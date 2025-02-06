Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") announces that Rick Trotman, effective February 5, 2025, has resigned from his position as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. William Wulftange, who currently serves as a member of the Company's board of directors ("Board"), has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company and will assume, on an interim basis, all related duties. William has served the Company in his role as Director since 2020 and will focus on completing the earn-in for Barksdale's flagship asset, the Sunnyside Project, in the coming months.

Mr. Wulftange is a seasoned exploration geologist with a track record of success in discovering and developing world-class mines including the Paradise Peak Mine in Nevada, El Peñón mine in Chile, and the Cerro Negro Mine in Argentina. Serving as SVP of Global Exploration for Yamana Gold, his key responsibilities included reserve replacement and resource growth at all operating and exploration assets until his retirement in 2018. During his 40-year career, he evaluated numerous acquisition opportunities in North and South America, making several successful recommendations. William served as President of the Society of Economic Geologists Foundation and continues to volunteer his time to the SEGF.

Darren Blasutti, Chairman of the Board, commented, "We extend our sincere gratitude to Rick for his years leading the Company's management team and focus on advancing the Sunnyside Project. The Board looks forward to supporting William in his dual capacity moving forward while a search is undertaken for a suitable candidate to fill the CEO role in the upcoming months."

In his new dual role, William stated, "I am fully prepared to take on the responsibility of interim CEO and lead the Company through our earn-in phase. This pivotal stage is essential for securing value for our investors and positioning Barksdale for sustained growth in the future."

