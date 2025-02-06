Elegoo to Open Pre-Orders for Centauri Carbon on February 17, Bringing Reliable CoreXY 3D Printing

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elegoo, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, announces today on its website that pre-orders for the highly anticipated Centauri Carbon, the company's first CoreXY FDM 3D printer, will open at 9 AM EST on February 17. The Centauri, the basic version of the Centauri series, will also be revealed on the same date. Unlike Elegoo's previous FDM lineup, the Neptune series, the Centauri Carbon aims to deliver an unparalleled user experience, offering faster and more reliable performance for both beginners and professionals across various sectors.

User-friendly and reliable for home and professional use

With a print volume of 256 × 256 × 256 mm, the Centauri Carbon offers a user-friendly, professional-grade 3D printing experience that transforms any living room into a creative space. Compared to open-framed bed slingers, its family-friendly design with rounded corners and an enclosed structure offers safety for homes with children and pets, while the assembly-free setup allows users to print right out of the box for added convenience. A built-in filter removes harmful gases during printing, promoting a healthier environment. The right-side filament holder enhances accessibility, while dual glass panels make it easy to monitor prints in progress.

The Centauri Carbon is built with a durable, automotive-grade integrated die-cast frame, reinforced by four aluminum alloy pillars and stainless steel side panels, ensuring exceptional stability and print quality. Its hardened nozzles are designed for printing carbon fiber and other abrasive materials, catering to the growing demand for strong, lightweight prints.

Besides PLA-CF, it supports a range of materials including ABS, ASA, PLA, PETG, and TPU. The flexible magnetic plate is double-sided, with a PLA-specific surface on one side and a textured PEI surface on the other, offering improved adhesion. For PLA prints, the PLA-specific side of the heated bed only needs to reach 30°C, ensuring both safety and energy efficiency. This design minimizes warping and makes it easy to remove prints once completed.

High-speed, high-quality 3D prints with a perfect first layer

The Centauri Carbon delivers impressive print speeds of up to 500 mm/s with acceleration reaching 20,000 mm/s². According to Elegoo Lab, a custom smartphone stand can be printed in just 30 minutes.

Equipped with four pressure sensors and a proprietary algorithm, the heated bed simplifies leveling with just one click. Automatic Z-axis compensation corrects uneven surfaces, eliminating the need for manual leveling. This ensures a flawless first layer, crucial for 3D printing success and preventing issues like warping or curling.

The Centauri Carbon also offers a seamless 3D printing experience with additional key features:

Custom firmware with slicer and Wi-Fi support: The Centauri Carbon runs on proprietary Elegoo OS with custom firmware, ensuring high security and performance. It supports advanced slicer functionality via Elegoo Slicer (based on Orca Slicer), with optimized, regularly updated parameters, and offers Wi-Fi connectivity for remote printing.

The Centauri Carbon runs on proprietary Elegoo OS with custom firmware, ensuring high security and performance. It supports advanced slicer functionality via Elegoo Slicer (based on Orca Slicer), with optimized, regularly updated parameters, and offers Wi-Fi connectivity for remote printing. Camera for time-lapse and monitoring: Users can capture the entire printing process with the time-lapse feature and monitor each step of the print in real time.

Users can capture the entire printing process with the time-lapse feature and monitor each step of the print in real time. Built-in chamber lighting: LED lighting inside the chamber provides clear visibility, enabling users to monitor the printing process even in low-light conditions.

LED lighting inside the chamber provides clear visibility, enabling users to monitor the printing process even in low-light conditions. 4.3-inch capacitive touch screen: A vibrant, easy-to-navigate touch screen offers an enhanced interactive design for a smoother user experience.

A vibrant, easy-to-navigate touch screen offers an enhanced interactive design for a smoother user experience. Vibration and pressure advance compensation: Equipped with an accelerometer for vibration compensation and optimized pressure advance, ensuring smoother extrusion and reducing model ripples.

For full specs, pricing, and other details, please subscribe via email on Elegoo's official website to receive updates on February 17. With its reliability, affordability, and impressive speed and precision, the Centauri Carbon is poised to be a game changer in the CoreXY FDM 3D printer market. While Elegoo is known for its resin 3D printers, such as the best-selling Saturn and beginner-friendly Mars series, the Centauri Carbon will mark a significant milestone in the company's FDM lineup.

About Elegoo

Founded in 2015, Elegoo is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 90 countries and regions. In 2024, the company's total sales revenue surpassed 200 million USD, with close to 700 employees and nearly 30,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, Elegoo provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

