CIX Summit, Powered by Elevate, Announces the 2025 CIX Startup Award Recipients

The CIX Startup Awards is a showcase of Canada's premier startups that are selected and recognized by North American investors. Award recipients will pitch in person this year at the CIX Summit on March 26 at the Design Exchange in Toronto. The event attracts over 500 investors, entrepreneurs and industry leaders from across North America's technology ecosystem.

The CIX Selection Committee , comprising over 100 top global investors and experts in innovation, evaluated submissions based on six criteria: Business Model, Quality of Product and Service Offering, Innovation, Market Opportunity, Depth of Management, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion of Leadership. To avoid bias, a minimum of 25 investor judges evaluated each application.

The CIX Summit is proud to be the official Canadian competition for the prestigious Startup World Cup , a global competition involving 70+ countries. Startup World Cup judges will be on site at CIX to select the regional winner to represent Canada at the Grand Finale on October 17 in Silicon Valley for a chance to win a USD $1 million investment.

For more information about the CIX Summit and to take advantage of the Early Bird discount, expiring on February 28, 2025, visit CIXSummit.com .

The 2025 CIX Startup Award recipients are as follows:

Company (Industry) - Location

Emerging Category Recipients:

BioMimir Inc. (BioTech), Quebec City, QC

CERT Systems (Climate Tech), Toronto, ON

ConeLabs Inc . (PropTech), Toronto, ON

EZee Assist (AI Support), Toronto, ON

NerView Surgical Inc . (Med Tech), Toronto, ON

Reactiv (E-Commerce), Toronto, ON

Relocalize (FoodTech), Montreal, QC

ReliON (Climate Tech), Montreal, QC

Xatoms (Climate Tech), Toronto, ON

Early Category Recipients:

Artificial Agency (AI & Gaming), Edmonton, AB

Basetwo AI (Industrial Automation), Toronto, ON

Carbonova Corp. (Climate Tech), Calgary, AB

Cavelo (Cybersecurity), Kitchener, ON

MyFO (FinTech), Vancouver, BC

Quandri , (AI & Automation), Vancouver, BC

Sibli (FinTech), Montreal, QC

Vivid Machines Inc. (AgriTech), Toronto, ON

Growth Category Recipients:

Brim Financial (FinTech) - Toronto, Ontario

Conquest Planning (FinTech) - Winnipeg, Manitoba

e-Zinc (Climate Tech) - Mississauga, Ontario

Float Financial (FinTech) - Toronto, Ontario

Nanoprecise Sci Corp (Industrial Automation & IOT) - Edmonton, Alberta

Planned (Event & Financial Services) - Montreal, Quebec

Summit Nanotech (Climate Tech) - Calgary, Alberta

"It has been a challenging year for Canadian startups, so it was great to see such a strong lineup of companies," said Neha Kera, Early Stage Investor and CIX Startup Awards Co-Chair. "Congratulations to the award recipients on their impressive accomplishments-I'm excited to see their presentations at CIX Summit in March."

Amid heightened focus on US-Canada relations and growing pro-Canadian sentiment, the CIX Summit is strengthening its commitment to celebrate Canada's most promising startups. Set for March 26, the program will facilitate crucial connections between Canadian companies and North American investors while fostering discussions about Canada's evolving innovation policy landscape and its impact on the startup ecosystem. The CIX Summit celebrates homegrown innovations and their compelling stories, offering a timely platform for startups to access the support and resources needed for growth and scaling.

Attendees engage in a curated program of on-stage content, founder pitches, networking sessions, interactive roundtables, and 1-on-1 meetings that foster meaningful connections between founders and investors. This year, CIX Summit is introducing an Investor Forum-a dynamic afternoon program dedicated to forward-thinking dialogue on navigating the future of the Canadian venture landscape.

"The competition was intense this year, and we applaud all of the incredible applicants from across Canada for their achievements," said Matthew Leibowitz, Managing General Partner, Plaza Ventures and CIX Startup Awards Co-Chair. "This final group of companies represents the country's most promising innovators, and we're excited for them to showcase their companies at the CIX Summit in March."

This year's CIX Startup Award-winning companies join an illustrious list of CIX Startup Award alumni, which includes some of Canada's most notable fast-growing startups, including SRTX, ApplyBoard, Clio, League, Wealthsimple, Ada and Dapper Labs.

About Elevate

Elevate is a Canadian non-profit that unites world-class innovators to catalyze transformation in the Canadian tech ecosystem. Through year-round programs and events, including the annual Elevate Festival and CIX Summit , Elevate places a spotlight on Canadian innovation, facilitates global connections with startups and investors, and inspires Canadians to embrace a go-for-gold mentality to help shape the future of the Canadian innovation economy. Elevate has hosted global icons such as First Lady & Author Michelle Obama, Businesswoman & TV personality Martha Stewart, CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman, Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, and U.S. Vice President Al Gore, each of whom has inspired millions of people. Learn more at Elevate.ca .

Media can apply for a media pass directly by visiting https://cixsummit.com/press-room.

Media Contact:

Amanda Connon-Unda, amanda@elevate.ca

SOURCE: Elevate

CIX Startup Awards 2025

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire