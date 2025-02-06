Innovation Zed Ltd.: Innovation Zed and Glooko Partner to Revolutionize Injectable Therapy Management with Digital Companion Apps

Glooko, Inc., a global integrated digital health company connecting patients, providers, biopharma, and medical device partners, and Innovation Zed, a pioneering developer of connected add-on devices for drug delivery devices, today announced a strategic partnership to develop and deploy digital companion apps with the adaptive DOSE platform hardware add-on technology for injectable therapies. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the management of injectable medications by providing comprehensive connectivity and data capture solutions for dosing, storage, and injection techniques.

Addressing the Challenges of Injectable Therapies

Injectable therapies are essential for managing many chronic conditions, yet they pose significant challenges. Complex dosing regimens, fear of injections, and variability in injection technique can hinder adherence and compromise safety. Additionally, improper storage can impact medication efficacy, while limited data capture makes it difficult to monitor patient progress effectively. This collaboration aims to address these challenges by providing a comprehensive digital solution that supports patients and healthcare providers in optimizing injectable therapies.

Glooko and Innovation Zed's Innovative Technology

This innovative digital companion system, seamlessly integrating hardware and software, will be designed to integrate with the Glooko platform, currently used by over 8,200 diabetes clinics worldwide. This integration will enable the capture and analysis of critical information related to injectable therapies from Innovation Zed's DOSE platform technology, offering enhanced support for healthcare providers and patients alike.

Key Benefits of the Digital Companion Apps:

Improved Adherence: Accurate recording and monitoring of dosing schedules to support adherence and optimize therapy outcomes.

Enhanced Safety: Guidance on proper storage conditions to maintain medication efficacy and educational resources on correct injection techniques.

Increased Patient Confidence: Support and feedback on injection techniques to improve patient confidence and safety.

Streamlined Data Management: Real-time data capture and connectivity for a wide range of injectable medications, providing valuable insights for healthcare professionals.

Expanding Access and Gathering Real-World Data

By leveraging the extensive reach of the Glooko platform, this partnership offers industry partners a valuable launchpad into key markets, enhancing the accessibility and effectiveness of injectable therapies globally. This constitutes a unique opportunity for the pharmaceutical industry to gather valuable real-world data in real-time, leading to a deeper understanding of patient behavior.

"We are excited to partner with Innovation Zed to bring this cutting-edge digital companion system to market," said Mike Alvarez, Chief Executive Officer of Glooko. "This collaboration will enable us to provide comprehensive support for patients and their healthcare providers, ultimately enhancing the treatment experience and improving outcomes. This partnership, combined with our ongoing platform development, reflects Glooko's continued focus on increasing the benefits delivered to patients and clinics."

"Our partnership with Glooko represents a significant step forward in the integration of our smart drug delivery solutions with a leading digital health platform," said Dr. Dean Minnock, Chief Executive Officer of Innovation Zed. "Together, we can offer unparalleled support to patients and healthcare providers, improving the management of injectable therapies worldwide."

About Glooko

Glooko improves health outcomes of people with chronic conditions through personalized, intelligent, connected care and life sciences platforms. Our proven technologies make lives better by revolutionizing the connection between patients and providers, driving patient engagement and adherence via digital therapeutics, and accelerating the speed of clinical trials. Glooko solutions are globally deployed in more than 30 countries, 10,000+ clinical locations* and partner to connect with over 200 devices. With more than 4.4 million people worldwide who have used Glooko platforms, Glooko boasts the largest installed base of patients living with diabetes. For more information, please visit glooko.com .

About Innovation Zed

Innovation Zed is a leading provider of connected health solutions, specializing in developing innovative medical devices to support drug adherence and diabetes management. With a focus on leveraging technology to enhance patient outcomes, Innovation Zed continues to pioneer new methods for personalized condition management and improved drug adherence. Visit www.innovationzed.com to learn more.

*This count indicates the number of health clinics that have registered and uploaded health data over the 14 year period with one of the Glooko solutions, which are the Glooko® System, Glooko XT®, and diasend® System.

