EQ Inc.: EQ Works Secures $1.45 Million Engagement with Leading Automotive Brand

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2025 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" or the "Company"), a leader in data-driven marketing and insights, is pleased to announce a new $1.45 million engagement with one of Canada's leading automotive brands. This partnership will combine EQ Works' AI driven proprietary data and insights with its targeting technology platform to enhance customer engagement and drive acquisition for the brand.

By combining EQ Works' powerful consumer behavior data and advanced location intelligence with the brand's first-party data, this program will enhance targeted customer outreach, improve conversion rates, and strengthen brand loyalty. This collaboration underscores the growing demand for data-driven solutions in one of the most lucrative verticals for digital media, as brands look to optimize their marketing strategies with precision targeting and actionable insights.

"This partnership is a testament to the power of data in shaping modern marketing strategies," said Mark Ditkofsky, Chief Operating Officer at EQ Works. "We are proud to work with such a prestigious automotive brand and thrilled that our data and insights can drive such a measurable and positive impact on their business growth. Beyond this engagement, we see tremendous potential to expand our solutions across multiple brands in this vertical."

"We are excited to partner with EQ Works to elevate our engagement strategies" said a marketing manager for the brand. "EQ' Works' ability to translate complex data into meaningful consumer insights aligns perfectly with our goal of delivering highly relevant and impactful marketing campaigns. This collaboration represents an important step in optimizing our approach to customer acquisition and retention."

For more information about EQ Works and its data-driven solutions, visit www.eqworks.com.

About EQ Works

EQ Works (www.eqworks.com) enables businesses to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company's proprietary SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements. EQ Inc. is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or otherwise.

EQ Inc.

Michael Kahn, Chief Financial Officer

1235 Bay Street, Suite 401 | Toronto, Ontario | M5R 3K4

press@eqworks.com

SOURCE: EQ Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire