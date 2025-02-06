CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) (the "Company") today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. Highlights include:

Gross profit increased 1% year over year to $439.6 million with gross margin expanding 170 basis points to a record 21.2% for the fourth quarter and gross profit increased 6% for the full year to $1.8 billion with gross margin expanding 210 basis points to a record 20.3% Insight Core services gross profit increased 12% year over year for the fourth quarter and increased 15% for the full year Cloud gross profit grew 3% year over year for the fourth quarter and increased 21% for the full year

Consolidated net earnings decreased 59% to $37.0 million, year to year for the fourth quarter and decreased 11% to $249.7 million for the full year

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") decreased 11% to $141.1 million, year to year for the fourth quarter but increased 4% to $543.5 million for the full year

Diluted earnings per share of $0.99 decreased 59% year to year for the fourth quarter and diluted earnings per share of $6.55 decreased 13% for the full year

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.66 decreased 11% year to year for the fourth quarter and Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $9.68 was flat for the full year

Cash flows provided by operating activities were $215.1 million for the fourth quarter and $632.8 million for the full year

In the fourth quarter of 2024, net sales decreased 7%, year to year, to $2.1 billion, while gross profit increased 1%, year over year, to $439.6 million. Gross margin expanded 170 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 to 21.2%. Earnings from operations of $64.7 million decreased 51% compared to $131.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted earnings from operations of $129.4 million decreased 13%, year to year compared to $148.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Consolidated net earnings were $37.0 million, or 1.8% of net sales, in the fourth quarter of 2024, and Adjusted consolidated net earnings were $91.1 million, or 4.4% of net sales. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $0.99, down 59%, year to year, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $2.66, down 11%, year to year.

For the full year 2024, net sales decreased 5%, year to year, to $8.7 billion, while gross profit increased 6%, year over year, to $1.8 billion. Gross margin expanded 210 basis points compared to the prior year to 20.3%. Earnings from operations of $388.6 million decreased 7% compared to $419.8 million in 2023. Adjusted earnings from operations of $502.4 million increased 2%, year over year compared to $492.1 million in 2023. Consolidated net earnings were $249.7 million, or 2.9% of net sales for the full year and Adjusted consolidated net earnings were $338.2 million, or 3.9% of net sales. Diluted earnings per share for the full year was $6.55, down 13%, year to year, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $9.68, flat, year to year.

" In 2024, clients continued to exercise caution due to the macroeconomic environment, which influenced their investment priorities and prolonged their decision-making. Still, Q4 met our expectations and we posted another record year of gross margin at 20.3% and cash flow from operations of $633 million," stated Joyce Mullen, President and Chief Executive Officer. " We took critical steps forward with our offerings across key growth areas: cloud solutions and Insight Core services, and we continued building expertise and scale in other areas important to our clients, particularly in GCP, ServiceNow and AWS, augmenting our existing strength in Azure," stated Mullen.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Results for the Quarter:

Consolidated net sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $2.1 billion decreased 7%, year to year, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Product net sales decreased 10%, year to year, while services net sales increased 3%, year over year. Net sales in North America decreased 5%, year to year, to $1.7 billion; Product net sales decreased 6%, year to year, to $1.4 billion; Services net sales increased 1%, year over year, to $321.3 million; Net sales in EMEA decreased 18%, year to year, to $319.8 million; and Net sales in APAC decreased 6%, year to year, to $52.1 million.

Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated net sales also decreased 7%, year to year, with decreases in net sales in North America, EMEA and APAC of 5%, 19% and 6%, year to year, respectively.

Consolidated gross profit increased 1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 to $439.6 million, with consolidated gross margin expanding 170 basis points to 21.2% of net sales. Product gross profit decreased 1%, year to year, and services gross profit increased 3%, year over year. Cloud gross profit grew 3%, year over year, and Insight Core services gross profit increased 12%, year over year. By segment, gross profit: decreased 1% in North America, year to year, to $350.0 million (20.6% gross margin); increased 8% in EMEA, year over year, to $72.6 million (22.7% gross margin); and increased 13% in APAC, year over year, to $17.0 million (32.7% gross margin).

Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated gross profit was also up 1%, year over year, with gross profit growth in EMEA and APAC of 7% and 13%, respectively, year over year, partially offset by a decrease in North America of 1%, year to year.

Consolidated earnings from operations decreased 51% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 to $64.7 million, or 3.1% of net sales. By segment, earnings from operations: decreased 55% in North America, year to year, to $52.4 million, or 3.1% of net sales; decreased 26% in EMEA, year to year, to $7.4 million, or 2.3% of net sales; and increased 7% in APAC, year over year, to $4.9 million, or 9.5% of net sales.

Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated earnings from operations were also down 51%, year to year, with decreases in earnings from operations in North America and EMEA of 55% and 24%, respectively, year to year, partially offset by increased earnings from operations in APAC of 8%, year over year.

Adjusted earnings from operations decreased 13% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 at $129.4 million, or 6.2% of net sales. By segment, Adjusted earnings from operations: decreased 17% in North America, year to year, to $109.2 million, or 6.4% of net sales; increased 21% in EMEA, year over year, to $14.6 million, or 4.6% of net sales; and increased 16% in APAC, year over year, to $5.6 million, or 10.7% of net sales.

Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates, Adjusted consolidated earnings from operations decreased 13% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, with a decrease in Adjusted earnings from operations in North America of 17%, year to year, partially offset by increased Adjusted earnings from operations in EMEA and APAC of 22% and 16%, respectively, year over year.

Consolidated net earnings and diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $37.0 million and $0.99, respectively, at an effective tax rate of 29.2%.

Adjusted consolidated net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $91.1 million and $2.66, respectively. Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates, Adjusted diluted earnings per share decreased 10%, year to year.

Results for the Year:

Consolidated net sales of $8.7 billion for the full year of 2024 decreased 5%, year to year, when compared to the full year of 2023. Net sales in North America decreased 4%, year to year, to $7.1 billion; Product net sales decreased 7%, year to year, to $5.8 billion; Services net sales increased 7%, year over year, to $1.3 billion; Net sales in EMEA decreased 10%, year to year, to $1.4 billion; and Net sales in APAC increased 1%, year over year, to $233.0 million.

Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated net sales also decreased 5%, year to year, with declines in net sales in North America and EMEA of 4% and 11%, respectively, year to year, partially offset by an increase in net sales in APAC of 2%.

Consolidated gross profit increased 6% compared to the full year of 2023 to $1.8 billion, with consolidated gross margin expanding 210 basis points to 20.3% of net sales. Product gross profit decreased 2%, year to year, and services gross profit increased 13%, year over year. Cloud gross profit grew 21%, year over year, and Insight core services gross profit increased 15%, year over year. By segment, gross profit: increased 4% in North America, year over year, to $1.4 billion (19.9% gross margin); increased 13% in EMEA, year over year, to $293.2 million (20.7% gross margin); and increased 11% in APAC, year over year, to $70.8 million (30.4% gross margin).

Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated gross profit was also up 6%, year over year, with gross profit growth in North America, EMEA and APAC of 4%, 11% and 12%, respectively, year over year.

Consolidated earnings from operations decreased 7% compared to the full year of 2023 to $388.6 million, or 4.5% of net sales. By segment, earnings from operations: decreased 12% in North America, year to year, to $319.1 million, or 4.5% of net sales; increased 21% in EMEA, year over year, to $46.2 million, or 3.3% of net sales; and increased 19% in APAC, year over year, to $23.3 million, or 10.0% of net sales.

Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated earnings from operations were also down 7%, year to year, with a decrease in earnings from operations in North America of 12%, year to year, partially offset by increased earnings from operations in both EMEA and APAC of 20%, year over year.

Adjusted earnings from operations increased 2% compared to the full year of 2023 to $502.4 million, or 5.8% of net sales. By segment, Adjusted earnings from operations: decreased 1% in North America, year to year, to $422.0 million, or 6.0% of net sales; increased 18% in EMEA, year over year, to $55.9 million, or 4.0% of net sales; and increased 21% in APAC, year over year, to $24.5 million, or 10.5% of net sales.

Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates, Adjusted consolidated earnings from operations were also up 2%, year over year, with increases in EMEA and APAC of 16% and 22%, respectively, year over year. Adjusted earnings from operations in North America remained flat.

Consolidated net earnings and diluted earnings per share for the full year of 2024 were $249.7 million and $6.55, respectively, at an effective tax rate of 25.0%.

Adjusted consolidated net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the full year of 2024 were $338.2 million and $9.68, respectively. Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates, Adjusted diluted earnings per share was flat, year to year.

In discussing financial results for the three and twelve months ended months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 in this press release, the Company refers to certain financial measures that are adjusted from the financial results prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). When referring to non-GAAP measures, the Company refers to them as "Adjusted." See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information. A tabular reconciliation of financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

In some instances, the Company refers to changes in net sales, gross profit, earnings from operations and Adjusted earnings from operations on a consolidated basis and in North America, EMEA and APAC excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates. In addition, the Company refers to changes in Adjusted diluted earnings per share on a consolidated basis excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates. These are also considered to be non-GAAP measures. The Company believes providing this information excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates provides valuable supplemental information to investors regarding its underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how the Company and its management evaluate the Company's performance. In computing these changes and percentages, the Company compares the current year amount as translated into U.S. dollars under the applicable accounting standards to the prior year amount in local currency translated into U.S. dollars utilizing the weighted average translation rate for the current period. The performance measures excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The tax effect of Adjusted amounts referenced herein were computed using the statutory tax rate for the taxing jurisdictions in the operating segment in which the related expenses were recorded, adjusted for the effects of valuation allowances on net operating losses in certain jurisdictions.

GUIDANCE

For the full year 2025, we expect Adjusted diluted earnings per share to be between $9.70 and $10.10. We expect to deliver low single-digits gross profit growth and expect that our gross margin will continue to be approximately 20%.

This outlook assumes:

interest expense of $70 to $75 million;

an effective tax rate of approximately 25% to 26% for the full year;

capital expenditures of $35 to $40 million; and

an average share count for the full year of 32.9 million shares, reflecting the net impact of settling our outstanding convertible senior notes (the "Convertible Notes") in February 2025 and the associated warrants in 2025.

This outlook excludes acquisition-related intangibles amortization expense of approximately $74.3 million, assumes no acquisition or integration related expenses, transformation or severance and restructuring expenses, net, does not contemplate any impact of tariffs, and no significant change in our debt instruments, with the exception of the settlement of our Convertible Notes, and no significant change in the macroeconomic environment. Due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting some of these types of expenses, which impact net earnings, diluted earnings per share and selling and administrative expenses, the Company is unable to reasonably estimate the impact of such expenses, if any, to net earnings, diluted earnings per share and selling and administrative expenses. Accordingly, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the full year 2025 forecast.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The non-GAAP financial measures are referred to as "Adjusted". Adjusted earnings from operations, Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude (i) severance and restructuring expenses, net, (ii) certain executive recruitment and hiring related expenses, (iii) amortization of intangible assets, (iv) transformation costs, (v) certain acquisition and integration related expenses, (vi) gains and losses from revaluation of acquisition related earnout liabilities, (vii) certain third-party data center service outage related expenses and recoveries, and (viii) the tax effects of each of these items, as applicable. Transformation costs represent costs we are incurring to transform our business, to help us achieve our strategic objectives, including becoming a leading solutions integrator. The Company excludes these items when internally evaluating earnings from operations, tax expense, net earnings and diluted earnings per share for the Company and earnings from operations for each of the Company's operating segments. Adjusted diluted earnings per share also includes the impact of the benefit from the note hedge where the Company's average stock price for the fourth quarter of 2024 was in excess of $68.32, which is the initial conversion price of our Convertible Notes. Adjusted EBITDA excludes (i) interest expense, (ii) income tax expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, (iv) amortization of intangible assets, (v) severance and restructuring expenses, net, (vi) certain executive recruitment and hiring related expenses, (vii) transformation costs (viii) certain acquisition and integration related expenses, (ix) certain third-party data center service outage related expenses and recoveries, and (x) gains and losses from revaluation of acquisition related earnout liabilities. Adjusted return on invested capital ("ROIC") excludes (i) severance and restructuring expenses, net, (ii) certain executive recruitment and hiring related expenses, (iii) amortization of intangible assets, (iv) transformation costs, (v) certain acquisition and integration related expenses, (vi) certain third-party data center service outage related expenses and recoveries, (vii) gains and losses from revaluation of acquisition related earnout liabilities, and (viii) the tax effects of each of these items, as applicable.

These non-GAAP measures are used by the Company and its management to evaluate financial performance against budgeted amounts, to calculate incentive compensation, to assist in forecasting future performance and to compare the Company's results to those of the Company's competitors. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency, facilitate comparisons to prior periods and the Company's competitors' results and assist in forecasting performance for future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY TABLE (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 change 2024 2023 change Insight Enterprises, Inc. Net sales: Products $ 1,651,471 $ 1,827,980 (10%) $ 7,015,640 $ 7,631,388 (8%) Services $ 421,194 $ 408,031 3% $ 1,686,058 $ 1,544,452 9% Total net sales $ 2,072,665 $ 2,236,011 (7%) $ 8,701,698 $ 9,175,840 (5%) Gross profit $ 439,638 $ 436,150 1% $ 1,766,016 $ 1,669,525 6% Gross margin 21.2 % 19.5 % 170 bps 20.3 % 18.2 % 210 bps Selling and administrative expenses $ 358,487 $ 298,206 20% $ 1,343,151 $ 1,236,243 9% Severance and restructuring expenses, net $ 15,967 $ 3,136 > 100% $ 31,605 $ 6,091 > 100% Acquisition and integration related expenses $ 510 $ 2,947 (83%) $ 2,676 $ 7,396 (64%) Earnings from operations $ 64,674 $ 131,861 (51%) $ 388,584 $ 419,795 (7%) Net earnings $ 37,012 $ 90,608 (59%) $ 249,691 $ 281,309 (11%) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.99 $ 2.42 (59%) $ 6.55 $ 7.55 (13%) Sales Mix ** ** Hardware 55 % 51 % (2%) 53 % 55 % (10%) Software 25 % 31 % (23%) 28 % 28 % (4%) Services 20 % 18 % 3% 19 % 17 % 9% 100 % 100 % (7%) 100 % 100 % (5%) North America Net sales: Products $ 1,379,530 $ 1,471,761 (6%) $ 5,759,744 $ 6,167,512 (7%) Services $ 321,288 $ 318,591 1% $ 1,294,836 $ 1,214,842 7% Total net sales $ 1,700,818 $ 1,790,352 (5%) $ 7,054,580 $ 7,382,354 (4%) Gross profit $ 349,987 $ 353,812 (1%) $ 1,401,994 $ 1,345,955 4% Gross margin 20.6 % 19.8 % 80 bps 19.9 % 18.2 % 170 bps Selling and administrative expenses $ 287,118 $ 230,913 24% $ 1,058,184 $ 976,172 8% Severance and restructuring expenses, net $ 10,259 $ 2,741 > 100% $ 23,042 $ 3,793 > 100% Acquisition and integration related expenses $ 214 $ 2,781 (92%) $ 1,700 $ 3,908 (56%) Earnings from operations $ 52,396 $ 117,377 (55%) $ 319,068 $ 362,082 (12%) Sales Mix ** ** Hardware 59 % 57 % (2%) 57 % 61 % (10%) Software 22 % 25 % (17%) 25 % 23 % 3% Services 19 % 18 % 1% 18 % 16 % 7% 100 % 100 % (5%) 100 % 100 % (4%) EMEA Net sales: Products $ 246,019 $ 325,122 (24%) $ 1,127,483 $ 1,331,338 (15%) Services $ 73,758 $ 65,406 13% $ 286,614 $ 232,316 23% Total net sales $ 319,777 $ 390,528 (18%) $ 1,414,097 $ 1,563,654 (10%) Gross profit $ 72,632 $ 67,343 8% $ 293,188 $ 259,987 13% Gross margin 22.7 % 17.2 % 550 bps 20.7 % 16.6 % 410 bps Selling and administrative expenses $ 59,923 $ 56,993 5% $ 238,300 $ 216,246 10% Severance and restructuring expenses $ 5,336 $ 285 > 100% $ 7,975 $ 2,125 > 100% Acquisition and integration related expenses $ 17 $ 166 (90%) $ 695 $ 3,488 (80%) Earnings from operations $ 7,356 $ 9,899 (26%) $ 46,218 $ 38,128 21% Sales Mix ** ** Hardware 36 % 29 % -% 36 % 35 % (8%) Software 41 % 54 % (38%) 44 % 50 % (20%) Services 23 % 17 % 13% 20 % 15 % 23% 100 % 100 % (18%) 100 % 100 % (10%) APAC Net sales: Products $ 25,922 $ 31,097 (17%) $ 128,413 $ 132,538 (3%) Services $ 26,148 $ 24,034 9% $ 104,608 $ 97,294 8% Total net sales $ 52,070 $ 55,131 (6%) $ 233,021 $ 229,832 1% Gross profit $ 17,019 $ 14,995 13% $ 70,834 $ 63,583 11% Gross margin 32.7 % 27.2 % 550 bps 30.4 % 27.7 % 270 bps Selling and administrative expenses $ 11,446 $ 10,300 11% $ 46,667 $ 43,825 6% Severance and restructuring expenses $ 372 $ 110 > 100% $ 588 $ 173 > 100% Acquisition and integration related expenses $ 279 $ - * $ 281 $ - * Earnings from operations $ 4,922 $ 4,585 7% $ 23,298 $ 19,585 19% Sales Mix ** ** Hardware 15 % 18 % (22%) 15 % 19 % (19)% Software 35 % 39 % (14%) 40 % 39 % 5% Services 50 % 43 % 9% 45 % 42 % 8% 100 % 100 % (6%) 100 % 100 % 1%

* Percentage change not considered meaningful ** Change in sales mix represents growth/decline in category net sales on a U.S. dollar basis and does not exclude the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this release and the related conference call, webcast and presentation are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including those related to the impact of inflation and higher interest rates, the Company's future financial performance and results of operations, including gross profit growth, Adjusted diluted earnings per share, gross margin, and Adjusted selling and administrative expenses, as well as the Company's other key performance indicators, the Company's anticipated effective tax rate, capital expenditures, and expected average share count, the Company's expectations regarding cash flow, the Company's plans and expectations relating to the settlement of the Convertible Notes and the related warrants, the Company's expectations regarding supply constraints, future trends in the IT market, the Company's business strategy and strategic initiatives, which are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that the results discussed by the forward-looking statements will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Some of the important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following, which are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including in the "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the SEC:

actions of our competitors, including manufacturers and publishers of products we sell;

our reliance on our partners for product availability, competitive products to sell and marketing funds and purchasing incentives, which can and do change significantly in the amounts made available and in the requirements year over year;

our ability to keep pace with rapidly evolving technological advances and the evolving competitive marketplace;

general economic conditions, economic uncertainties and changes in geopolitical conditions, including the possibility of a recession or a decline in market activity as a result of the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza;

changes in the IT industry and/or rapid changes in technology;

our ability to provide high quality services to our clients;

our reliance on independent shipping companies;

the risks associated with our international operations;

supply constraints for products;

natural disasters or other adverse occurrences, including public health issues such as pandemics or epidemics;

disruptions in our IT systems and voice and data networks;

cyberattacks, outages, or third-party breaches of data privacy as well as related breaches of government regulations;

intellectual property infringement claims and challenges to our copyrights, patents, trademarks and trade names;

potential liability and competitive risk based on the development, adoption, and use of Generative Artificial Intelligence;

legal proceedings, client audits and failure to comply with laws and regulations;

risks of termination, delays in payment, audits and investigations related to our public sector contracts;

exposure to changes in, interpretations of, or enforcement trends related to tax rules and regulations;

our potential to draw down a substantial amount of indebtedness;

the Company is subject to counterparty risk with respect to certain hedge and warrant transactions entered into in connection with the issuance of the Convertible Notes;

increased debt and interest expense and the possibility of decreased availability of funds under our financing facilities;

possible significant fluctuations in our future operating results as well as seasonality and variability in client demands;

potential contractual disputes with our clients and third-party suppliers;

our dependence on certain key personnel and our ability to attract, train and retain skilled teammates;

risks associated with the integration and operation of acquired businesses, including achievement of expected synergies and benefits; and

future sales of the Company's common stock or equity-linked securities in the public market could lower the market price for our common stock.

Additionally, there may be other risks that are otherwise described from time to time in the reports that the Company files with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements in this release, the related conference call, webcast and presentation speak only as of the date on which they are made and should be considered in light of various important factors, including the risks and uncertainties listed above, as well as others. The Company assumes no obligation to update, and, except as may be required by law, does not intend to update, any forward-looking statements. The Company does not endorse any projections regarding future performance that may be made by third parties.

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales: Products $ 1,651,471 $ 1,827,980 $ 7,015,640 $ 7,631,388 Services 421,194 408,031 1,686,058 1,544,452 Total net sales 2,072,665 2,236,011 8,701,698 9,175,840 Costs of goods sold: Products 1,465,690 1,639,458 6,259,815 6,859,178 Services 167,337 160,403 675,867 647,137 Total costs of goods sold 1,633,027 1,799,861 6,935,682 7,506,315 Gross profit 439,638 436,150 1,766,016 1,669,525 Operating expenses: Selling and administrative expenses 358,487 298,206 1,343,151 1,236,243 Severance and restructuring expenses, net 15,967 3,136 31,605 6,091 Acquisition and integration related expenses 510 2,947 2,676 7,396 Earnings from operations 64,674 131,861 388,584 419,795 Non-operating expense (income): Interest expense, net 14,660 9,358 58,036 41,124 Other (income) expense, net (2,237 ) 328 (2,365 ) 817 Earnings before income taxes 52,251 122,175 332,913 377,854 Income tax expense 15,239 31,567 83,222 96,545 Net earnings $ 37,012 $ 90,608 $ 249,691 $ 281,309 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 1.17 $ 2.78 $ 7.73 $ 8.53 Diluted $ 0.99 $ 2.42 $ 6.55 $ 7.55 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 31,769 32,583 32,286 32,991 Diluted 37,212 37,513 38,136 37,241

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 259,234 $ 268,730 Accounts receivable, net 4,172,104 3,568,290 Inventories 122,581 184,605 Contract assets, net 81,980 120,518 Other current assets 208,723 189,158 Total current assets 4,844,622 4,331,301 Long-term contract assets, net 86,953 132,780 Property and equipment, net 215,678 210,061 Goodwill 893,516 684,345 Intangible assets, net 426,493 369,687 Long-term accounts receivable 845,943 412,666 Other assets 135,373 145,510 $ 7,448,578 $ 6,286,350 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable - trade $ 3,059,667 $ 2,255,183 Accounts payable - inventory financing facilities 217,604 231,850 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 512,052 538,346 Current portion of long-term debt 332,879 348,004 Total current liabilities 4,122,202 3,373,383 Long-term debt 531,233 592,517 Deferred income taxes 64,459 27,588 Long-term accounts payable 799,546 353,794 Other liabilities 160,527 203,335 5,677,967 4,550,617 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 318 326 Additional paid-in capital 342,893 328,607 Retained earnings 1,508,558 1,448,412 Accumulated other comprehensive loss - foreign currency translation adjustments (81,158 ) (41,612 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,770,611 1,735,733 $ 7,448,578 $ 6,286,350

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 249,691 $ 281,309 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 98,137 62,476 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 10,038 5,062 Non-cash stock-based compensation 33,971 28,951 Net change on revaluation of earnout liabilities (7,848 ) - Deferred income taxes 8,296 (13,080 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 5,591 4,870 Other adjustments 1,054 234 Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in accounts receivable (656,092 ) (11,892 ) Decrease in inventories 54,439 75,729 Decrease (increase) in contract assets 58,433 (13,840 ) Increase in long-term accounts receivable (454,887 ) (126,850 ) Decrease in other assets 16,199 34,061 Increase in accounts payable 825,555 216,229 Increase in long-term accounts payable 441,881 111,790 Decrease in accrued expenses and other liabilities (51,613 ) (35,518 ) Net cash provided by operating activities: 632,845 619,531 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of assets 13,751 15,515 Purchases of property and equipment (46,782 ) (39,252 ) Acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (270,247 ) (481,464 ) Net cash used in investing activities: (303,278 ) (505,201 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on ABL revolving credit facility 4,622,416 4,587,596 Repayments on ABL revolving credit facility (5,176,546 ) (4,288,036 ) Net repayments under inventory financing facilities (13,577 ) (70,408 ) Proceeds from issuance of senior unsecured notes 500,000 - Payment of debt issuance costs (8,652 ) - Repurchases of common stock (200,020 ) (217,108 ) Repayment of principal on the Convertible Notes (16,895 ) - Earnout and acquisition related payments (20,286 ) (15,615 ) Other payments (7,711 ) (13,141 ) Net cash used in financing activities: (321,271 ) (16,712 ) Foreign currency exchange effect on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash balances (17,614 ) 7,449 (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (9,318 ) 105,067 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 270,785 165,718 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 261,467 $ 270,785

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted Consolidated Earnings from Operations: GAAP consolidated EFO $ 64,674 $ 131,861 $ 388,584 $ 419,795 Amortization of intangible assets 18,597 10,988 69,581 36,231 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities 22,800 - (7,849 ) - Other* 23,342 5,823 52,056 36,101 Adjusted non-GAAP consolidated EFO $ 129,413 $ 148,672 $ 502,372 $ 492,127 GAAP EFO as a percentage of net sales 3.1 % 5.9 % 4.5 % 4.6 % Adjusted non-GAAP EFO as a percentage of net sales 6.2 % 6.6 % 5.8 % 5.4 % Adjusted Consolidated Net Earnings: GAAP consolidated net earnings $ 37,012 $ 90,608 $ 249,691 $ 281,309 Amortization of intangible assets 18,597 10,988 69,581 36,231 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities 22,800 - (7,849 ) - - Other* 23,342 5,823 52,056 36,101 Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments (10,620 ) (4,287 ) (25,298 ) (18,016 ) Adjusted non-GAAP consolidated net earnings $ 91,131 $ 103,132 $ 338,181 $ 335,625 GAAP net earnings as a percentage of net sales 1.8 % 4.1 % 2.9 % 3.1 % Adjusted non-GAAP net earnings as a percentage of net sales 4.4 % 4.6 % 3.9 % 3.7 % Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share: GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.99 $ 2.42 $ 6.55 $ 7.55 Amortization of intangible assets 0.50 0.29 1.82 0.97 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities 0.61 - (0.21 ) - Other 0.63 0.16 1.37 0.97 Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments (0.29 ) (0.11 ) (0.66 ) (0.48 ) Impact of benefit from note hedge 0.22 0.22 0.81 0.68 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 2.66 $ 2.98 $ 9.68 $ 9.69 Shares used in diluted EPS calculation 37,212 37,513 38,136 37,241 Impact of benefit from note hedge (3,011 ) (2,874 ) (3,205 ) (2,619 ) Shares used in Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS calculation 34,201 34,639 34,931 34,622 Adjusted North America Earnings from Operations: GAAP EFO from North America segment $ 52,396 $ 117,377 $ 319,068 $ 362,082 Amortization of intangible assets 16,820 9,245 62,377 32,514 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities 22,800 - (1,419 ) - Other* 17,198 5,122 41,951 29,763 Adjusted non-GAAP EFO from North America segment $ 109,214 $ 131,744 $ 421,977 $ 424,359 GAAP EFO as a percentage of net sales 3.1 % 6.6 % 4.5 % 4.9 % Adjusted non-GAAP EFO as a percentage of net sales 6.4 % 7.4 % 6.0 % 5.7 % Adjusted EMEA Earnings from Operations: GAAP EFO from EMEA segment $ 7,356 $ 9,899 $ 46,218 $ 38,128 Amortization of intangible assets 1,777 1,635 6,912 3,277 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities - - (6,430 ) - Other 5,493 591 9,236 6,165 Adjusted non-GAAP EFO from EMEA segment $ 14,626 $ 12,125 $ 55,936 $ 47,570 GAAP EFO as a percentage of net sales 2.3 % 2.5 % 3.3 % 2.4 % Adjusted non-GAAP EFO as a percentage of net sales 4.6 % 3.1 % 4.0 % 3.0 % Adjusted APAC Earnings from Operations: GAAP EFO from APAC segment $ 4,922 $ 4,585 $ 23,298 $ 19,585 Amortization of intangible assets - 108 292 440 Other 651 110 869 173 Adjusted non-GAAP EFO from APAC segment $ 5,573 $ 4,803 $ 24,459 $ 20,198 GAAP EFO as a percentage of net sales 9.5 % 8.3 % 10.0 % 8.5 % Adjusted non-GAAP EFO as a percentage of net sales 10.7 % 8.7 % 10.5 % 8.8 % Adjusted EBITDA: GAAP consolidated net earnings $ 37,012 $ 90,608 $ 249,691 $ 281,309 Interest expense 16,960 11,958 68,272 48,576 Income tax expense 15,239 31,567 83,222 96,545 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 7,183 6,790 28,556 26,245 Amortization of intangible assets 18,597 10,988 69,581 36,231 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities 22,800 - (7,849 ) - Other* 23,342 5,823 52,056 36,101 Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA $ 141,133 $ 157,734 $ 543,529 $ 525,007 GAAP consolidated net earnings as a percentage of net sales 1.8 % 4.1 % 2.9 % 3.1 % Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 6.8 % 7.1 % 6.2 % 5.7 %

* Includes transformation costs of $5.4 million and $2.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively and $18.4 million and $16.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Includes certain third-party data center service outage expenses, net of recoveries of $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and recoveries in excess of expenses of $2.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Includes data center service outage related recoveries of $3.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and data center service outage related expenses, net of recoveries of $5.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Includes severance and restructuring expenses, net of $16.0 million and $31.6 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively. Includes severance and restructuring expenses, net of $3.1 million and $6.1 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 Adjusted return on invested capital: GAAP consolidated EFO $ 388,584 $ 419,795 Amortization of intangible assets 69,581 36,231 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities (7,849 ) - Other5 52,056 36,101 Adjusted non-GAAP consolidated EFO 502,372 492,127 Income tax expense1 130,617 127,953 Adjusted non-GAAP consolidated EFO, net of tax $ 371,755 $ 364,174 Average stockholders' equity2 $ 1,775,136 $ 1,628,480 Average debt2 953,619 690,402 Average cash2 (296,166 ) (209,674 ) Invested Capital $ 2,432,589 $ 2,109,208 Adjusted non-GAAP ROIC (from GAAP consolidated EFO)3 11.82 % 14.73 % Adjusted non-GAAP ROIC (from non-GAAP consolidated EFO)4 15.28 % 17.27 %

1 Assumed tax rate of 26.0%. 2 Average of previous five quarters. 3 Computed as GAAP consolidated EFO, net of tax of $101,032 and $109,147 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, divided by invested capital. 4 Computed as Adjusted non-GAAP consolidated EFO, net of tax, divided by invested capital. 5 Includes transformation costs of $18.4 million and $16.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Includes certain third-party data center service outage related recoveries in excess of expenses of $2.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Includes certain third-party data center service outage related expenses, net of recoveries of $5.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Includes severance and restructuring expenses, net of $31.6 million and $6.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

