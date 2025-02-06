

Original-Research: Energiekontor AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

06.02.2025 / 14:35 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Energiekontor AG

Company Name: Energiekontor AG

ISIN: DE0005313506



Reason for the Update

research:

Recommendation: Buy

from: 06.02.2025

Target price: 116,00 Euro

Target price on sight 12 Monate

of:

Last rating change: 18.10.2022: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf Kaufen

Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Energiekontor AG (ISIN: DE0005313506) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 116,00.

Zusammenfassung:

Energiekontor (EKT) hat im Januar mehr als 220 MW an neuen Baugenehmigungen erhalten. Die Genehmigungen umfassen drei Windprojekte in Schottland mit einer Gesamtkapazität von 209 MW und ein 15 MW-Windprojekt in Deutschland. Diese Genehmigungen vergrößern die ~1.100 MW Pipeline an genehmigten Wind- und Solarprojekten, die das Unternehmen im Dezember gemeldet hatte. Wir erwarten daher, dass EKT aufgrund der Projektumsetzung (Zeitrahmen: 3-5 Jahre) starke Ergebnisse liefern wird. Darüber hinaus befinden sich ca. 370 MW im Bau, was eine gute Ergebnisgrundlage für die Jahre 2025E und 2026E darstellt. Hinzu kommt die Cashcow von EKT, das eigene Wind- und PV-Anlagenportfolio (395 MW), das unserer Prognose zufolge 2025E ein EBT von etwa EUR26 Mio. erwirtschaften wird. Da Projektverzögerungen im Jahr 2024 zu einer Ergebnisverschiebung von ca. EUR40 Mio. bis EUR45 Mio. von 2024 auf 2025 führen, erwarten wir für das laufende Geschäftsjahr ein starkes EBT (EUR86 Mio.). Angesichts der kurz- und mittelfristig sehr guten Ertragsaussichten (das Management bekräftigte das EBT-Ziel für 2028 in Höhe von EUR120 Mio.) halten wir EKT mit einem Konsens-KGV für 2025 von 10 für attraktiv bewertet. Wir bestätigen unsere Prognosen und bekräftigen unser Kursziel von EUR116 sowie unsere Kaufempfehlung.



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Energiekontor AG (ISIN: DE0005313506). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 116.00 price target.

Abstract:

Energiekontor (EKT) received more than 220 MW in new building permits in January. The permits are for three wind projects in Scotland with a total capacity of 209 MW and a 15 MW wind project in Germany. These permits come on top of the ca. 1.100 MW pipeline of permitted wind and solar projects the company reported in December. We thus expect EKT to deliver strong results due to project execution (timeline: 3-5 years). Furthermore, ca. 370 MW are under construction, which is a good basis for strong 2025E & 2026E results. Not to be overshadowed, we forecast that EKT's cash cow, its own wind and PV plant portfolio (395 MW), will generate 2025E EBT of some EUR26m. As project delays in 2024 result in an earnings shift of ca. EUR40m-EUR45m from 2024 to 2025, we expect strong EBT (EUR86m) for the current financial year. Given the very good earnings prospects over the short and medium terms (management reiterated the 2028 EBT target of EUR120m), we believe that EKT is attractively valued with a consensus 2025E P/E of 10x. We stick to our forecasts and reiterate our EUR116 price target and Buy rating.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31715.pdf

Contact for questions:

First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Herr Gaurav Tiwari

Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686

web: www.firstberlin.com

E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com



2082765 06.02.2025 CET/CEST



°

