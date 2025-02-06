Alter Behavioral Health Opens New Residential Mental Health Facility in Dana Point, California

Alter Behavioral Health Opens Brand New 'State-of-the-Art' Residential Mental Health Facility in Dana Point, California

Alter Behavioral Health has opened a new residential mental health center in Dana Point . This is a big step for Alter, which wants to give everyone top-notch care in a space made for healing. This new place sits right by the beautiful Dana Point coast. Here, patients will relax and start feeling better with the help of smart mental health therapies. It's a perfect location for those who need extra support.

Alter Behavioral Health Dana Point

Residential Mental Health Facility in Dana Point, California

"This opening is a big deal for us," said Natalie Simpson, Alter's spokesperson. "Our Dana Point place is not only a clinic - it's a shelter for hope and healing. We choose our staff with a special Care Predictor Index, ensuring they connect well with the lively Dana Point community. With an excellent client satisfaction rate of 95%, we're dedicated to making a real difference in people's lives."

The new facility helps with issues like depression, anxiety, PTSD, and more. Patients get special care that uses old-school and fresh methods to regain control of their lives. The calm beach vibes of Dana Point create a perfect backdrop for feeling good again. This facility is ready to help anyone in Southern California who wants mental health support.

What Sets Alter Behavioral Health Apart?

Personalized Care: Each patient gets a special plan to help them feel at home.

Expert Team: Licensed professionals use smart therapies like CBT and DBT to help everyone.

Holistic Healing: Complementary therapies like art therapy and mindfulness add to overall wellness.

24/7 Help: The center is always open, providing a safe space for everyone.

Contact Information:

Media Contact

Natalie Simpson

Phone: 866-609-9503

Email: info@alterbehavioralhealth.com

Website: https://alterbehavioralhealth.com/locations/dana-point/

About Alter Behavioral Health

Alter Behavioral Health is all about changing lives with kind and smart mental health care. We have locations all over California to support adults and families facing mental health challenges. By mixing expert care with a whole-person approach, Alter helps people make a comeback and find a brighter future.

