KENOSHA, Wis. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA), a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks, today announced 2024 operating results for the fourth quarter and full year.
- Net sales of $1,198.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 represented an increase of $2.1 million, or 0.2%, from 2023 levels, reflecting a $2.0 million, or 0.2%, organic gain and $2.1 million of acquisition-related sales, partially offset by $2.0 million of unfavorable foreign currency translation.
- Operating earnings before financial services for the quarter of $265.2 million compared to $257.9 million in 2023. As a percentage of net sales, operating earnings before financial services were 22.1% in the fourth quarter compared to 21.6% last year.
- Financial services revenue in the quarter of $100.5 million compared to $97.2 million in 2023; financial services operating earnings of $66.7 million compared to $67.9 million last year.
- Consolidated operating earnings for the quarter of $331.9 million, or 25.5% of revenues (net sales plus financial services revenue), compared to $325.8 million, or 25.2% of revenues, in 2023.
- The fourth quarter effective income tax rate was 22.5% in 2024 and 21.4% last year.
- Net earnings in the quarter of $258.1 million, or $4.82 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $255.3 million, or $4.75 per diluted share, a year ago.
- Full year net sales of $4,707.4 million in 2024 represented a decrease of $22.8 million, or 0.5%, from 2023 levels, reflecting a $40.6 million, or 0.9%, organic decline and $5.5 million of unfavorable foreign currency translation, partially offset by $23.3 million of acquisition-related sales. Full year net earnings of $1,043.9 million, or $19.51 per diluted share, compared to $1,011.1 million, or $18.76 per diluted share, in 2023, an increase of $32.8 million or $0.75 per diluted share. In 2024, net earnings included a $17.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, after-tax benefit for the final payments associated with a legal matter, which were received in the first six months of 2024.
"We are encouraged by our fourth quarter results as our businesses were again strong, achieving a positive balance and overall progress, with our operations serving critical industries and repair shop owners and managers advancing in both sales and profitability, and with the Snap-on Tools Group continuing to narrow the gap versus prior periods despite the environment of general uncertainty," said Nick Pinchuk, Snap-on chairman and chief executive officer. "In addition to reconfirming the special resilience of our markets and our enterprise, rooted in essential repair, the quarter demonstrates the considerable capabilities of our team, as is evident in the Tools Group success, pivoting our advantages in product, brand, and people to better match the current preferences of technicians for quick payback items. As we proceed into 2025, we'll enhance the franchise network by further refocusing our product development, manufacturing, and marketing, meeting the demands of the day, extend to critical industries by sharpening our ability to take full advantage of the growing need for customized solutions, and expand our already prominent position with shop owners and managers by serving the rising complexity of vehicle repair. At the same time, we'll engage our Snap-on Value Creation Processes, driving improvements across the corporation that when combined with our runways for growth, we believe will author substantial and strategic gain. Finally, I want to thank our franchisees and our associates worldwide for their many contributions, for their steadfast dedication, and for their deep confidence in our prospects as we move forward through this 105th year of our company and significantly beyond."
Segment Results - Fourth Quarter
Commercial & Industrial Group segment sales of $379.2 million in the quarter compared to $363.9 million last year, reflecting a $14.2 million, or 3.9%, organic gain and $2.1 million of acquisition-related sales, partially offset by $1.0 million of unfavorable foreign currency translation. The organic increase is primarily due to higher sales to customers in critical industries, with particular progress in the specialty torque arena.
Operating earnings of $63.5 million in the period compared to $54.1 million in 2023. The operating margin (operating earnings as a percentage of segment sales) improved 180 basis points to 16.7% from 14.9% last year.
Snap-on Tools Group segment sales of $506.6 million in the quarter compared to $513.3 million last year, reflecting a $7.3 million, or 1.4%, organic sales decrease, partially offset by $0.6 million of favorable foreign currency translation. The organic decline is due to lower activity in the U.S., partially offset by higher sales in the segment's international operations.
Operating earnings of $106.9 million in the period compared to $111.0 million in 2023. The operating margin of 21.1% compared to 21.6% a year ago.
Repair Systems & Information Group segment sales of $456.6 million in the quarter compared to $450.8 million last year, reflecting a $7.3 million, or 1.6%, organic sales increase, partially offset by $1.5 million of unfavorable foreign currency translation. The organic gain includes higher activity with OEM dealerships and increased sales of diagnostic and repair information products to independent repair shop owners and managers, partially offset by lower volumes of undercar equipment.
Operating earnings of $121.4 million in the period compared to $113.3 million in 2023. The operating margin improved 150 basis points to 26.6% from 25.1% last year.
Financial Services operating earnings of $66.7 million on revenue of $100.5 million in the quarter compared to operating earnings of $67.9 million on revenue of $97.2 million a year ago. Originations of $285.1 million in the fourth quarter represented a decrease of $18.0 million, or 5.9%, from 2023 levels.
Corporate expenses in the fourth quarter of $26.6 million compared to $20.5 million last year.
Outlook
We believe that our markets and our operations possess and have demonstrated continuing and considerable resilience against the uncertainties of the current environment. In 2025, Snap-on expects to make ongoing progress along its decisive runways for coherent growth, leveraging capabilities already proven in the automotive repair arena, developing and expanding its professional customer base, not only in automotive repair, but in adjacent markets, additional geographies and other areas, including extending in critical industries, where the cost and penalties for failure can be high. In pursuit of these initiatives, we project that capital expenditures in 2025 will approximate $100 million.
Snap-on currently anticipates that its full-year 2025 effective income tax rate will be in the range of 22% to 23%.
Non-GAAP Measures
References in this release to "organic sales" refer to sales from continuing operations calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), adjusted to exclude acquisition-related sales and the impact of foreign currency translation. Management evaluates the company's sales performance based on organic sales growth, which primarily reflects growth from the company's existing businesses as a result of increased output, expanded customer base, geographic expansion, new product development and pricing changes, and excludes sales contributions from acquired operations the company did not own as of the comparable prior-year reporting period. Organic sales also exclude the effects of foreign currency translation as foreign currency translation is subject to volatility that can obscure underlying business trends. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measure of organic sales is meaningful to investors as it provides them with useful information to aid in identifying underlying growth trends in the company's businesses and facilitates comparisons of its sales performance with prior periods.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer, and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks including those working in vehicle repair, aerospace, the military, natural resources, and manufacturing. From its founding in 1920, Snap-on has been recognized as the mark of the serious and the outward sign of the pride and dignity working men and women take in their professions. Products and services are sold through the company's network of widely recognized franchisee vans, as well as through direct and distributor channels, under a variety of notable brands. The company also provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and to support its franchise business. Snap-on, an S&P 500 company, generated sales of $4.7 billion in 2024, and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Forward-looking Statements
Statements in this news release that are not historical facts, including statements that (i) are in the future tense; (ii) include the words "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "approximates," or similar words that reference Snap-on or its management; (iii) are specifically identified as forward-looking; or (iv) describe Snap-on's or management's future outlook, plans, estimates, objectives or goals, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Snap-on cautions the reader that this news release may contain statements, including earnings projections, that are forward-looking in nature and were developed by management in good faith and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties regarding Snap-on's expected results that could cause (and in some cases have caused) actual results to differ materially from those described or contemplated in any forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include those found in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the information under the "Safe Harbor" and "Risk Factors" headings in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023, which are incorporated herein by reference. Snap-on disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statement provided in this news release, except as required by law.
SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(Amounts in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Fourth Quarter
Full Year
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net sales
$
1,198.7
$
1,196.6
$
4,707.4
$
4,730.2
Cost of goods sold
(602.6
)
(619.0
)
(2,329.5
)
(2,381.1
)
Gross profit
596.1
577.6
2,377.9
2,349.1
Operating expenses
(330.9
)
(319.7
)
(1,309.1
)
(1,309.2
)
Operating earnings before financial services
265.2
257.9
1,068.8
1,039.9
Financial services revenue
100.5
97.2
401.0
378.1
Financial services expenses
(33.8
)
(29.3
)
(124.1
)
(107.6
)
Operating earnings from financial services
66.7
67.9
276.9
270.5
Operating earnings
331.9
325.8
1,345.7
1,310.4
Interest expense
(12.3
)
(12.5
)
(49.6
)
(49.9
)
Other income (expense) - net
19.6
17.5
77.0
67.5
Earnings before income taxes
339.2
330.8
1,373.1
1,328.0
Income tax expense
(75.0
)
(69.5
)
(304.2
)
(293.4
)
Net earnings
264.2
261.3
1,068.9
1,034.6
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(6.1
)
(6.0
)
(25.0
)
(23.5
)
Net earnings attributable to Snap-on Inc.
$
258.1
$
255.3
$
1,043.9
$
1,011.1
Net earnings per share attributable to Snap-on Inc.:
Basic
$
4.92
$
4.84
$
19.85
$
19.11
Diluted
4.82
4.75
19.51
18.76
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic
52.5
52.7
52.6
52.9
Effect of dilutive securities
1.0
1.1
0.9
1.0
Diluted
53.5
53.8
53.5
53.9
SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
Supplemental Segment Information
(Amounts in millions)
(unaudited)
Fourth Quarter
Full Year
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net sales:
Commercial & Industrial Group
$
379.2
$
363.9
$
1,476.8
$
1,458.3
Snap-on Tools Group
506.6
513.3
1,989.2
2,088.8
Repair Systems & Information Group
456.6
450.8
1,797.9
1,781.2
Segment net sales
1,342.4
1,328.0
5,263.9
5,328.3
Intersegment eliminations
(143.7
)
(131.4
)
(556.5
)
(598.1
)
Total net sales
1,198.7
1,196.6
4,707.4
4,730.2
Financial Services revenue
100.5
97.2
401.0
378.1
Total revenues
$
1,299.2
$
1,293.8
$
5,108.4
$
5,108.3
Operating earnings:
Commercial & Industrial Group
$
63.5
$
54.1
$
242.1
$
226.1
Snap-on Tools Group
106.9
111.0
447.3
493.8
Repair Systems & Information Group
121.4
113.3
455.2
433.2
Financial Services
66.7
67.9
276.9
270.5
Segment operating earnings
358.5
346.3
1,421.5
1,423.6
Corporate
(26.6
)
(20.5
)
(75.8
)
(113.2
)
Operating earnings
331.9
325.8
1,345.7
1,310.4
Interest expense
(12.3
)
(12.5
)
(49.6
)
(49.9
)
Other income (expense) - net
19.6
17.5
77.0
67.5
Earnings before income taxes
$
339.2
$
330.8
$
1,373.1
$
1,328.0
SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in millions)
(unaudited)
Fiscal Year End
2024
2023
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,360.5
$
1,001.5
Trade and other accounts receivable - net
815.6
791.3
Finance receivables - net
610.3
594.1
Contract receivables - net
120.0
120.8
Inventories - net
943.4
1,005.9
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
139.6
138.4
Total current assets
3,989.4
3,652.0
Property and equipment - net
542.6
539.3
Operating lease right-of-use assets
89.4
74.7
Deferred income tax assets
78.0
76.0
Long-term finance receivables - net
1,312.0
1,284.2
Long-term contract receivables - net
418.3
407.9
Goodwill
1,056.8
1,097.4
Other intangible assets - net
267.6
268.9
Pension assets
125.4
130.5
Other long-term assets
17.3
14.0
Total assets
$
7,896.8
$
7,544.9
Liabilities and Equity
Notes payable
$
13.7
$
15.6
Accounts payable
265.9
238.0
Accrued benefits
67.2
64.4
Accrued compensation
86.1
102.9
Franchisee deposits
70.9
73.3
Other accrued liabilities
457.7
447.4
Total current liabilities
961.5
941.6
Long-term debt
1,185.5
1,184.6
Deferred income tax liabilities
73.5
79.2
Retiree health care benefits
19.4
21.8
Pension liabilities
78.4
82.3
Operating lease liabilities
68.6
54.6
Other long-term liabilities
92.9
87.4
Total liabilities
2,479.8
2,451.5
Equity
Shareholders' equity attributable to Snap-on Inc.
Common stock
67.5
67.5
Additional paid-in capital
557.7
545.5
Retained earnings
7,584.3
6,948.5
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(575.0
)
(449.5
)
Treasury stock at cost
(2,240.4
)
(2,040.7
)
Total shareholders' equity attributable to Snap-on Inc.
5,394.1
5,071.3
Noncontrolling interests
22.9
22.1
Total equity
5,417.0
5,093.4
Total liabilities and equity
$
7,896.8
$
7,544.9
SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts in millions)
(unaudited)
Fourth Quarter
2024
2023
Operating activities:
Net earnings
$
264.2
$
261.3
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:
Depreciation
18.0
18.6
Amortization of other intangible assets
6.3
6.4
Provision for losses on finance receivables
20.5
16.5
Provision for losses on non-finance receivables
5.0
4.2
Stock-based compensation expense
7.1
13.3
Deferred income tax benefit
(1.0
)
(2.2
)
Gain on sales of assets
(0.1
)
(0.4
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:
Trade and other accounts receivable
(44.8
)
(6.9
)
Contract receivables
(2.0
)
(6.1
)
Inventories
19.2
44.3
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(0.1
)
4.8
Accounts payable
(4.6
)
(52.4
)
Accrued and other liabilities
5.8
(4.5
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
293.5
296.9
Investing activities:
Additions to finance receivables
(234.7
)
(249.2
)
Collections of finance receivables
208.5
207.0
Capital expenditures
(18.1
)
(21.1
)
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
-
(42.6
)
Disposals of property and equipment
1.1
1.2
Other
3.0
0.1
Net cash used by investing activities
(40.2
)
(104.6
)
Financing activities:
Net decrease in other short-term borrowings
(0.4
)
(1.7
)
Cash dividends paid
(112.3
)
(98.0
)
Purchases of treasury stock
(112.5
)
(60.9
)
Proceeds from stock purchase plans and stock option exercises
30.7
19.1
Other
(7.0
)
(7.5
)
Net cash used by financing activities
(201.5
)
(149.0
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(4.6
)
(1.1
)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
47.2
42.2
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1,313.3
959.3
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
$
1,360.5
$
1,001.5
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:
Cash paid for interest
$
(8.3
)
$
(8.4
)
Net cash paid for income taxes
(61.8
)
(76.4
)
SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts in millions)
(unaudited)
Full Year
2024
2023
Operating activities:
Net earnings
$
1,068.9
$
1,034.6
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:
Depreciation
72.7
72.2
Amortization of other intangible assets
25.3
27.1
Provision for losses on finance receivables
71.1
57.2
Provision for losses on non-finance receivables
22.8
19.2
Stock-based compensation expense
28.6
44.7
Deferred income tax benefit
(8.2
)
(18.7
)
Gain on sales of assets
(0.6
)
(1.0
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:
Trade and other accounts receivable
(72.9
)
(45.2
)
Contract receivables
(17.4
)
(34.0
)
Inventories
27.8
23.3
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
10.4
35.1
Accounts payable
29.0
(48.1
)
Accrued and other liabilities
(40.0
)
(12.2
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,217.5
1,154.2
Investing activities:
Additions to finance receivables
(966.0
)
(1,029.0
)
Collections of finance receivables
837.8
833.5
Capital expenditures
(83.5
)
(95.0
)
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
-
(42.6
)
Disposals of property and equipment
3.1
2.7
Other
4.5
(1.4
)
Net cash used by investing activities
(204.1
)
(331.8
)
Financing activities:
Net decrease in other short-term borrowings
(1.3
)
(1.7
)
Cash dividends paid
(406.4
)
(355.6
)
Purchases of treasury stock
(290.0
)
(294.7
)
Proceeds from stock purchase plans and stock option exercises
92.3
113.6
Other
(44.4
)
(34.5
)
Net cash used by financing activities
(649.8
)
(572.9
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(4.6
)
(5.2
)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
359.0
244.3
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
1,001.5
757.2
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
$
1,360.5
$
1,001.5
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:
Cash paid for interest
$
(44.1
)
$
(44.5
)
Net cash paid for income taxes
(305.7
)
(300.9
)
Non-GAAP Supplemental Data
The following non-GAAP supplemental data is presented for informational purposes to provide readers with insight into the information used by management for assessing the operating performance of Snap-on Incorporated's ("Snap-on") non-financial services ("Operations") and Financial Services businesses.
The supplemental Operations data reflects the results of operations and financial position of Snap-on's tools, diagnostics, equipment products, software and other non-financial services operations with Financial Services presented on the equity method. The supplemental Financial Services data reflects the results of operations and financial position of Snap-on's U.S. and international financial services operations. The financing needs of Financial Services are met through intersegment borrowings and cash generated from Operations; Financial Services is charged interest expense on intersegment borrowings at market rates. Income taxes are charged to Financial Services on the basis of the specific tax attributes generated by the U.S. and international financial services businesses. Transactions between the Operations and Financial Services businesses are eliminated to arrive at the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
Non-GAAP Supplemental Consolidating Data - Supplemental Condensed Statements of Earnings
(Amounts in millions)
(unaudited)
Operations*
Financial Services
Fourth Quarter
Fourth Quarter
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net sales
$
1,198.7
$
1,196.6
$
-
$
-
Cost of goods sold
(602.6
)
(619.0
)
-
-
Gross profit
596.1
577.6
-
-
Operating expenses
(330.9
)
(319.7
)
-
-
Operating earnings before financial services
265.2
257.9
-
-
Financial services revenue
-
-
100.5
97.2
Financial services expenses
-
-
(33.8
)
(29.3
)
Operating earnings from financial services
-
-
66.7
67.9
Operating earnings
265.2
257.9
66.7
67.9
Interest expense
(12.3
)
(12.5
)
-
-
Intersegment interest income (expense) - net
16.5
16.0
(16.5
)
(16.0
)
Other income (expense) - net
19.5
17.5
0.1
-
Earnings before income taxes and equity earnings
288.9
278.9
50.3
51.9
Income tax expense
(62.4
)
(57.8
)
(12.6
)
(11.7
)
Earnings before equity earnings
226.5
221.1
37.7
40.2
Financial services - net earnings attributable to Snap-on
37.7
40.2
-
-
Net earnings
264.2
261.3
37.7
40.2
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(6.1
)
(6.0
)
-
-
Net earnings attributable to Snap-on
$
258.1
$
255.3
$
37.7
$
40.2
* Snap-on with Financial Services presented on the equity method.
SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
Non-GAAP Supplemental Consolidating Data - Supplemental Condensed Statements of Earnings
(Amounts in millions)
(unaudited)
Operations*
Financial Services
Full Year
Full Year
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net sales
$
4,707.4
$
4,730.2
$
-
$
-
Cost of goods sold
(2,329.5
)
(2,381.1
)
-
-
Gross profit
2,377.9
2,349.1
-
-
Operating expenses
(1,309.1
)
(1,309.2
)
-
-
Operating earnings before financial services
1,068.8
1,039.9
-
-
Financial services revenue
-
-
401.0
378.1
Financial services expenses
-
-
(124.1
)
(107.6
)
Operating earnings from financial services
-
-
276.9
270.5
Operating earnings
1,068.8
1,039.9
276.9
270.5
Interest expense
(49.6
)
(49.9
)
-
-
Intersegment interest income (expense) - net
67.1
63.9
(67.1
)
(63.9
)
Other income (expense) - net
76.8
67.3
0.2
0.2
Earnings before income taxes and equity earnings
1,163.1
1,121.2
210.0
206.8
Income tax expense
(251.7
)
(241.6
)
(52.5
)
(51.8
)
Earnings before equity earnings
911.4
879.6
157.5
155.0
Financial services - net earnings attributable to Snap-on
157.5
155.0
-
-
Net earnings
1,068.9
1,034.6
157.5
155.0
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(25.0
)
(23.5
)
-
-
Net earnings attributable to Snap-on
$
1,043.9
$
1,011.1
$
157.5
$
155.0
* Snap-on with Financial Services presented on the equity method.
SNAP-ON INCORPORATED
Non-GAAP Supplemental Consolidating Data - Supplemental Condensed Balance Sheets
(Amounts in millions)
(unaudited)
Operations*
Financial Services
Fiscal Year End
Fiscal Year End
2024
2023
2024
2023
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,360.4
$
1,001.3
$
0.1
$
0.2
Intersegment receivables
15.1
15.7
-
-
Trade and other accounts receivable - net
815.0
790.6
0.6
0.7
Finance receivables - net
-
-
610.3
594.1
Contract receivables - net
4.8
5.5
115.2
115.3
|
Inventories - net
943.4
1,005.9
-
-
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
143.8
143.2
9.4
7.4
Total current assets
3,282.5
2,962.2
735.6
717.7
Property and equipment - net
540.2
536.5
2.4
2.8
Operating lease right-of-use assets
83.8
73.8
5.6
0.9
Investment in Financial Services
403.5
393.9
-
-
Deferred income tax assets
51.8
51.3
26.2
24.7
Intersegment long-term notes receivable
831.8
785.6
-
-
Long-term finance receivables - net
-
-
1,312.0
1,284.2
Long-term contract receivables - net
8.4
8.3
409.9
399.6
Goodwill
1,056.8
1,097.4
-
-
Other intangible assets - net
267.6
268.9
-
-
Pension assets
125.4
130.5
-
-
Other long-term assets
35.6
30.2
0.2
0.1
Total assets
$
6,687.4
$
6,338.6
$
2,491.9
$
2,430.0
Liabilities and Equity
Notes payable
$
13.7
$
15.6
$
-
$
-
Accounts payable
265.4
236.2
0.5
1.8
Intersegment payables
-
-
15.1
15.7
Accrued benefits
67.2
64.4
-
-
Accrued compensation
83.5
99.9
2.6
3.0
Franchisee deposits
70.9
73.3
-
-
Other accrued liabilities
443.6
432.2
27.7
27.4
Total current liabilities
944.3
921.6
45.9
47.9
Long-term debt and intersegment long-term debt
-
-
2,017.3
1,970.2
Deferred income tax liabilities
73.5
79.2
-
-
Retiree health care benefits
19.4
21.8
-
-
Pension liabilities
78.4
82.3
-
-
Operating lease liabilities
63.0
54.0
5.6
0.6
Other long-term liabilities
91.8
86.3
19.6
17.4
Total liabilities
1,270.4
1,245.2
2,088.4
2,036.1
Total shareholders' equity attributable to Snap-on
5,394.1
5,071.3
403.5
393.9
Noncontrolling interests
22.9
22.1
-
-
Total equity
5,417.0
5,093.4
403.5
393.9
Total liabilities and equity
$
6,687.4
$
6,338.6
$
2,491.9
$
2,430.0
* Snap-on with Financial Services presented on the equity method.
