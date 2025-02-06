Andersen Global bolsters its platform in Europe through a Collaboration Agreement with Allyum, a leading Mergers Acquisitions (M&A) firm in Belgium, adding another dimension to the tax and legal platform in the region.

Founded in 2004 by Managing Director Raphaël Abou, Allyum specializes in comprehensive financial services for mid-cap companies with a specific focus on managing sell-side transactions from start to finish. The firm has expertise in mergers and acquisitions, private placements, IPO advisory, corporate venturing, shareholder restructuring, and financial analysis and planning.

"Over the past decade, we've assisted hundreds of companies on successful transactions and developed excellent relationships with the investment funds in our region," Raphaël said. "Our collaboration with Andersen Global represents an exciting opportunity to apply our comprehensive approach to financial advisory through an unmatched global platform."

"As we continue to expand our global M&A capabilities, Raphaël, his Partner Martin Delépine and their team bring invaluable expertise and a new dimension to our existing client relationships," said Mark L. Vorsatz, Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen. "The experience Allyum brings will be immensely valuable for our clients navigating the M&A landscape in Belgium and across Europe."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 18,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

