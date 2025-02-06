Retail and Hospitality Lead 2024 UC&C Verticals While the Americas Achieve 45% ARR Growth, Reinforcing Wildix's Industry Authority

Wildix, a global leader in AI-driven Unified Communications, delivered a landmark 2024 performance, solidifying its position as a market leader. Wildix continues to disrupt the market with AI-powered innovations, vertical-specific solutions and a 100% channel-only model, fueling strong growth and global expansion into 145 countries.

Key 2024 Results

133% Net Revenue Retention (NRR): Exceeding industry benchmarks, reflecting strong upselling and customer satisfaction.

Exceeding industry benchmarks, reflecting strong upselling and customer satisfaction. 31% Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth: Demonstrating robust global demand.

Demonstrating robust global demand. Customer Base Growth: 10.07% YoY, reaching 33,500 business customers, with 81% adopting cloud services.

10.07% YoY, reaching 33,500 business customers, with 81% adopting cloud services. 94% Customer Retention Rate: Demonstrating the effectiveness of Wildix's partner-first strategy and sustained customer investment in its solutions.

Demonstrating the effectiveness of Wildix's partner-first strategy and sustained customer investment in its solutions. 24% EBITDA Margin: Highlighting Wildix's operational excellence, backed by consistent profitability since 2018.

Highlighting Wildix's operational excellence, backed by consistent profitability since 2018. 27% Cloud User Growth: Reflecting the shift to cloud-first strategies, enabling businesses to modernize operations, enhance agility and achieve seamless communication.

These results reflect the strength of the Wildix partner ecosystem, where trust in its channel-first approach and AI-powered solutions drives growth, retention and long-term success in an evolving market.

Wildix saw stellar growth across its regional markets in 2024, driven by dedicated teams in sales, marketing, sales engineering and customer success. The Americas achieved 45% ARR growth, a standout regional performance driven by rising demand for UCaaS solutions. In Europe, Spain saw 53% growth, followed by Italy (51%) and the UK (28%), reinforcing Wildix's strong global momentum.

"Our 2024 results underscore the power of a focused, partner-first approach and disciplined execution," said Andrei Katsuba, CFO, Wildix. "This performance reflects the trust and collaboration we've built with our partners globally. As we look ahead, we are well-positioned to scale our impact and help partners thrive in an increasingly dynamic market."

2024 High-Demand Verticals

A Wildix survey of 1,000+ channel professionals identified retail, hospitality and healthcare as the top three verticals driving 60% of UCaaS demand in 2024. These industries face critical challenges and Wildix provides tailored solutions to address them:

Retail (28%) : Confronted with shrinkage, labor shortages and evolving customer expectations, retail requires solutions that optimize operations and reduce losses. Wildix's x-hoppers tackles these issues with AI-powered theft detection, real-time frontline communication and operational automation.

: Confronted with shrinkage, labor shortages and evolving customer expectations, retail requires solutions that optimize operations and reduce losses. Wildix's x-hoppers tackles these issues with AI-powered theft detection, real-time frontline communication and operational automation. Healthcare (17%): Dealing with workplace productivity challenges, patient care demands and safety concerns, healthcare requires advanced communication tools. Wildix's W-AIR Med and LifeSaver handsets offer real-time emergency notifications, antibacterial design and geolocation-enabled safety features, empowering staff to provide better care.

Dealing with workplace productivity challenges, patient care demands and safety concerns, healthcare requires advanced communication tools. Wildix's W-AIR Med and LifeSaver handsets offer real-time emergency notifications, antibacterial design and geolocation-enabled safety features, empowering staff to provide better care. Hospitality (15%): Five years after the pandemic, Wildix's x-bees transforms hospitality with its comprehensive Salesforce integration and PMS automation via Fidelio/FIAS. It streamlines check-in/out, room status updates and DND settings, while AI-driven chat and voice bots accelerate bookings via call or web chat, recognize returning guests and automate service requests. By optimizing operations and personalizing interactions, x-bees enables the hospitality industry to deliver seamless, high-touch experiences at scale

As AI-first cloud adoption accelerates and the UCaaS market becomes increasingly commoditized, Wildix is driving transformation across these high-growth verticals. By providing innovative, industry-specific solutions, Wildix ensures its channel partners have the tools to differentiate themselves, help customers scale, secure operations and enhance customer experiences.

"In a commoditized UC market, standing out means helping our partners break into high-value opportunities," said Steve Osler, CEO, Wildix. "Our WMS platform ensures seamless, secure communication, while solutions like x-bees and x-hoppers open doors for partners to address specific industry challenges, whether it's transforming retail operations or empowering sales teams. We're giving our partners the tools to lead and win more in a competitive landscape."

Wildix enters 2025 with robust momentum, poised to further disrupt the UCaaS market with upcoming product launches, including WMS 7 and advanced AI integrations while continuing to expand its footprint in emerging markets.

For more information, visit www.wildix.com

About Wildix:

Wildix is a premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions and the only European Vendor on the Gartner Magic Quadrant, committed to empowering organizations to elevate collaboration and enhance operational efficiency. The platform seamlessly integrates telephony, video meetings and team chat functionalities, all enhanced by AI capabilities. With its robust integrated PBX system, Wildix guarantees reliable, enterprise-grade communication tailored to meet the diverse needs of businesses. Its vertical solution, x-hoppers, is designed specifically for frontline workers, equipping teams to provide superior customer experiences and drive success across various industries.

