Preservica Delivers Actionable Trusted Long-Term Data with New Innovations in AI and Active Digital Preservation

Preservica , the industry leader in Active Digital Preservation archiving, today unveiled a series of groundbreaking innovations to its pioneering platform. These enhancements further simplify and automate the complex task of preserving critical long-term data, ensuring it remains instantly usable, reliable, and trusted for compliance and emerging AI use.

With up to a third of digital content needing to be retained long-term (more than 7 years) according to IDC , unreadable or lost data from poor retention policies, obsolete file formats and accidental or intentional change or deletion is not only a serious compliance, reputational and legal risk but also impacts an organization's ability to leverage AI for value creation and process automation.

"As digital content continues to rapidly grow in volume and complexity, having a robust and secure foundation of instantly useable, reliable and trusted long-term data has become a strategic imperative, essential for mitigating compliance risk, optimizing SharePoint usage and leveraging AI for competitive advantage," says Stuart Read, Chief Product Officer at Preservica. "Ensuring long-term data is intelligently managed and automatically maintained in useable formats is at the core of our Active Digital Preservation software and we look forward to working with our global user community to build on this with new innovations throughout 2025 including a framework for the optimized use of AI, flexible and intuitive metadata capabilities and extended options for embedded archiving and Digital Preservation in Microsoft 365."

Innovation themes for 2025:

Optimized for AI

A new framework for the safe and scalable application of AI in Digital Preservation including AI tools for PII identification with human oversight and multi-modal enrichment, as well as a trusted and usable data foundation for accelerating AI adoption.

Active Digital Preservation

Ongoing roll-out of intelligent and automated Digital Preservation for instantly useable and trusted long-term data including advanced preservation policy setting and digital asset viewer.

Archiving and Digital Preservation in Microsoft 365

Extension of Preserve365®, embedded Active Digital Preservation for Microsoft 365 including connectivity for Teams and Outlook and expansion into new regions.

Powerful Metadata flexibility

Easy application of metadata changes and simplified catalog synchronization. Extensible schema support for fast discovery of different content types and AI enrichment and provenance data.

Intuitive and accessible user experience

Ongoing focus on easy-to-use intuitive user experience aligned to WCAG accessibility. New Portal enhancements, including links to external pages and customized metadata display.

Preservica's latest innovations empower organizations to unlock the full potential of their long-term data. The Optimized for AI framework ensures data reliability and trustworthiness for AI use, while a series of AI-powered tools will enable archival teams to enhance the discoverability and accessibility of long-term content through mutli-modal enrichment - such as AV transcription, image recognition, scene description, translation, classification and redaction. Preservica is also announcing the availability of PII (Personally Identifiable Information) classification and identification on ingest to eliminate privacy and security risks. Files with PII content are flagged and new metadata created to enable appropriate action to be taken before public sharing of assets.

These advancements, coupled with enhancements to Preservica's embedded archiving and Digital Preservation for Microsoft 365 and a focus on user experience, place Preservica's Active Digital Preservation at the heart of the digital agenda enabling organizations to unlock the value of long-term data and turn archiving from risk defence to a competitive advantage.

