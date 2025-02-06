American Resources Corporation: ReElement Technologies Begins Weekly Shipments of High Purity Rare Earth Elements to Secure a Domestic Critical Mineral Supply Chain

ReElement's multi-mineral, multi-feedstock refining platform is the only rare earth oxide producer able to economically separate and refine heavy rare earth elements in the U.S.

ReElement's innovative critical mineral refining platform is scalable, cost competitive and environmentally safe, enhancing the United States' national security and economic prosperity

Company's Marion, Indiana Super Site is being developed to supply heavy and light rare earth elements and critical battery minerals to its customer base while expanding its capabilities to include other defense-related minerals that have historically been sourced exclusively from China

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), along with its holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, has commenced weekly shipments of high-purity rare earth oxides to its expanding customer base within the domestic and allied supply chains. ReElement's daily production of both magnet-grade heavy and light rare earth oxides and battery-grade lithium carbonate is enabling more consistent and scalable shipments to customers. Additionally, ReElement's growing order book for 2026 currently represents an estimated $75 million - $100 million in revenue, as the company scales into its Marion, Indiana Advanced Technology Center.

Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources Corporation and ReElement Technologies Corporation commented, "ReElement Technologies occupies a critical position in today's supply chain, commercializing what we believe is one of only two foundational technologies capable of separating and purifying complex mixtures of critical and rare-earth elements at scale. Driven by American innovation, our ability to economically produce ultra-pure critical mineral commercial products is the key to unlocking a robust domestic supply chain - one that also strengthens U.S. national security and economic prosperity. Our proprietary and patented multi-mineral refining platform allows us to respond to highly dynamic market demands faster, more efficiently, and with significantly lower stakeholder risk than any other existing solution. Our recent progress in antimony refining exemplifies our ability to source feedstock, develop and optimize process flows, and deliver ultra-pure commercial products to our emerging and established markets. We are immensely proud of our team for achieving this milestone, and we remain committed to driving mission-critical solutions while creating stakeholder value for all of our entities."

ReElement's advanced refining technology is leading and catalyzing a resilient critical mineral supply chain by addressing the largest bottleneck in the fragile global market - midstream processing and refining. ReElement strategic approach and milestones include:

Commercializing advanced refining technology capable of separating and purifying critical minerals to ultra-high purity at a competitive, if not lower, cost that China.

Applying market-leading technology to both primary and recycled feedstocks, addressing both sustainability goals and supply urgency.

Sourcing high-quality feedstocks from allied partners.

Building collaborations with both government and private market stakeholders.

Catalyzing and supporting domestic manufacturing of advanced technologies through supply agreements of high-purity, low-cost inputs.

Scaling and deploying our platform technology in strategic regions, either through owned and operated facilities or via the Powered-by-ReElement separation-as-a-service model.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

