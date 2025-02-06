Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Medizin-Wende naht?: Durchbruch im Kampf gegen Krebs? Diese Nasdaq-Aktie könnte Geschichte schreiben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
06.02.2025 15:02 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nat-G CNG Solutions LLC: NatPro Partners With Frank Bufkin III and Expands RNG/CNG Offerings

Finanznachrichten News

Focus is on Expanding Use of RNG/CNG to Displace Diesel and Gasoline Fuels

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2025 / Today at the Oil & Gas industry's North American Prospect Expo (NAPE), NatPro LLC announced that Frank Bufkin III has partnered with and joined the board of directors of NatPro LLC as Co-Chairman. Bufkin, founder, President and Manager of Bufkin Holdings LLC, will oversee NatPro's programs aimed at enabling Oil and Gas Exploration & Production (E&P) companies to use more natural gas to power their vehicles and equipment, including frac pumps and generators.

"Using more RNG and CNG means using less diesel or gasoline, which saves on operating costs while helping to clean up our environment," Bufkin said. "Using our own American-sourced natural gas makes more sense today for fleet vehicles and equipment than any other energy option, including EVs."

"I welcome Frank to the NatPro team and am excited about his depth of experience and expanded vision he brings to NatPro and specifically to Nat G CNG Solutions, a NatPro company. Nat G offers on-road and off-road engine conversions as well as natural gas fueling infrastructure," said Dudley Westlake, CEO of NatPro.

Nat G has been serving fleets, public and private, large and small, to lower operating expenses and reduce emissions by converting vehicles to run on alternative fuels (natural gas and propane Autogas) for 14 years. Nat G has also been providing "right sized" fueling stations and equipment to assure convenient access for refueling. "At Nat G, we value Frank's experience and knowledge of what is needed by Oil and Gas E&P companies and are excited about the opportunities ahead working with him to meet those companies' needs," said Dennis Foose, CEO of Nat-G.

About NatPro LLC and Nat G CNG Solutions LLC (www.nat-g.com)

Nat G is a wholly owned subsidiary of NatPro and is a Texas-based leading provider of alternative fuels systems and refueling infrastructure for on- and off-road vehicles and equipment serving public and private fleet operators as well as Oil and Gas E&P companies. Nat G is licensed by the Texas Railroad Commission, is a FORD QVM installer and a Hexagon Agility ASP (Approved Service Provider).

About Bufkin Holdings (www.buffcoproduction.com)

Frank M. Bufkin III is founder, President and Manager of Bufkin Holdings LLC, which owns a family of companies, including Buffco Production Inc., Eagle Ford Minerals LLC, Twin Resources LLC, Black Shale Minerals LLC, Independent Drilling Company LLC, and other entities. Buffco Production, Inc. was established in 1981 by Frank M. Bufkin III, and is a family owned, privately held operating company with a focus on domestic onshore oil and gas exploration and production.

For More Information:

NatPro LLC:
Dudley Westlake, CEO
Phone: 760-518-7316
Email: dudley@natprousa.com

Nat G CNG Solutions LLC:
Dennis Foose, CEO
Phone: 972-742-1214
Email: dennis.foose@nat-g.com

Bufkin Holdings LLC:
Frank Bufkin III, Founder, President and Manager
Email: fbufkin@buffcoproduction.com

Contact Information

Dudley Westlake
CEO, NatPro LLC
dudley@natprousa.com
760-518-7316

.

SOURCE: Nat-G CNG Solutions LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.