DP World: Chile's 2024 Cherry Season Wraps, Experiences Record-Breaking Growth Year

Chile's cherry season far exceeded growth expectations in 2024, proving that when it comes to "red gold," the sky's the limit.

Chile's 2024 cherry season has officially ended, with the country's "red gold" outperforming even the most optimistic forecasts. DP World in San Antonio played a pivotal role in this logistics success story. By handling 12.8 million boxes of cherries, DP World facilitated a 135% increase in export volume compared to the previous season, far exceeding the originally projected nine million boxes.

A Season of Unprecedented Growth

According to Frutas de Chile, formerly known as ASOEX, Chile is the world's largest cherry exporter, accounting for over half of global cherry exports. This year, exports through DP World's terminal at the Port of San Antonio saw a 42% increase beyond expectations, with more than 5,357 reefer containers of cherries shipped, primarily to Asia.

The growth reflects booming demand, particularly from China, where cherries are highly sought after for their symbolic red hue during the Chinese New Year. The timing was critical, and DP World San Antonio delivered faster than initially predicted with the last "Cherry Express" ship sailing from San Antonio on January 3rd, ensuring the fruit reached consumers in under 22 days.

Innovation Drives Efficiency

To manage the surge, DP World introduced cutting-edge infrastructure upgrades, including the MoorMaster system, which automated vessel docking and reduced turnaround times. With 11 vessels serviced and over 2,700 reefer plug connections maintaining optimal conditions, operations were seamless.

This efficiency wasn't just about logistics; it was a lifeline for the fragile, highly perishable cherries, ensuring they landed fresh and ready for market.

Economic and Sustainability Wins

The cherry industry continues to be a cornerstone of Chile's economy, supporting more than 100,000 seasonal jobs in rural regions. Beyond its economic impact, the season also highlighted Chile's commitment to sustainability. Efforts to reduce water usage, adopt greener fuels, and optimize supply chains helped mitigate the environmental footprint of this record-breaking export season.

Looking Ahead: What's Next?

With Chile's cherry exports expected to exceed 450,000 metric tons in the coming years, the focus is on diversifying markets beyond China to Europe, the United States, and other parts of Asia. This strategy will reduce dependency on a single market and sustain long-term growth.

As Curtis Doiron, CEO of DP World in Chile, noted: "It has been an excellent season closing that demonstrates the commitment and capacity of our dedicated team to meet the growing demand for our export products!"

Chile's cherry industry isn't just thriving; it's redefining what's possible in agriculture and logistics. With eyes set on 2025, the only question now is: how much further can the red gold go?

Chile's cherries are no longer just an export - they're a global phenomenon.

For more insights and updates on Chile's cherry season, visit Frutas de Chile (ASOEX).

