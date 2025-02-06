LA Kings Help Support Youth Experiencing Homelessness in Los Angeles

AEG:

In remembrance of Christiana Duarte, a former employee of AEG's LA Kings who was tragically killed while attending the 2017 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, the LA Kings have partnered with Covenant House California to distribute handmade blankets to youth experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles, CA. Rooted in the spirit of kindness and generosity, LA Kings staff distributed more than 100 handmade blankets to youth on Jan. 30. The annual traditional is a way for the Duarte family and the LA Kings organization to keep Christiana's memory alive. Click here learn more about Covenant House.

