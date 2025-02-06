Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTC Pink: SEKZF) (FSE: Z7D) ("ESGold" or the "Company") is thrilled to announce the launch of its first-ever systematic deep exploration of the Montauban Project. Kicking off on Monday, this milestone marks the most extensive geological investigation in the property's 110-year history.

In partnership with Caur Technologies, ESGold is deploying Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) - a cutting-edge, passive seismic technology designed to map deep mineralization, pinpoint high-value exploration zones, and uncover Montauban's full resource potential. Previously, ANT has been successfully implemented in Australia, Saudi Arabia, and select projects in Canada, notably Power Nickel's NISK Project, where it helped identify additional targets, significantly enhancing asset value. ESGold now aims to apply this game-changing exploration method to reveal a substantial ore body at Montauban.

Survey Details: Unlocking Montauban's True Potential

The ANT survey will provide high-resolution, 3D subsurface imaging across a 10 km² section of ESGold's 130 km² land package - less than 10% of the total property, yet a region that has never been systematically explored with modern technology (see below).

Survey Area: Covering 10 km² of Montauban's most prospective zones.

Strike Length: Mapping multiple kilometers along strike to identify mineralization extensions.

Depth Penetration: Scanning from 50m to 400m deep, with potential for further extension.

Advanced Technology: Utilizing Caur Technologies' ultra-sensitive Geodes, which are 10x more effective than traditional geophones, combined with AI-driven modeling that integrates historical drill data and satellite-assisted geophysics.

Expected Impact: Expand the known deposit and enhance the potential for new discoveries. Define high-priority drill targets for future exploration. Assess the size, shape, and continuity of mineralized anomalies . Integrate survey data into a state-of-the-art Predictability Model, leveraging all past regional and local exploration results.



Map of ESGold Ambient Noise Tomography Survey at Montauban

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4999/239877_f64cb74564731b29_002full.jpg

Defining Montauban's True Scale: A Historic Breakthrough

Montauban's Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) deposit has historically yielded significant gold, silver, lead, and zinc values. However, it has never been consolidated under a single operator or explored using modern systematic methods.

Past drilling programs only tested shallow mineralization, reaching depths of just 25m in the North and South Zones, while deeper exploration was limited to 200m near old mine shafts. Given that VMS deposits typically occur in clusters and extend to significant depths, ESGold believes Montauban holds a much larger mineralized system than previously recognized.

"This is the first-ever deep imaging of Montauban. For the first time, we will be able to see beneath the surface in unprecedented detail," said Brad Kitchen, President of ESGold. "By detecting mineralized structures at depth, we are drastically increasing our chances of defining a major deposit while reducing exploration costs and environmental impact. This is a pivotal moment in ESGold's strategy to drive value through both production and discovery."

Game-Changing Technology: How ANT Works

Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) leverages naturally occurring and human-made seismic vibrations. These signals travel through the earth and are recorded using ultra-sensitive Geodes. The data is then rapidly processed and transmitted, generating a high-resolution 3D model of the subsurface, with planned imaging depths of 400m and beyond based on initial results.

This groundbreaking technology has already proven to be a game-changer in the mining sector, with the potential to redefine Montauban's geological model. By integrating AI-driven analysis with historical drill data, ESGold anticipates actionable insights that could unlock a major discovery.

Transforming ESGold's Exploration Strategy

The launch of this first-ever deep exploration program could be a defining moment for ESGold. By identifying new drill targets, mapping the full extent of mineralization, and uncovering previously hidden ore bodies, this survey could dramatically reshape the future of Montauban.

ESGold is taking a bold approach, combining cutting-edge technology, systematic exploration, and near-term production. This strategy aims to create significant long-term shareholder value, flipping the traditional junior mining model by using cash flow from operations to fund meaningful discoveries while minimizing dilution.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andre Gauthier a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTC Pink: SEKZF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with exploration potential.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-673-1231 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

