Trifecta Gold Ltd.: Trifecta Gold Provides Tombstone Gold Belt Update and Conference Schedule

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2025 / Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG)(OTCQB:TRRFF) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") is pleased to highlight exploration results from 2024, initial plans for 2025 and upcoming marketing efforts. 2024 was a transformational year for Trifecta, after obtaining a US listing with OTC Markets to broaden the investor base, the Company then secured an option to acquire 11 projects representing a large footprint within the Yukon portion of the Tombstone Gold Belt ("TGB") (Figure 1). The Tombstone Gold Belt mining district hosts several significant Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System ("RIRGS") mines and deposits, such as Fort Knox in Alaska (>10 million oz), Eagle and Olive in Yukon (>4 million oz) and the past-producing Brewery Creek Mine, also in Yukon. Recent advances include the discovery of Snowline Gold Corp.'s Valley Deposit, which hosts over 7 million ounces of gold, and updated mineral resource estimates at Banyan Gold Corp.'s AurMac Project (7 million oz) and Sitka Gold Corp.'s RC Project (2.8 million oz). Trifecta has positioned itself as a leading explorer in the region and is pleased to report exploration progress and upcoming plans for three of the projects.

Mt. Hinton

Mt. Hinton hosts four major vein corridors rich in gold and silver mineralization. These veins, a focus for historical explorers in the district, are the direct extension of the high-grade silver vein system at Hecla Mining Company's Keno Hill Silver Project. Limited historical drilling at Mt. Hinton indicates higher gold grades and lesser silver grades than the veins at Keno Hill, including multiple observations of visible gold. The Mt. Hinton vein corridors are impressive in size, with up to 1 km of known strike length and 500 meters of vertical relief, confirmed through drilling and surface sampling (Figure 2). More recent drill intercepts include: 6.44 g/t gold over 12.14 m (MH-20-022), 5.73 g/t gold over 5.07 m (MH-20-032) and 6.74 g/t gold and 186 g/t silver over 7.25 m (MH-20-019).

During 2024, drill sites and access trails were constructed to facilitate step-out drilling at two prominent vein trends. Field crews also expanded property-scale mapping and geochemical sampling. Trifecta believes that the gold and pathfinder element geochemistry in coordination with geological observations and age dating is highly suggestive of Mt. Hinton's proximity to a reduced granitic intrusion of the type responsible for other RIRGS deposits in the district. Preliminary data from a 2024 ZTEM survey identified a large resistive feature in the floor of Granite Creek. A subsequent 3D inversion of the data modeled the magnetic amplitude of a concomitant magnetic feature, closely matching the magnetic amplitude of other known RIRGS intrusions, including Snowline's Valley Deposit. Late-season prospecting discovered granitic rocks at the site of the strongest resistive feature, now known as the GC Target. The GC Target, straddling an existing road, represents a high-priority RIRGS drill target for 2025 that compliments the existing vein targets.

Rye

The Rye Project is located in eastern Yukon, 14 km south of the North Canol Road, an unpaved, government-maintained highway. Work in 2024 outlined an intense, 500 x 200 m gold-, bismuth-, and tellurium-in-soil anomaly overlying the contact zone of a mapped TGB reduced intrusion and surrounding hornfels. Sheeted quartz veining is observed both within the intrusion and surrounding hornfels and vein specimen samples have yielded up to 8.37 g/t gold and 1965 ppm bismuth. Systematic sampling across exposures of sheeted veins is a priority target for 2025, ahead of an anticipated future drill program.

Lance

Prospecting and mapping at Lance defined the margins of an exposed Mayo Suite intrusion on the western side of the property while aplite dykes and quartz veins with arsenopyrite were discovered in float and creek cuts within a 4 x 2 km intense arsenic, bismuth, gold anomaly on the eastern side of the property (Figure 3). Aplite dykes are often indicative of the upper levels of a RIRGS system suggesting another prospective intrusion on the property. Additional work is required to refine drill targets at Lance but the scale and intensity of the soil anomaly and the character of the mineralized float found to date is highly encouraging.

Upcoming Events

Trifecta Gold will be attending and/or presenting at the following events*:

Invest Yukon Vancouver Investor Day - Vancouver, BC: February 19, 2025

Metals Investor Forum - Toronto, ON: February 28-March 1, 2025

PDAC - Toronto, ON: March 2-5, 2025

Take Stock Investor Forum - Calgary, AB: June 4, 2025

Yukon Mining Alliance Conference and Tours - Dawson City, YK: July 9-14, 2025

About the Tombstone Gold Belt

Extending more than 1000 km from the Fairbanks district in Alaska eastward across the entire width of Yukon, the Tombstone Gold Belt hosts many large Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System (RIRGS) mines such as Fort Knox in Alaska (>10 million oz), Eagle and Olive in Yukon (>4 million oz) and the past-producing Brewery Creek Mine, also in Yukon. Since May 2020 over 17 million additional ounces of gold have been discovered in the Yukon portion of the belt, including Snowline Gold's Tier 1 Valley discovery, Sitka Gold's RC deposit, Banyan Gold's AurMac deposits and Victoria Gold's Raven deposit.

Tombstone Gold Belt systems are characterized by sheeted, auriferous quartz veins forming in the carapace zones of Cretaceous-age plutons. They have a characteristic geochemical signature with a gold-bismuth-tellurium±tungsten core within a broader gold-arsenic halo. The deposits are found within and surrounding the reduced intrusions and typically exhibit a geophysical signature comprising a magnetic low (ie. reduced) coinciding with at conductivity low. Veining in RIRGS systems is typically zoned with a core of sheeted veins in source intrusion surrounded by more discrete gold-arsenic veins and more distal silver-lead-zinc veins.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Trifecta's Vice President, Jackson Morton, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in Yukon and Nevada. Trifecta has secured an option to acquire a 100% interest in Mt. Hinton and 10 other highly prospective, intrusion-related gold projects located in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt where over 17 million ounces of gold have been discovered since May 2020. Initial drilling at the Company's Yuge Gold Project, located in northern Nevada, has identified multiple broad zones of gold mineralization near historical high-grade mines. The Company's Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon's southern Klondike Goldfields. Trifecta's Treble Project covers a large hydrothermal system, located midway between Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino Deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.'s Klaza Deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit.

