activities, leaving little room to focus on high-impact business priorities.

DevAI's flagship solution is the DevAI Network Intelligence Engine. This agentic AI platform builds intelligence from internal IT tools, industry best practices, and institutional knowledge to proactively provide actionable insights and recommendations to IT professionals. In addition, DevAI builds specialized agents on this engine to assist and perform IT tasks. The first agent is Neo, the Network Intelligence Agent. Neo streamlines IT workflows for IT planning, incident response, and security and compliance with a simple chat interface.

By integrating siloed IT tools and surfacing discrepancies across systems, DevAI can help IT teams reduce mean time to identify (MTTI) and mean time to resolve (MTTR) incidents, potentially saving enterprises significant costs related to downtime and lost productivity, as much as 30 to 70% per ticket according to company data.

Led by Susie Wee, co-founder and CEO of DevAI, the company brings a wealth of experience in the IT space.

"IT professionals are the unsung heroes of modern enterprises, working around the clock to ensure IT systems stay online and networks are secure and performing their best," says Wee. "Our network AI agents give them the insights they need to proactively address issues and eliminate inefficiencies so they can focus on business priorities and innovation instead of constant firefighting."

Wee earned her Ph.D. from MIT and has held executive roles at Cisco, Google, and HP. At Cisco, she founded DevNet, the company's developer community, and grew it to nearly a million members. With DevAI, she's tackling a new challenge. "We helped IT professionals learn software skills to automate their networks," says Wee, "but managing and modernizing today's enterprise infrastructure requires more. Now we're helping engineers, architects, and executives in enterprises and IT channel partners use AI to accelerate their daily work."

Wee's cofounder, Edwin Zhang, has deep expertise in enterprise technology, software, and mobile and cloud platforms. They worked together for over 10 years building award-winning innovative products and developer communities at Cisco and Google.

"Neo isn't just another AI tool, it's a tech buddy for IT professionals," Zhang says. "Neo works alongside them, gathering information from across their systems, reducing the time they spend troubleshooting, and empowering them to solve complex problems faster."

Emergence Capital's decision to participate in this seed round underscores the confidence that leading investors have in DevAI's ability to scale its solutions across enterprise IT environments.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Susie and the DevAI team to transform enterprise IT management, bringing much-needed automation and intelligence to an area ripe for innovation," says Santi Subotovsky, General Partner at Emergence Capital. "When we talked to DevAI's sophisticated enterprise customers and heard how DevAI aligns with their growing demand for smarter, AI-powered tools to reduce costs and enhance productivity, we were convinced DevAI was creating real value for enterprises."

"Susie and Edwin have the perfect background to build DevAI," says Mar Hershenson, founding Managing Partner at Pear VC. "Susie founded DevNet, Cisco's developer program, and learned first hand from the community the problem of managing complex enterprise networks. Using an agentic framework to optimize implementations and maintenance will allow these experts not only to spend time in more strategic matters but also increase network reliability."

In addition to its backing from major venture firms, DevAI has secured customer discovery and design partnerships with innovative industry-leading enterprises. These collaborations enable the company to fine-tune its product through real-world use cases, ensuring it addresses the most pressing challenges faced by IT teams today.

"As IT leaders, we design and build networks for today and for the next 5, 10, and 20 years," says Aryo Kresnadi, Technical Director at FedEx and advisor to DevAI. "Our growing business demands for speed and agility requires infusing AI into every aspect of network management-design, planning, and operations. DevAI's innovative AI solutions address our critical areas that were previously untouched."

The capital will be used to scale the product for broader enterprise deployment, drive continuous improvement, enhance customer collaboration, and build a thriving community.

Enterprises interested in becoming a design partner and shaping AI-driven IT advancements can visit https://dev-ai.com/join for more information.

