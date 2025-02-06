3BL and Renaissance94: A Strategic Partnership To Drive Climate Resilience

2025 Planning Underway for Unique Events with Intentional Impact

3BL, the leading partner for sustainability and social impact communications, is proud to announce its partnership with Renaissance94 (Ren94). This alliance will spotlight progress and intentional impact at the intersection of climate solutions, equity, and cross-sector collaboration. Ren94 is a leading social impact organization dedicated to advancing climate resilience and a just and equitable energy transition. Ren94 was founded by Daniel Blackman, former Regional Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The partnership will elevate Ren94's work through 3BL's powerful news distribution network and feature opportunities on 3BL's digital media platform, TriplePundit. Additionally, the partnership envisions hosting dynamic networking events throughout 2025 that will bring together business and civic leaders, influencers, artists, athletes, and philanthropists for intentional conversations that inspire action. Their first event will be held in Atlanta this coming spring.

"Renaissance94's commitment to climate resilience and equity aligns perfectly with our mission of driving impactful storytelling that inspires change," said Margie Kuchinski, Head of Brand & Marketing at 3BL. "We're very pleased to once again be collaborating with Lynne Filderman as this partnership represents a unique opportunity to engage a broad range of stakeholders for solutions-driven conversations."

Lynne D. Filderman, Senior Advisor of Public-Private Partnerships at Renaissance94, shared her vision for the partnership: "With Daniel Blackman's leadership at Renaissance94, we believe that intentional conversations lead to intentional impact. Collaborating with 3BL allows us to expand our reach and amplify critical narratives about climate resilience and innovation. And, we can bring unlikely allies together to drive meaningful change."

3BL is the leading sustainability and social impact communications partner, connecting organizations' stories of purpose and progress with the audiences who matter most. Partnering with over 1,500 companies - from global corporations and mid-sized enterprises to NGOs and nonprofits - 3BL elevates their reputations as players in the world of responsible business through unrivaled news and content distribution, bespoke storytelling support, and their digital media division, TriplePundit.

Renaissance94 is a global social impact organization dedicated to advancing climate resilience and a just transition to a sustainable future. Led by environmentalist and civil rights advocate Daniel Blackman, Ren94 serves as the driving force for transformational impact and the catalyst for cross-sector collaborations, bringing together corporations, nonprofits, philanthropists, activists, artists and athletes, civic and community organizations, media and citizens to deliver real, measurable, and permanent change.



To learn more, contact Rosa Waite, Creative Director, Renaissance94 and follow Ren94 on LinkedIn and Instagram.

