AAA Distributor: Surplus Building Materials Launches New Website With Faster Loads, Easier Shopping, More Products

Surplus Building Materials, the Dallas Branch of AAA Distributor , is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, sbmtx.com . The updated site now features a series of enhancements that aim to offer customers a complete and seamless shopping experience.

SBMTX is a top provider of kitchen and bath features, doors, cabinetry and other home improvement products, and the new website makes it easier than ever for customers to find the items they need. The modern, sleek design is not only visually appealing, but also more functional: Quicker load times ensure customers can browse the site easily and purchase products without delay. The website also features faster response times from sales representatives as well as assistance from real people rather than automated bots.

"We're thrilled to launch our new website, which will make it easier than ever for customers to explore our products and services," said Jenya Teplitskaya, branch manager for Surplus Building Materials. "The platform reflects our commitment to innovation and providing an exceptional customer experience."

In addition to performance upgrades, the website now offers a larger variety of products and services, including more designs and in-stock options. For example, customers can now explore an expanded selection of door designs, including one-panel shaker door packages that are ready for pick-up or delivery, making it easier for customers to get the products they want, as fast as possible.

Customers also can enjoy a new, comprehensive "How to Measure" guide as well as free kitchen design services within 24-48 hours. These resources were created to help customers make informed decisions and execute their home improvement projects with ease. Through the website, Surplus Building Materials offers improved shipping times and competitive shipping rates, ensuring customers receive their orders quickly and at a reasonable cost.

Surplus Building Materials is a trusted name in the home improvement industry, offering a wide range of high-quality products at affordable prices. With more than 1,000 doors in stock and a commitment to exceptional customer service, SBMTX is the go-to destination for all home renovation needs. Preview the selection of doors at the Surplus Building Materials store in the YouTube Shorts video here .

For more information about Surplus Building Materials and to explore the new website, visit sbmtx.com .

About Surplus Building Materials

Surplus Building Materials is a Dallas branch of AAA Distributor . Surplus Building Materials is a retailer of doors, kitchen, bathroom and flooring home improvement and remodeling products. With a 150,000-square-foot warehouse, the branch stocks thousands of doors and cabinets, as well as operates an on-site cabinet and door shop. AAA Distributor also has locations in Philadelphia, Dallas and Spokane.

SOURCE: AAA Distributor

