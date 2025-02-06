AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD" or the "Group"), alongside with World Media and Entertainment Group ("WME"), a subsidiary of the Group under AMTD Digital, jointly announced a comprehensive partnership with Beijing Alibaba Pictures Culture Limited ("Alibaba Pictures Culture") in the fields of film, entertainment, contents, and fashion media.

WME focuses on the Group's global strategies and long-term developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide.

WME comprises a diversified portfolio of global media and entertainment projects, including L'OFFICIEL, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects, and L'OFFICIEL Coffee.

Alibaba Pictures Culture, a subsidiary of Alibaba Pictures Group Limited (HKEX: 1060), is an important vertical of Alibaba's Cultural Entertainment Business Sector, a leading internet-driven film company, and an integrated entertainment platform that covers the entire upstream and downstream industries.

AMTD, WME, and Alibaba Pictures Culture have committed to collaborating on film investments and promoting the development of the Chinese film industry. Moreover, the parties aim for long-term collaboration in culture, entertainment and fashion media areas.

The partnership marks a starting point for the parties to jointly explore, originate and develop domestic and overseas projects in these fields.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with core business portfolio to span across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality areas.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, digital investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About World Media and Entertainment

World Media and Entertainment, jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide. WME comprises L'Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects, collectively a diversified media and entertainment portfolio of global businesses.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and neither AMTD IDEA Group nor AMTD Digital undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250206662759/en/

Contacts:

For AMTD IDEA Group:

IR Office

AMTD IDEA Group

EMAIL: ir@amtdinc.com



For AMTD Digital Inc.:

IR Office

AMTD Digital Inc.

EMAIL: ir@amtdigital.com