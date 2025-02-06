Anzeige
WKN: A3EB27 | ISIN: US5582561032 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
05.02.25
21:59 Uhr
35,950 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.02.2025 13:30 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Reports Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results

Finanznachrichten News

Christmas Spectacular Production Delivers Another Year of Record-Setting Revenues

Approximately 1.1 Million Tickets Sold During 91st Holiday Season

$25 Million in MSGE Class A Shares Repurchased During Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) ("MSG Entertainment" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The fiscal 2025 second quarter was highlighted by another record-setting run for the Christmas Spectacular. In its 91st holiday season, approximately 1.1 million tickets were sold across 200 shows, as compared to over 1 million tickets sold over 193 shows last season. During the quarter, the Company also welcomed a wide variety of other live events across its portfolio of venues, including the return of the New York Knicks ("Knicks") and New York Rangers ("Rangers") to the Madison Square Garden Arena ("The Garden") for the start of their 2024-25 regular seasons. In addition, in December, the Company announced that it had repurchased approximately $25 million of its MSGE Class A common stock.

For the fiscal 2025 second quarter, the Company reported revenues of $407.4 million, an increase of $4.8 million, or 1%, as compared to the prior year quarter. In addition, the Company reported operating income of $139.0 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 1%, and adjusted operating income of $164.0 million, an increase of $3.9 million, or 2%, both as compared to the prior year quarter.(1) Fiscal 2025 second quarter operating income included $4.5 million and adjusted operating income included $3.1 million, respectively, in executive management transition costs. Excluding these costs, operating income would have been $143.5 million, an increase of 4%, and adjusted operating income would have been $167.2 million, an increase of 4%, both as compared to the prior year period.

Executive Chairman and CEO James L. Dolan said, "We continue to see strong demand for our live entertainment offerings, highlighted by another record-setting run for the Christmas Spectacular production. We remain confident in the strength of our business and expect to deliver solid adjusted operating income growth this fiscal year."

Results for the Three and Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



December 31,


Change


December 31,


Change

$ millions


2024


2023


$


%


2024


2023


$


%

Revenues


$ 407.4


$ 402.7


$ 4.8


1 %


$ 546.1


$ 544.9


$ 1.3


- %

Operating Income


$ 139.0


$ 137.4


$ 1.6


1 %


$ 120.5


$ 104.0


$ 16.5


16 %

Adjusted Operating Income (1)


$ 164.0


$ 160.1


$ 3.9


2 %


$ 165.9


$ 159.9


$ 6.1


4 %

Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding. NM - Absolute percentages greater than 200% and comparisons from positive to negative values or to zero values are not considered meaningful.


(1)

See page 4 of this earnings release for the definition of adjusted operating income (loss) ("AOI") included in the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. During the fiscal 2024 third quarter, the Company amended this definition so that the non-cash portion of operating lease revenue related to the Company's Arena License Agreements with Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. ("MSG Sports") is no longer excluded in all periods presented. For the three and six months ended December 31, 2024, the non-cash portion of operating lease revenue was $9.5 million and $10.0 million, respectively, and for the three and six months ended December 31, 2023, the non-cash portion of operating lease revenue was $9.1 million and $9.6 million, respectively.

Entertainment Offerings, Arena License Fees and Other Leasing
Fiscal 2025 second quarter revenues from entertainment offerings of $318.3 million were essentially unchanged as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to lower-event related revenues, largely offset by an increase in revenues from the Christmas Spectacular production and higher revenues subject to the sharing of economics with MSG Sports pursuant to the Arena License Agreements.

  • Event-related revenues decreased $22.5 million, primarily due to lower revenues from concerts and, to a lesser extent, lower revenues from other live entertainment and sporting events held at the Company's venues. The decrease in revenues from concerts reflects lower per-concert revenues, primarily due to a shift in the mix of events at The Garden from promoted events to rentals, and a decrease in the number of concerts at The Garden, both as compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Revenues from the Christmas Spectacular production increased $15.1 million, primarily due to higher ticket-related revenues, which reflected higher per-show revenue and, to a lesser extent, two additional performances as compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Revenues subject to the sharing of economics with MSG Sports pursuant to the Arena License Agreements increased $7.7 million, primarily due to higher suite license fee revenues as compared to the prior year quarter.

Fiscal 2025 second quarter arena license fees and other leasing revenues of $29.8 million increased $4.2 million, or 16%, as compared to the prior year period, due to a combined three more Knicks and Rangers games played at The Garden in the current year period and an increase in other leasing revenues.

Fiscal 2025 second quarter direct operating expenses associated with entertainment offerings, arena license fees and other leasing of $164.3 million decreased $7.7 million, or 4%, as compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower event-related expenses, partially offset by an increase in expenses related to the sharing of economics with MSG Sports pursuant to the Arena License Agreements.

  • Event-related expenses decreased $13.7 million, primarily due to lower per-concert expenses due to a shift in the mix of events at The Garden from promoted events to rentals and, to a lesser extent, a decrease in the number of concerts at The Garden, partially offset by higher expenses for other live entertainment and sporting events.
  • Expenses associated with the sharing of economics with MSG Sports pursuant to the Arena License Agreements increased $6.6 million, primarily due to higher expenses incurred as a result of the increase in suite license fee revenues.

Food, Beverage and Merchandise
Fiscal 2025 second quarter food, beverage and merchandise revenues of $59.3 million increased $0.6 million, or 1%, as compared to the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to (i) the impact of a combined three more Knicks and Rangers games played at The Garden and two additional Christmas Spectacular performances, both as compared to the prior year quarter, (ii) higher per-event revenues across both the Knicks and Rangers games at The Garden and the Christmas Spectacular production as well as (iii) other revenue increases, partially offset by (iv) lower food and beverage sales at concerts, primarily at The Garden.

Fiscal 2025 second quarter food, beverage and merchandise direct operating expenses of $32.8 million increased $2.0 million, or 7%, as compared to the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to an increase in food and beverage sales at Knicks and Rangers games at The Garden and at the Christmas Spectacular production as well as other cost increases, partially offset by a decrease in food and beverage costs related to concerts, primarily at The Garden.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Fiscal 2025 second quarter selling, general and administrative expenses of $57.2 million increased $8.8 million, or 18%, as compared to the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to (i) higher employee compensation and benefits, including the impact of executive management transition costs of $4.5 million recognized in the current year quarter; and (ii) higher rent expense, both as compared to the prior year quarter.

Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income
Fiscal 2025 second quarter operating income of $139.0 million increased $1.6 million, or 1%, as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to lower direct operating expenses and higher revenues, partially offset by the increase in selling, general and administrative expenses. Fiscal 2025 second quarter adjusted operating income of $164.0 million increased $3.9 million, or 2%, as compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower direct operating expenses and higher revenues, partially offset by an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses.

Other Matters
During the fiscal 2025 second quarter, the Company paid down the full outstanding principal balance of $55 million under its revolving credit facility.

On December 3, 2024, the Company announced that it repurchased 681,593 shares of MSGE Class A common stock at an average price of $36.68 per share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $25 million from November 20, 2024 through December 2, 2024. Since the Company was spun off from Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023, the Company has repurchased 5,046,960 shares of MSGE Class A common stock for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $165 million. The Company has approximately $85 million remaining under its existing share repurchase authorization.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The Company's portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues - New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre - that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for more than 90 years. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
During the fiscal 2024 third quarter the Company amended its definition of adjusted operating income so that the impact of the non-cash portion of operating lease revenue related to the Company's Arena License Agreements with MSG Sports is no longer excluded in all periods presented.

We define adjusted operating income (loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as operating income (loss) excluding (i) depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment, goodwill and other intangible assets, (ii) share-based compensation expense or benefit, (iii) restructuring charges or credits, (iv) merger, spin-off, and acquisition-related costs, including merger-related litigation expenses, (v) gains or losses on sales or dispositions of businesses and associated settlements, (vi) the impact of purchase accounting adjustments related to business acquisitions, (vii) amortization for capitalized cloud computing arrangement costs and (viii) gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the executive deferred compensation plan. We believe that the exclusion of share-based compensation expense or benefit allows investors to better track the performance of the various operating units of our business without regard to the settlement of an obligation that is not expected to be made in cash. We eliminate merger, spin-off, and acquisition-related transaction costs, when applicable, because the Company does not consider such costs to be indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company as they result from an event that is of a non-recurring nature, thereby enhancing comparability. In addition, management believes that the exclusion of gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the executive deferred compensation plan, provides investors with a clearer picture of the Company's operating performance given that, in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the executive deferred compensation plan are recognized in Operating (income) loss whereas gains and losses related to the remeasurement of the assets under the executive deferred compensation plan, which are equal to and therefore fully offset the gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities, are recognized in Other income (expense), net, which is not reflected in Operating income (loss).

We believe adjusted operating income (loss) is an appropriate measure for evaluating the operating performance of the Company on a consolidated and combined basis. Adjusted operating income (loss) and similar measures with similar titles are common performance measures used by investors and analysts to analyze our performance. Internally, we use revenues and adjusted operating income (loss) as the most important indicators of our business performance, and evaluate management's effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. Adjusted operating income (loss) should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities, and other measures of performance and/or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Since adjusted operating income (loss) is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, this measure may not be comparable to similar measures with similar titles used by other companies. For a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to adjusted operating income (loss), please see page 6 of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments or events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including financial community perceptions of the Company and its business, operations, financial condition and the industries in which it operates and the factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" contained therein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Contacts:

Ari Danes, CFA

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Financial Communications & Treasury

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

(212) 465-6072

Justin Blaber

Vice President, Financial Communications

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

(212) 465-6109



Grace Kaminer

Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

(212) 631-5076

Sarah Rothschild

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Treasury

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

(212) 631-5345

Conference Call Information:
The conference call will be Webcast live today at 10:00a.m. ET at investor.msgentertainment.com
Conference call dial-in number is 888-660-6386 / Conference ID Number 8020251
Conference call replay number is 800-770-2030 / Conference ID Number 8020251 until February 13, 2025
Investor presentation available at investor.msgentertainment.com/events-and-presentations

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Six Months Ended
December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Revenues









Revenues from entertainment offerings


$ 318,276


$ 318,286


$ 433,357


$ 434,791

Food, beverage, and merchandise revenues


59,321


58,751


78,296


82,012

Arena license fees and other leasing revenue


29,820


25,629


34,478


28,075

Total revenues


407,417


402,666


546,131


544,878

Direct operating expenses









Entertainment offerings, arena license fees, and other leasing direct operating expenses


(164,294)


(172,012)


(250,760)


(262,571)

Food, beverage, and merchandise direct operating expenses


(32,780)


(30,749)


(44,023)


(41,867)

Total direct operating expenses


(197,074)


(202,761)


(294,783)


(304,438)

Selling, general, and administrative expenses


(57,189)


(48,389)


(102,935)


(97,211)

Depreciation and amortization


(14,183)


(13,205)


(27,964)


(26,789)

Restructuring credits (charges)


30


(888)


70


(12,441)

Operating income


139,001


137,423


120,519


103,999

Interest income


365


1,083


737


1,935

Interest expense


(12,955)


(15,049)


(26,998)


(29,336)

Other (expense) income, net


(1,045)


2,846


(1,814)


(1,625)

Income from operations before income taxes


125,366


126,303


92,444


74,973

Income tax expense


(49,473)


(1,054)


(35,872)


(395)

Net income


$ 75,893


$ 125,249


$ 56,572


$ 74,578










Earnings per share attributable to MSG Entertainment's stockholders:









Basic


$ 1.57


$ 2.61


$ 1.17


$ 1.52

Diluted


$ 1.56


$ 2.59


$ 1.17


$ 1.52










Weighted-average number of shares of common stock:









Basic


48,336


48,029


48,276


48,955

Diluted


48,611


48,293


48,543


49,168

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.
ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO
ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

The following is a description of the adjustments to operating income in arriving at adjusted operating income as described in this earnings release:

  • Depreciation and amortization. This adjustment eliminates depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets.
  • Share-based compensation. This adjustment eliminates the compensation expense relating to restricted stock units and stock options granted under the Company's Employee Stock Plan and the Company's Non-Employee Director Plan.
  • Restructuring charges. This adjustment eliminates costs related to termination benefits provided to certain corporate executives and employees.
  • Merger, spin-off, and acquisition-related costs. This adjustment eliminates costs related to mergers, spin-offs and acquisitions, including merger-related litigation expenses.
  • Amortization for capitalized cloud computing arrangement costs. This adjustment eliminates amortization of capitalized cloud computing arrangement costs.
  • Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan liabilities. This adjustment eliminates the impact of gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the executive deferred compensation plan.


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Six Months Ended
December 31,

$ thousands


2024


2023


2024


2023

Operating income


$ 139,001


$ 137,423


$ 120,519


$ 103,999

Depreciation and amortization


14,183


13,205


27,964


26,790

Share-based compensation (excluding share-based compensation included in restructuring charges)


9,322


7,773


15,584


13,950

Restructuring (credits) charges


(30)


888


(70)


12,441

Merger, spin-off, and acquisition-related costs


1,361


-


1,361


2,035

Amortization for capitalized cloud computing arrangement costs


201


448


369


448

Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan liabilities


(26)


343


194


198

Adjusted operating income (1)


$ 164,012


$ 160,080


$ 165,921


$ 159,861

_________________

(1)

During the fiscal 2024 third quarter the Company amended the definition of adjusted operating income so that the non-cash portion of operating lease revenue related to the Company's Arena License Agreements with MSG Sports is no longer excluded in all periods presented. Pursuant to GAAP, recognition of operating lease revenue is recorded on a straight-line basis over the term of the agreement based upon the value of total future payments under the arrangement. As a result, operating lease revenue is comprised of a contractual cash component plus or minus a non-cash component for each period presented. Adjusted operating income includes operating lease revenue of (i) $17,447 and $18,301 of revenue collected in cash for the three and six months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, and $15,409 and $16,438 for the three and six months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, and (ii) a non-cash portion of $9,514 and $9,984 for the three and six months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, and $9,120 and $9,615 for the three and six months ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)






December 31,
2024


June 30,
2024

ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


$ 55,219


$ 33,555

Accounts receivable, net


93,427


77,259

Related party receivables, current


25,008


17,469

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


96,181


90,801

Total current assets


269,835


219,084

Non-Current Assets:





Property and equipment, net


641,092


633,533

Right-of-use lease assets


382,691


388,658

Goodwill


69,041


69,041

Indefinite-lived intangible assets


63,801


63,801

Deferred tax assets, net


42,909


68,307

Other non-current assets


119,069


110,283

Total assets


$ 1,588,438


$ 1,552,707

LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable, accrued and other current liabilities


$ 171,776


$ 203,750

Related party payables, current


54,504


42,506

Long-term debt, current


24,375


16,250

Operating lease liabilities, current


26,741


27,736

Deferred revenue


224,289


215,581

Total current liabilities


501,685


505,823

Non-Current Liabilities:





Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs


584,701


599,248

Operating lease liabilities, non-current


453,159


427,014

Other non-current liabilities


38,565


43,787

Total liabilities


1,578,110


1,575,872

Commitments and contingencies





Equity (Deficit):





Class A Common Stock (a)


460


456

Class B Common Stock (b)


69


69

Additional paid-in-capital


34,686


33,481

Treasury stock at cost (5,047 and 4,365 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively)


(165,512)


(140,512)

Retained earnings


172,175


115,603

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(31,550)


(32,262)

Total equity (deficit)


10,328


(23,165)

Total liabilities and equity (deficit)


$ 1,588,438


$ 1,552,707

_________________

(a)

Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share, 120,000 shares authorized; 46,007 and 45,556 shares issued as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

(b)

Class B Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share, 30,000 shares authorized; 6,867 shares issued as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024.

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.

SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended



December 31,



2024


2023

Net cash provided by operating activities


$ 85,499


$ 105,232

Net cash used in investing activities


(16,282)


(62,731)

Net cash used in financing activities


(47,553)


(89,284)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


21,664


(46,783)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period


33,555


84,355

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period


$ 55,219


$ 37,572

SOURCE Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

