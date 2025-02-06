STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altus Power, Inc. ("Altus Power" or the "Company") (NYSE: AMPS), the largest owner of commercial-scale solar in the US, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by TPG through its TPG Rise Climate Transition Infrastructure strategy for $5.00 per share of its Class A common stock in an all-cash transaction that values the Company at approximately $2.2 billion, including outstanding debt. Upon completion of the transaction, Altus Power's Class A common stock will no longer be listed or traded on the New York Stock Exchange, and Altus Power will become a privately-held company.

The purchase price represents a 66% premium to Altus Power's unaffected closing price on October 15, 2024, the last trading day prior to the Company's announcement of a formal review of strategic alternatives by its Board of Directors. This transaction is the culmination of a comprehensive review of opportunities available to Altus Power, with the assistance of the Company's financial and legal advisors.

Altus Power expects the partnership to strengthen its ability to deliver greater value to both commercial and Community Solar customers by expanding access to clean electric power. By combining TPG Rise Climate's investment capabilities with Altus Power's domain expertise in commercial-scale solar, Altus Power believes it will be able to scale its operations more rapidly to meet the surging demand for increased power generation.

"This transaction represents a pivotal moment for Altus Power," said Gregg Felton, CEO of Altus Power. "We are incredibly excited to partner with TPG Rise Climate to continue to build our position as the leading commercial-scale provider of clean electric power to businesses and households from coast to coast. TPG Rise Climate's deep expertise in the clean energy sector, investment-oriented mindset and value-driven approach to infrastructure development aligns perfectly with our vision. This partnership strengthens our ability to serve both our Community Solar and commercial clients with clean electric power at a time when demand for power is expected to grow substantially. As a private company, Altus Power will be better positioned for continued long-term growth, which we believe will allow us to scale our operations, drive innovation and enhance the value we deliver to our customers. Together with TPG Rise Climate, we believe we are poised to accelerate clean energy adoption and ensure more businesses and communities have access to the power they need for a sustainable future."

"On behalf of the Altus Power Board of Directors, we're pleased to have unanimously approved this transaction with TPG Rise Climate and believe this partnership is a natural fit, with strong synergies that will drive growth and innovation," said Christine Detrick, Board Chair of Altus Power. "This transaction will unlock significant value for our stockholders, customers and employees and we are confident it is in the best interest of the Company's long-term success."

"We are excited to partner with Altus Power, which has established itself as a leader in commercial scale, clean power solutions with an exceptional track record of growth," said Scott Lebovitz, a Managing Partner and Head of Infrastructure for TPG Rise Climate.

"The leadership team's innovation, commitment to its customers and operational excellence aligns with our investment philosophy. We look forward to supporting Altus Power in its next chapter of growth, providing affordable and sustainable power to businesses and households," added Steven Mandel, Business Unit Partner in TPG Rise Climate.

Approvals and Timing

The Board of Directors of Altus Power has unanimously approved the transaction and intends to recommend that Altus Power stockholders vote to adopt the merger agreement with respect to the transaction at a Special Meeting of Stockholders.

The transaction is conditioned upon approval of the holders of at least a majority of the outstanding shares of Class A common stock of Altus Power entitled to vote to adopt the merger agreement with respect to the transaction. Stockholders representing approximately 40% of Altus Power's Class A common stock, including funds managed by Blackstone Credit and Insurance and a subsidiary of CBRE Group, Inc., have entered into voting and support agreements in favor of the transaction.

Completion of the transaction is expected in the second quarter of 2025, subject to the approval of Altus Power stockholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. The transaction is not subject to a financing condition.

Altus Power expects to maintain its headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

Advisors

Moelis & Company LLC is acting as financial advisor to Altus Power and Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as legal counsel to Altus Power. PJT Partners is acting as financial advisor to TPG Rise Climate and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as legal counsel to TPG Rise Climate.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Conn., is the largest commercial-scale provider of clean electric power serving commercial, industrial, public sector and Community Solar customers with end-to-end solutions. Altus Power originates, develops, owns and operates locally sited solar generation, energy storage and charging infrastructure across the nation. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.

About TPG Rise Climate

TPG Rise Climate is the dedicated climate investing platform of TPG, a leading global alternative asset management firm. With dedicated pools of capital across private equity, transition infrastructure, and the Global South, TPG Rise Climate pursues climate-related investments that benefit from the diverse skills of TPG's investing professionals around the world, the strategic relationships and insights developed across TPG's broad portfolio of climate companies, and a global network of executives, advisors, and corporate partners. As part of TPG's $25 billion global impact investing platform, TPG Rise Climate invests broadly across the climate sector, with a focus on building and scaling leading climate solutions across the following thematic areas: clean electrons, clean molecules and materials, and negative emissions.

For more information, please visit www.therisefund.com/tpgriseclimate.

