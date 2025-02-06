Buyer Group International, Inc. Announces Phase 1b Soil Sampling and Geological Mapping Results, Outlines Next Steps

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYRG), a mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the completion of its Phase 1b soil sampling and geological mapping program at its Shambhala Project located in Albany County, Wyoming. The Phase 1b initiative builds on the positive preliminary data from Phase 1a ( see 1/5/2024 Press Release ) and furthers the Company's understanding of the project's resource potential.

Highlights

Comprehensive Soil Sampling: Over 150 samples were collected on a systematic grid across priority target areas, enabling the Company to refine geochemical anomalies identified during Phase 1a.

Geological Mapping: Detailed geological mapping identified multiple structural features and lithological contacts, further expanding known mineralization corridors.

Preliminary Results: Elevated concentrations of PGEs and various base metals were observed in multiple zones, indicating further prospectivity north of the No. 71 adit and in the southern claims area.

Data Integration: All Phase 1b data will be combined with historical exploration and recent geophysical surveys to pinpoint high-priority drill targets for the upcoming Phase 2 program.

Phase 1b Program Overview

The Phase 1b exploration program ran from June to September 2024, wrapping up on schedule. Underpinning the effort was BYRG's commitment to stringent industry standards, supported by independent lab testing to ensure data integrity.

Soil Sampling

Systematic Grid: Samples collected at 300 x 300 ft intervals, covering multiple square kilometers in priority target zones.

Comprehensive Analysis: Full elemental testing via fire assay, ICP-OES, ICP-MS, and XRF, providing high-precision geochemical readings.

New Anomalies: Identification of previously unrecorded geochemical anomalies, building on baseline data from Phase 1a.

Geological Mapping

Detailed Surveys: In-depth mapping of surface outcrops, fault structures, and lithological variations.

Geophysical Correlation: Integration of outcrop observations with earlier airborne geophysical data for more accurate geological insights.

Targeted Follow-Up: Focused sampling in areas exhibiting the strongest mineralization indicators.

Preliminary Interpretations

Anomalous PGE Values: Multiple zones returned PGE concentrations approximately 10x the average crustal level.

Prospective Extensions: Indications of mineralization extending south within Project Shambhala.

Drill-Ready Targets: Final drill targets to be confirmed following ongoing data integration and upcoming IP Testing.

LINK TO FULL TECHNICAL REPORT: CLICK HERE

Next Steps

Data Integration & Analysis: Combine Phase 1b results with historical data for refined geological modeling and resource projections.

Phase 2 Drilling Program: Slated for Q3 2025 ( subject to permitting and funding ), focusing on high-potential targets from Phase 1b and completed IP Survey data.

Environmental & Community Engagement: Under Dr. Michael Curran's guidance, BYRG continues to uphold robust ESG standards, engage local stakeholders, and ensure responsible exploration practices.

Dave Bryant, CEO of Buyer Group International, Inc., commented:

"We are encouraged by the positive results we're seeing from Phase 1b. The combination of systematic soil sampling and detailed geological mapping has sharpened our focus on the most promising areas for further development. With these new insights, we're moving full speed ahead to finalize our drill targets for Phase 2 as we advance this exciting project."

About Buyer Group International, Inc.

Buyer Group International, Inc. is targeting exploration at its flagship mining project Shambhala in Albany County, Wyoming. The Shambhala Project consists of 84 lode claims, 2.65 square miles in the historic New Rambler District. The district is located near the south edge of the Cheyenne Belt, a noted Greenstone Belt of the Medicine Bow mountains, which contains various concentrations of rare minerals.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BYRG/disclosure

CONTACT:

Buyer Group International, Inc.

Phone: 214-810-1317

Email: byrg.group@gmail.com

SOURCE: Buyer Group International, Inc.

