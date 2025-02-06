Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint"), ReSolve Asset Management Inc. ("ReSolve"), ReSolve Asset Management SEZC (Cayman) ("ReSolve Global"), and Newfound Research LLC ("Newfound") today announced the listing of the Return Stacked® Global Balanced & Macro ETF (TSX: RGBM) ("RGBM") on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

RGBM is the addition of a Canadian listed ETF to the successful family of U.S. Return Stacked® ETFs. This follows the achievement of a major milestone in the U.S., surpassing $1 billion CAD in assets under management (AUM) in less than two years. ReSolve serves as portfolio manager to RGBM with ReSolve Global acting as portfolio sub-advisor. Each of LongPoint, ReSolve, ReSolve Global and Newfound are promoters of RGBM.

RGBM and the ETF Partnership Platform

RGBM is now the second ETF launched under LongPoint's unique ETF partnership platform.

"LongPoint simplifies the launch, operation and growth of ETFs which can be daunting and commercially unviable for many asset managers looking to enter the Canadian ETF market. With our flexible platform, it can allow our partners to focus on their own areas of expertise while we operate and oversee the ETF," said Steven Hawkins, CEO of LongPoint. "LongPoint is excited to be partnering with ReSolve, ReSolve Global and Newfound on RGBM and I am personally thrilled to be working again with the teams at ReSolve and ReSolve Global."

"We knew we wanted to bring our RGBM strategy to Canadian investors in an ETF wrapper and are very excited to be partnering with leading firms like LongPoint and the TSX to do so," said Mike Philbrick, CEO of ReSolve Global. "Collaborating again with Steve Hawkins under his innovative ETF partnership platform is highly beneficial for us, given his deep product expertise and proven success in the Canadian ETF industry."

RGBM seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing, directly or indirectly, in a global balanced strategy consisting of global equity securities and fixed income securities, and using leverage and derivative instruments, to stack on the returns of a systematic macro strategy that provides exposure to major global asset classes including but not limited to equity indices, volatility indices, fixed income indices, interest rates, commodities and currencies. RGBM uses leverage and derivative instruments to stack the returns of a global balanced strategy with those of a systematic macro strategy.

RGBM allows Canadian individuals, advisors and institutional investors the ability to add a diversifying alternative to their portfolios by accessing the power of Return Stacking.

Key Benefits of a Return Stacked® Approach

Multi-Layered Exposure : Aims to deliver the returns of both a balanced global portfolio stacked with a systematic global macro overlay in a single investment.

Diversification: The systematic global macro strategy has historically exhibited low correlation to both stocks and bonds.

Inflation Hedging: Historically, with the ability to go both long and short global futures markets (including equities, bonds, commodities, and currencies), systematic macro strategies have generally exhibited some inflation-hedging benefits.

A New Era in Portfolio Construction

"For allocators, liquid alternative diversification has historically been a process of addition through subtraction, where investors are forced to sell core stocks and bonds to make room in their portfolio. Return Stacking enables an entirely different paradigm of portfolio construction by allowing investors to gain 2 for 1 exposure to distinct strategies inside a single investment," said Adam Butler, Chief Investment Officer of ReSolve Global.

"We are incredibly excited to bring RGBM's innovative investment approach to the ETF market, allowing Canadian investors to allocate in a similar manner to how many of our world-class pension plans have done for decades," said Rodrigo Gordillo, President of ReSolve Global. "RGBM has the potential to completely change how asset allocation is approached by providing investors access to a liquid alternative packaged in a way that can align with their behavioral preferences.

RGBM has closed its offering of initial shares and will begin trading on the TSX when the market opens this morning.

About LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

LongPoint Asset Management Inc. delivers innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey. With over 50 years of combined expertise in the ETF market, our dedicated team leverages deep industry connections and local insights to design, build and launch exceptional ETFs tailored for Canadian investors. Discover the value of investing with LongPoint.

About ReSolve Asset Management Inc. ("ReSolve")

ReSolve is an alternative asset management firm focused on providing globally diversified systematic investment strategies for Canadian and U.S. private wealth, investment advisors, foundations, and institutional clients. ReSolve also offers high-end trading, operations, and distribution capabilities.

About ReSolve Asset Management SEZC (Cayman) ("ReSolve Global")

ReSolve Global develops globally diversified systematic investment strategies and provides research and trading signals to global firms. The firm also sub-advises on various private hedge funds and public funds in Canada, the U.S. and offshore markets.

About Newfound Research LLC ("Newfound")

Newfound is a quantitative investment and research firm dedicated to helping investors unlock the benefits of diversification through Return Stacking. The firm manages alternative strategies and capital-efficient solutions that allow investors to implement Return Stacking concepts effectively.

For more information, please contact:

LongPoint ETFs

416-861-8383

info@LongPointETFs.com

www.LongPointETFs.com

Return Stacked® Global Balanced & Macro ETF ("RGBM" or the "ETF") is an alternative mutual fund, as such, RGBM is permitted to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for other types of mutual funds. RGBM uses leverage and derivative instruments to stack the returns of a global balanced strategy with those of a systematic macro strategy which can magnify gains and losses.

Commissions, management fees, performance fees and operating expenses may all be associated with an investment in RGBM. The ETF is not guaranteed, its value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The ETF Facts and prospectus contain important detailed information about the ETF. Please read the relevant documents before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239778

SOURCE: LongPoint Asset Management Inc.