DataMetrex AI Ltd.: Datametrex Announces Share Consolidation

Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTCQB:DTMXF) announces a proposed consolidation of its common shares on the basis of one (1) ?new common share for every existing thirty (30) common shares (the "Consolidation"), subject ?to regulatory approval, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Consolidation was approved by the shareholders of the Company at the Annual and Special Meeting held on November 13, 2024.

The management believes ?that the Consolidation is necessary to optimize the capital structure of the Company and to attract financing. Subject to approval of the TSXV, the Consolidation is anticipated to be completed in the immediate future. Where the ?exchange results in a fractional share, any fractional share that is less than 1/2 of one post-consolidation Common Share will be cancelled and each fractional share that is at least 1/2 of one post-consolidation Common Share will be rounded up to one whole post-consolidation Common Share. The Company's new ISIN number will be CA23809L2075. The Company will not undergo a name change at the time of Consolidation. Accordingly, the trading symbol of the Company's common shares on the TSXV will remain as "DM".

A letter of transmittal will be mailed to registered shareholders providing instructions on how to exchange share certificates representing pre-Consolidation Shares for new share certificates or direct registration advice statements (DRS) representing post-Consolidation Shares to which they are entitled as a result of the Consolidation. No action is required by non-registered shareholders (shareholders who hold their common shares through an intermediary) to effect the Consolidation.

As on date, there are 630,080,158 pre-Consolidation shares outstanding. ?Following the ?Consolidation, there are expected to be 21,002,671 post-Consolidation shares outstanding. ?

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare, and Mobile Gaming. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

