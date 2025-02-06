Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - Mike Morlino, President of Boston Solar, a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (OTC Pink: SING), and former Navy SEAL, was featured on Episode 1 of the Operator-to-Operator podcast. Hosted by Christian Ruf, a former Blackhawk pilot, the episode explored the leadership experiences of special operations veterans and their transition to civilian roles.

Morlino emphasized that special operations veterans bring exceptional leadership skills to small businesses, honed through their experience leading small, agile teams under high-stress conditions during the Global War on Terrorism. He stressed the importance of building trust by listening to team members and implementing their low-cost, low-risk recommendations, fostering collaboration and facilitating necessary changes for business growth.

Key Insights from Morlino:

"Most solutions to problems already exist in the minds of those who have been in the business or industry for a long time."

"If you establish trust, it is much easier to gain the buy-in necessary to drive change that is an inevitable reality when attempting to improve and ultimately grow a business."

Connection though 51 Vets (www.51Vets.org), focused on transforming elite military veterans into powerful private sector leaders led to Morlino being hired as the President of Boston Solar.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LrxuWIKHH-w

During the podcast episode, Morlino recounted how he posted within the "51 Vets Community" stating that he was looking for new opportunities, and Morlino's post was reposted by Christian Ruf which led to his eventual hiring as the President of Boston Solar (www.bostonsolar.us).

Wil Ralston, reflecting on Morlino's impact and good fortune surrounding his eventual hire as the President of Boston Solar, stated, "We knew Mike Morlino was the right guy for the company, but we didn't know that the repost of Mike Morlino's profile on X "Twitter" '20 year+ Elite SEAL Team Member, Sniper, MBA from MIT is looking for leadership roles in the Boston area" garnered the overwhelming response that it did. As detailed in the podcast the post of Morlino's profile on X had over 100,000 views in the first few hours with over 20 individuals requesting to meet. We, the employees. of Boston Solar, and its customers, are fortunate to have been able to bring in the right leader, Mike Morlino, at the right time. Mr. Morlino has made a significant impact on operations which has resulted in over $3.5 million in operational expense reductions throughout the last year and record contracted installations this year achieving over $4 million year to date."

The Operator-to-Operator podcast provides a platform for special operations veterans to share their unique perspectives on leadership and success, bridging the gap between military service and civilian enterprise. The full episode is available now on Spotify and YouTube.

About Boston Solar

Founded in 2011, Boston Solar has installed over 6,000 residential and commercial solar arrays, powering thousands of homes and businesses in New England. The company's mission is to provide superior clean energy products, exceptional customer service, and the highest-quality craftsmanship in residential and commercial installations.

Awards and Recognition:

Honored with the Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality for exceptional customer service in the residential construction industry.

Named a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine for five consecutive years.

Recognized by the Boston Business Journal's "Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts" list.

Boston Solar is a member of the Solar Energy Business Association of New England (SEBANE). For more information, visit www.bostonsolar.us.

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceeds, anticipated growth and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239849

SOURCE: Hawk Point Media Group.