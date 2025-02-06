200Gbps Sustained Capture, Indexing, and Analytics Zero Packet Loss, Tolly Certified

cPacket Networks Inc. proudly announces that the Tolly Group, a globally recognized leader in independent validation and testing, has confirmed that cPacket's packet capture appliance, the cStor200S delivers unmatched, market-leading performance, including sustained 200Gbps capture-to-disk, real-time analytics, and indexing-all with zero packet loss.

Advancing the Standards of Packet Capture

The cStor200S is engineered to handle the most demanding network environments, offering best-in-class packet capture and deep analytics. Built for high-performance network observability, it provides users with seamless access to real-time traffic insights, detailed metadata, and high-speed forensic analysis. Integrated with cClear, cPacket's intelligent management platform, the cStor200S ensures that network operators can make instant, data-driven decisions with unmatched visibility and efficiency.

Tolly Report: Game-Changing Results

Key findings from the Tolly validation include:

Sustained 200Gbps capture-to-disk with support for up to 66.9 million packets per second

with support for up to Zero packet loss when downloading raw packets in PCAP format while capturing at full 200Gbps capacity.

when downloading raw packets in while capturing at full 200Gbps capacity. No performance degradation when using Self-Encrypting Drives (SEDs).

when using Self-Encrypting Drives (SEDs). Real-time analytics processing without impacting capture performance.

Kevin Tolly, Founder and CEO of The Tolly Group, shared his assessment:

"The cPacket cStor200S is a powerhouse. As demonstrated in the report sustained 200Gbps capture and real-time analytics at full capacity, all with zero packet loss, cPacket has set a new bar for packet capture technology."

A Pivotal Transition in Network Observability

cPacket CEO Brendan O'Flaherty emphasized the significance of this achievement:

"This validation from Tolly is another proof point that cPacket continues to lead the industry. Our customers demand the highest levels of performance and reliability, and we deliver. From best-in-class packet brokers to lossless capture and simultaneous analytics at up to 200Gbps, we ensure optimal network observability and security monitoring. Enterprises across finance, healthcare, and beyond rely on cPacket to provide deep visibility, proactive insights, and actionable intelligence to keep their networks secure and resilient."

Designed for the Future of High-Speed Networks

The cStor200S represents the latest evolution in packet capture, seamlessly recording and indexing network traffic, and running advanced real-time TCP and flow analytics, market data feed processing, and deep protocol investigation. The cClear platform then ingests this metadata, delivering actionable insights in a dynamic dashboard for real-time decision-making.

Head of Product Iain Kenney reinforced the significance of these results:

"Our commitment has always been to deliver high-performance solutions that redefine expectations. Enterprises managing high-speed, high-stakes networks-whether in trading, healthcare, or security-cannot afford to compromise on packet visibility. The cStor200S not only meets but exceeds those needs, and this Tolly validation underscores that."

Access the Full Tolly Report

To explore the detailed findings, download the full Tolly Report here: https://www.cpacket.com/resources/tolly-test-cstor-200s

Experience the Future at Cisco Live, Amsterdam

Join us at Cisco Live in Amsterdam (Stand A15) to see the cStorS family in action and discover how cPacket is shaping the future of network observability.

About cPacket Networks

cPacket Networks powers hybrid-cloud observability through its Intelligent Observability Platform. It reduces service outages through network-centric application analysis, strengthens cyber security through high-resolution network data for threat detection, and accelerates incident response through network forensic analysis. The result is increased service agility, experience assurance, and transactional velocity for the business. Find out more at www.cpacket.com.

