New AI Platform Transforms Sustainability Workflows by Autonomously Screening, Monitoring and Generating Framework-Aligned Reporting for Public and Private Companies

Auquan, the market leader in generative AI for deep work in financial services, today announced the launch of its Sustainability Agent, the first and only AI agent purpose-built to liberate sustainability teams from tedious and time-consuming manual work. One-quarter of the top 25 global financial services firms trust Auquan to transform how they gather and analyze intelligence for critical and timely decisions and realize radically enhanced productivity gains, research coverage, and speed to insight.

Every day, sustainability professionals in finance spend countless hours manually researching sustainability performance and risks, processing unstructured data into relevant insights, and writing reports instead of doing what first attracted them to the field. Auquan's Sustainability Agent changes this by autonomously completing entire workflows from company screening and monitoring to generating framework-aligned reports and near real-time alerts empowering teams to focus on driving sustainable value creation and enhancing stakeholder engagement.

"Sustainability teams face two critical challenges: accessing and processing reliable data on private companies quickly enough to act and staying ahead of evolving ESG regulations and investor requirements. Auquan bridges these gaps with AI," said the head of sustainability at a top 25 global private markets firm. "Auquan's Sustainability Agent turns what was days of manual work into insights and reports that arrive when we need them, enabling various teams to quickly assess risks, engage proactively with portfolio companies, and keep limited partners updated."

Designed with deep finance domain expertise built in, Auquan's Sustainability Agent processes information on more than 550,000 private and public companies, with new private company coverage added on demand within one hour. This unmatched coverage continuously draws from more than 2 million data sources originating in over 65 languages, including:

Corporate filings and disclosures

Regulatory documents

Legal filings

News and media coverage

NGO reports and research

Industry analyses and reports

Web content

Auquan's Sustainability Agent automatically aligns issues and insights with major sustainability frameworks including:

Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR)

Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD)

Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB)

United Nations Global Compact (UNGC)

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Modern slavery acts (UK, Australia, German Supply Chain Act)

"At Auquan, our mission is to liberate financial professionals from soul-sapping manual tasks and bring meaning back to their work," said Chandini Jain, CEO of Auquan. "With our Sustainability Agent, we're empowering teams to escape the endless cycle of manual data gathering and report writing so they can focus on the initiatives that reduce risk, improve stakeholder engagement, and create lasting impact."

Auquan's Sustainability Agent builds on the company's proven track record of helping teams transform complex, knowledge-intensive workflows. Since its launch in late 2023, the company's agentic AI platform has been empowering professionals across private markets, asset management, and other financial services firms to focus on higher-value work in areas including:

Deal screening and due diligence

Portfolio monitoring and risk assessment

Regulatory compliance and reporting

Reputational and regulatory risk monitoring

Impact investing and reporting

Auquan's customers realize immediate value through turnkey solutions while supporting custom implementations for unique research and reporting requirements. Teams begin saving hours of manual work within the first days of deployment. Auquan's Sustainability Agent is available immediately through direct purchase or via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. For more information, visit www.auquan.com.

Auquan is the market leader in AI agents for deep work in financial services, redefining how finance professionals work by eliminating the manual effort involved in complex, knowledge-intensive workflows. The company's agentic AI platform transforms unstructured data into structured insights across more than 550,000 companies and other entities and completes entire jobs to be done autonomously. Leading global institutions rely on Auquan's AI agents to complete mission-critical workflows in risk monitoring, investment analysis, sustainability, and compliance, enabling their teams to focus on high-impact work and strategic decision-making. Headquartered in London with offices in New York and Bangalore, Auquan is backed by Peak XV, Neotribe Ventures, Episode 1, and Stage 2 Capital. Learn more at www.auquan.com, and follow the company @auquan_ and on LinkedIn.

