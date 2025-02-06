NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) ("we," "our," "Ladder," or the "Company") today announced operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. GAAP income before taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $33.0 million, and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.25. Distributable earnings was $33.6 million, or $0.27 of distributable EPS. GAAP income before taxes for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $110.9 million, and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.86. Distributable earnings was $153.9 million, or $1.21 of distributable EPS.

"In the fourth quarter, Ladder generated strong earnings and dividend coverage. Throughout 2024, our middle market by choice business model continued to demonstrate success, as we received a significant amount of loan payoffs and our credit performed well overall. Our low leverage and robust liquidity position, which includes our upsized $850 million corporate revolving credit facility, enable us to focus on new investment opportunities as 2025 begins," said Brian Harris, Ladder's Chief Executive Officer.

Ladder Capital Corp Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in Thousands) December 31, December 31, 2024(1) 2023(1) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,323,481 $ 1,015,678 Restricted cash 12,608 15,450 Mortgage loan receivables held for investment, net, at amortized cost: Mortgage loans receivable 1,591,322 3,155,089 Allowance for credit losses (52,323 ) (43,165 ) Mortgage loan receivables held for sale 26,898 26,868 Securities 1,080,839 485,533 Real estate and related lease intangibles, net 670,803 726,442 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated ventures 19,923 6,877 Derivative instruments 437 1,454 Accrued interest receivable 12,936 24,233 Other assets 158,149 98,218 Total assets $ 4,845,073 $ 5,512,677 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Debt obligations, net $ 3,135,617 $ 3,783,946 Dividends payable 31,838 32,294 Accrued expenses 74,824 65,144 Other liabilities 69,855 99,095 Total liabilities 3,312,134 3,980,479 Commitments and contingencies - - Equity Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 600,000,000 shares authorized; 129,883,019 and 128,027,478 shares issued and 127,106,481 and 126,911,689 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 127 127 Additional paid-in capital 1,777,118 1,756,750 Treasury stock, 2,776,538 and 1,115,789 shares, at cost (30,475 ) (12,001 ) Retained earnings (dividends in excess of earnings) (206,874 ) (197,875 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (4,866 ) (13,853 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,535,030 1,533,148 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated ventures (2,091 ) (950 ) Total equity 1,532,939 1,532,198 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,845,073 $ 5,512,677

(1) Includes amounts relating to consolidated variable interest entities.

Ladder Capital Corp Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share and Dividend Data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net interest income Interest income $ 78,102 $ 96,092 $ 358,625 $ 407,284 Interest expense 50,890 57,676 221,537 245,097 Net interest income (expense) 27,212 38,416 137,088 162,187 Provision for (release of) loan loss reserves, net 47 3,063 13,933 25,096 Net interest income (expense) after provision for (release of) loan loss reserves 27,165 35,353 123,155 137,091 Other income (loss) Real estate operating income 23,368 25,294 98,681 96,950 Net result from mortgage loan receivables held for sale (608 ) 1,092 30 (523 ) Gain (loss) on real estate, net 12,419 315 25,277 8,808 Fee and other income 4,753 6,609 18,700 8,931 Net result from derivative transactions 1,549 (766 ) 5,420 1,481 Earnings (loss) from investment in unconsolidated ventures (68 ) (14 ) (79 ) 758 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt (9 ) 20 188 10,718 Total other income (loss) 41,404 32,550 148,217 127,123 Costs and expenses Compensation and employee benefits 11,754 14,407 60,671 63,618 Operating expenses 4,863 4,508 19,193 19,503 Real estate operating expenses 9,637 10,751 40,568 37,587 Investment related expenses 1,809 1,628 7,718 8,847 Depreciation and amortization 7,466 8,146 32,327 29,914 Total costs and expenses 35,529 39,440 160,477 159,469 Income (loss) before taxes 33,040 28,463 110,895 104,745 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,711 901 3,448 4,244 Net income (loss) 31,329 27,562 107,447 100,501 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated ventures 55 351 808 624 Net income (loss) attributable to Class A common shareholders $ 31,384 $ 27,913 $ 108,255 $ 101,125 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.86 $ 0.81 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.86 $ 0.81 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 125,549,113 125,705,754 125,576,784 124,667,877 Diluted 125,870,042 125,905,528 125,785,295 124,882,398 Dividends per share of Class A common stock $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.92 $ 0.92

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company refined its definition of distributable earnings and its descriptions of the adjustments to GAAP income. The refined definition and descriptions do not change how distributable earnings or adjustments to GAAP income are calculated for prior, current or future periods. The Company utilizes distributable earnings, distributable EPS, and after-tax distributable return on average equity ("ROAE"), non-GAAP financial measures, as supplemental measures of our operating performance. We believe distributable earnings, distributable EPS and after-tax distributable ROAE assist investors in comparing our operating performance and our ability to pay dividends across reporting periods on a more relevant and consistent basis by excluding from GAAP measures certain non-cash expenses and unrealized results as well as eliminating timing differences related to conduit securitization gains and changes in the values of assets and derivatives. In addition, we use distributable earnings, distributable EPS and after-tax distributable ROAE: (i) to evaluate our earnings from operations because management believes that they may be useful performance measures; and (ii) because our board of directors considers distributable earnings in determining the amount of quarterly dividends. Distributable EPS is defined as after-tax distributable earnings divided by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding during the period. In addition, we believe it is useful to present distributable earnings and distributable EPS prior to charge-offs of allowance for credit losses to reflect our direct operating results and help existing and potential future holders of our class A common stock assess the performance of our business excluding such charge-offs. Distributable earnings prior to charge-offs of allowance for credit losses is used as an additional performance metric to consider when declaring our dividends. Distributable EPS prior to charge-offs of allowance for credit losses is defined as after-tax distributable earnings prior to charge-offs of allowance for credit losses divided by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding during the period.

We define distributable earnings as income before taxes adjusted for: (i) net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated ventures; (ii) our share of real estate depreciation, amortization and gain adjustments and (earnings) loss from investments in unconsolidated ventures in excess of distributions received; (iii) the impact of derivative gains and losses related to hedging fair value variability of fixed rate assets caused by interest rate fluctuations and overall portfolio market risk as of the end of the specified accounting period; (iv) economic gains or losses on loan sales, certain of which may not be recognized under GAAP accounting in consolidation for which risk has substantially transferred during the period, as well as the exclusion of the related GAAP economics in subsequent periods; (v) unrealized gains or losses related to our investments in securities recorded at fair value in current period earnings; (vi) unrealized and realized provision for loan losses and real estate impairment; (vii) non-cash stock-based compensation; and (viii) certain non-recurring transactional items.

We exclude the effects of our share of real estate depreciation and amortization. Given GAAP gains and losses on sales of real estate include the effects of previously-recognized real estate depreciation and amortization, our adjustment eliminates the portion of the GAAP gain or loss that is derived from depreciation and amortization.

Our derivative instruments do not qualify for hedge accounting under GAAP and, therefore, any net payments under, or fluctuations in the fair value of derivatives are recognized currently in our income statement. The Company utilizes derivative instruments to hedge exposure to interest rate risk associated with fixed rate mortgage loans, fixed rate securities, and/or overall portfolio market risks. Distributable earnings excludes the GAAP results from derivative activity until the associated mortgage loan or security for which the derivative position is hedging is sold or paid off, or the hedge position for overall portfolio market risk is closed, at which point any gain or loss is recognized in distributable earnings in that period. For derivative activity associated with securities or mortgage loans held for investment, any hedging gain or loss is amortized over the expected life of the underlying asset for distributable earnings. We believe that adjusting for these specifically identified gains and losses associated with hedging positions adjusts for timing differences between when we recognize the gains or losses associated with our assets and the gains and losses associated with derivatives used to hedge such assets.

We originate conduit loans, which are first mortgage loans on stabilized, income producing commercial real estate properties that we intend to sell into third-party CMBS securitizations. Mortgage loans receivable held for sale are recorded at the lower of cost or market under GAAP. For purposes of distributable earnings, we exclude the impact of unrealized lower of cost or market adjustments on conduit loans held for sale and include the realized gains or losses in distributable earnings in the period when the loan is sold. Our conduit business includes mortgage loans made to third parties and may also include mortgage loans secured by real estate owned in our real estate segment. Such mortgage loans receivable secured by real estate owned in our real estate segment are eliminated in consolidation within our GAAP financial statements until the loans are sold in a third-party securitization. Upon the sale of a loan to a third-party securitization trust (for cash), the related mortgage note payable is recognized on our GAAP financial statements. For purposes of distributable earnings, we include adjustments for economic gains and losses related to the sale of these inter-segment loans for which risk has substantially transferred during the period and exclude the resultant GAAP recognition of amortization of any related premium/discount on such mortgage loans payable recognized in interest expense during the subsequent periods. This adjustment is reflected in distributable earnings when there is a true risk transfer on the mortgage loan sale and settlement. Conversely, if the economic risk was not substantially transferred, no adjustments to net income would be made relating to those transactions for distributable earnings purposes. Management believes recognizing these amounts for distributable earnings purposes in the period of transfer of economic risk is a useful supplemental measure of our performance.

We invest in certain securities that are recorded at fair value with changes in fair value recorded in current period earnings. For purposes of distributable earnings, we exclude the impact of unrealized gains and losses associated with these securities and include realized gains or losses in connection with any disposition of securities. Distributable earnings includes declines in fair value deemed to be an impairment for GAAP purposes if the decline is determined to be non-recoverable and the loss to be nearly certain to be eventually realized. In those cases, an impairment is included in distributable earnings for the period in which such determination was made.

We include adjustments for unrealized provision for loan losses and real estate impairment. For purposes of distributable earnings, management recognizes realized losses on loans and real estate in the period in which the asset is sold or when the Company determines such amounts are no longer realizable and deemed non-recoverable.

Set forth below is an unaudited reconciliation of income (loss) before taxes to distributable earnings, and an unaudited computation of distributable EPS (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2023 Income (loss) before taxes $ 33,040 $ 28,463 $ 110,895 $ 104,745 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated ventures 55 351 808 624 Our share of real estate depreciation, amortization and gain adjustments (1) (2,225 ) 7,514 11,558 18,602 Adjustments for derivative results and loan sale activity (2) (474 ) 128 2,005 112 Unrealized (gain) loss on fair value securities 903 (5 ) 925 (29 ) Adjustment for impairment (3) 47 3,063 13,933 25,096 Non-cash stock-based compensation 2,237 3,177 18,829 18,577 Distributable earnings prior to charge-off of allowance for credit losses 33,583 42,691 158,953 167,727 Charge-off of allowance for credit losses (3) - (5,023 ) (5,023 ) - Distributable earnings $ 33,583 $ 37,668 $ 153,930 $ 167,727 Estimated corporate tax (expense) benefit (4) 478 (140 ) (2,131 ) (496 ) After-tax distributable earnings $ 34,061 $ 37,528 $ 151,799 $ 167,231 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 125,870 125,906 125,785 124,882 Distributable EPS $ 0.27 $ 0.30 $ 1.21 $ 1.34 Per share impact of charge-off of allowance for credit losses - 0.04 0.04 - Distributable EPS prior to charge-off of allowance for credit losses $ 0.27 $ 0.34 $ 1.25 $ 1.34

(1) The following is an unaudited reconciliation of GAAP depreciation and amortization to our share of real estate depreciation, amortization and gain adjustments and (earnings) loss from investment in unconsolidated ventures in excess of distributions received ($ in thousands):

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2023 Total GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 7,466 $ 8,146 $ 32,327 $ 29,914 Depreciation and amortization related to non-rental property fixed assets (110 ) (110 ) (440 ) (431 ) Non-controlling interests in consolidated ventures' share of depreciation and amortization (115 ) (111 ) (441 ) (410 ) Our share of operating lease income from above/below market lease intangible amortization (413 ) (425 ) (1,700 ) (1,797 ) Our share of real estate depreciation and amortization 6,828 7,500 29,746 27,276 Accumulated depreciation and amortization on real estate sold (a) (9,121 ) - (18,267 ) (8,016 ) Adjustment for (earnings) loss from investments in unconsolidated ventures in excess of distributions received 68 14 79 (658 ) Our share of real estate depreciation, amortization and gain adjustments $ (2,225 ) $ 7,514 $ 11,558 $ 18,602

(a) GAAP gains/losses on sales of real estate include the effects of previously-recognized real estate depreciation and amortization. For purposes of distributable earnings, our share of real estate depreciation and amortization is eliminated and, accordingly, the resultant gains/losses also must be adjusted. The following is an unaudited reconciliation of the related consolidated GAAP amounts to the amounts reflected in distributable earnings ($ in thousands):

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2023 GAAP realized gain/loss on sale of real estate, net $ 12,419 $ 315 $ 25,277 $ 8,808 Adjusted gain/loss on sale of real estate for purposes of distributable earnings (3,298 ) (315 ) (7,010 ) (792 ) Accumulated depreciation and amortization on real estate sold $ 9,121 $ - $ 18,267 $ 8,016

(2) The following is an unaudited reconciliation of GAAP net results from derivative transactions to our adjustments for derivative results and loan sale activity within distributable earnings ($ in thousands):

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2023 GAAP net results from derivative transactions $ (1,549 ) $ 766 $ (5,420 ) $ (1,481 ) Realized results of loan sales, net (a) (b) - (198 ) 2,856 - Unrealized lower of cost or market adjustments related to loans held for sale 608 (1,092 ) (30 ) 523 Amortization of (premium)/discount on mortgage loan financing included in interest expense (b) (209 ) (216 ) (767 ) (604 ) Recognized derivative results 676 868 5,366 1,674 Adjustments for derivative results and loan sale activity $ (474 ) $ 128 $ 2,005 $ 112

(a) Includes realized gains from sales of conduit mortgage loans collateralized by net lease properties in our real estate segment of $2.7 million and net hedge related gain on such mortgage loan sales of $0.2 million, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and realized gains from sales of conduit mortgage loans collateralized by net lease properties in our real estate segment of $0.1 million and net hedge related (loss) on such mortgage loan sales of $(0.3) million, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. (b) Prior to the first quarter of 2024, the Company presented these adjustments within "Adjustment for economic gain on loan sales not recognized under GAAP for which risk has been substantially transferred, net of reversal/amortization."

(3) During the three months ended September 30, 2024 and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for loan loss of $3.1 million and $13.9 million, respectively. During the three months ended September 30, 2024 and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company determined a portion of the allowance for loan loss to be non-recoverable and charged-off $5.0 million. (4) Estimated corporate tax benefit (expense) is based on an effective tax rate applied to distributable earnings generated by the activity within our taxable REIT subsidiaries.

After-tax distributable ROAE is presented on an annualized basis and is defined as after-tax distributable earnings divided by the average total shareholders' equity during the period. Set forth below is an unaudited computation of after-tax distributable ROAE ($ in thousands):

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2023 After-tax distributable earnings $ 34,061 $ 37,528 $ 151,799 $ 167,231 Average shareholders' equity 1,533,826 1,531,345 1,530,500 1,533,307 After-tax distributable ROAE 8.9 % 9.8 % 9.9 % 10.9 %

Non-GAAP Measures - Limitations

Our non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Some of these limitations are:

distributable earnings, distributable EPS, after-tax distributable ROAE and distributable earnings and distributable EPS prior to charge-off of allowance for credit losses do not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations and are not necessarily indicative of cash necessary to fund cash needs;

distributable EPS, distributable EPS prior to charge-off of allowance for credit losses, and after-tax distributable ROAE are based on a non-GAAP estimate of our effective tax rate, including the impact of Unincorporated Business Tax and the impact of our election to be taxed as a REIT effective January 1, 2015. Our actual tax rate may differ materially from this estimate; and

other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, earnings per share or book value per share, or any other performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to cash flows from operations as a measure of our liquidity.

In addition, distributable earnings should not be considered to be the equivalent to REIT taxable income calculated to determine the minimum amount of dividends the Company is required to distribute to shareholders to maintain REIT status. In order for the Company to maintain its qualification as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code, we must annually distribute at least 90% of our REIT taxable income. The Company has declared, and intends to continue declaring, regular quarterly distributions to its shareholders in an amount approximating the REIT's net taxable income.

In the future, we may incur gains and losses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

