Chile installed 2. 14 GW of new solar in 2024, bringing its total installed PV capacity to 10. 5 GW by year-end, according to the National Energy Commission (CNE). From pv magazine LatAm Chile installed 2. 14 GW of new PV capacity in 2024, according to the latest data from the CNE. The nation installed 1. 65 GW of solar in 2023. The country's total installed solar capacity rose to 10. 5 GW by December 2024, accounting for 30. 1% of its total power generation capacity.

