We must make ancient wisdom more accessible to Gen Z if we want to solve the mental health crisis says Bruno Wang, founder of the Pure Land Foundation

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing accessible Buddhist philosophies, especially to younger generations, could contribute to the solution of the evolving mental health crisis says Bruno Wang, philanthropist, producer and founder of the Pure Land Foundation.

Given the central role that digital platforms play in the lives of younger people, the Pure Land Foundation has pivoted away from grant-making into direct digital advocacy, producing original content for YouTube and social media that aims to make ancient and Buddhism-inspired teachings more accessible to everyone, without any religious lens.

The foundation's mission emphasizes empowering individuals to reshape their internal responses to life's challenges, especially when external circumstances are beyond their control. Wang says that ancient philosophies inspired by the likes of Buddhism are infused with wisdom and lessons that are scientifically proven to be beneficial for mental health. But people assume them to be the preserve of Buddhists or those with a 'yoga mat' lifestyle.

"Much of the modern crisis and suffering stems from unresolved emotions like anger, pain, and resentment" says Bruno Wang. "Many ancient philosophies teach us to loosen the grip of anxiety, regret and hatred and to deepen our appreciation of beauty and other people. Inner transformation can alleviate personal suffering and lead to gradual and broader societal changes."

In 2023, mental health service referrals reached a record five million in the United Kingdom and in 2023/24 the NHS in England planned to spend £16.8 billion on mental health. The Health Foundation reports that mental health among the working-age UK population is worsening, with antidepressant prescriptions rising by 32% in nine years. Cases of mental ill health have more than doubled since 2010, with women aged 16-34 the most affected.

Bruno Wang says:

"The costs involved mean that you cannot treat a global mental health crisis only through medical intervention and medication. The world must look to holistic solutions that support individuals through their own independent journeys of healing. Our project is a small example of how this might look, but we hope to inspire wider systemic change."

About Bruno Wang:

Bruno Wang is a philanthropist, patron of the arts and Producer whose work spans the realms of art, music and theatre to promote social inclusion, emotional well-being and improved mental health. Bruno Wang founded the Pure Land Foundation in 2015.

