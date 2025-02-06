Nat-G CNG Solutions LLC: NatPro Partners With Frank Bufkin III and Expands RNG/CNG Offerings

Focus is on Expanding Use of RNG/CNG to Displace Diesel and Gasoline Fuels

Today at the Oil & Gas industry's North American Prospect Expo (NAPE), NatPro LLC announced that Frank Bufkin III has partnered with and joined the board of directors of NatPro LLC as Co-Chairman. Bufkin, founder, President and Manager of Bufkin Holdings LLC, will oversee NatPro's programs aimed at enabling Oil and Gas Exploration & Production (E&P) companies to use more natural gas to power their vehicles and equipment, including frac pumps and generators.

"Using more RNG and CNG means using less diesel or gasoline, which saves on operating costs while helping to clean up our environment," Bufkin said. "Using our own American-sourced natural gas makes more sense today for fleet vehicles and equipment than any other energy option, including EVs."

"I welcome Frank to the NatPro team and am excited about his depth of experience and expanded vision he brings to NatPro and specifically to Nat G CNG Solutions, a NatPro company. Nat G offers on-road and off-road engine conversions as well as natural gas fueling infrastructure," said Dudley Westlake, CEO of NatPro.

Nat G has been serving fleets, public and private, large and small, to lower operating expenses and reduce emissions by converting vehicles to run on alternative fuels (natural gas and propane Autogas) for 14 years. Nat G has also been providing "right sized" fueling stations and equipment to assure convenient access for refueling. "At Nat G, we value Frank's experience and knowledge of what is needed by Oil and Gas E&P companies and are excited about the opportunities ahead working with him to meet those companies' needs," said Dennis Foose, CEO of Nat-G.

About NatPro LLC and Nat G CNG Solutions LLC (www.nat-g.com)

Nat G is a wholly owned subsidiary of NatPro and is a Texas-based leading provider of alternative fuels systems and refueling infrastructure for on- and off-road vehicles and equipment serving public and private fleet operators as well as Oil and Gas E&P companies. Nat G is licensed by the Texas Railroad Commission, is a FORD QVM installer and a Hexagon Agility ASP (Approved Service Provider).

About Bufkin Holdings (www.buffcoproduction.com)

Frank M. Bufkin III is founder, President and Manager of Bufkin Holdings LLC, which owns a family of companies, including Buffco Production Inc., Eagle Ford Minerals LLC, Twin Resources LLC, Black Shale Minerals LLC, Independent Drilling Company LLC, and other entities. Buffco Production, Inc. was established in 1981 by Frank M. Bufkin III, and is a family owned, privately held operating company with a focus on domestic onshore oil and gas exploration and production.

