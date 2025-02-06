Eaton Corporation: Staying Current: Eaton Focuses In on Data Center Expansion

*2025 data center progress report: Digital transformation and energy management in the wake of AI.

Data center operators are at a pivotal moment with the rise of AI and ML, which offer new opportunities to reduce costs and enhance operations. However, these workloads demand substantial computing power, leading to the expansion of facilities. Operators must also tackle sustainability goals, regulatory standards, and cybersecurity threats. This paper explores five transformative trends for data centers in 2025, their impact, and how operators can prepare for the future.

Innovation

Blog: Opportunities abound with the new Eaton SmartRack Modular Data Center

Eaton's new SmartRack Modular Data Center is revolutionizing AI deployments by offering a modular solution that can be rapidly configured and deployed in various edge locations. This innovative design reduces deployment cycles from months to days, making it ideal for light industrial and non-traditional computing environments. With features like remote monitoring and robust security, the SmartRack is set to transform data infrastructure management.

Safety

Whitepaper: Relevance of intelligent panelboards and switchboards in data centers

With the rise of big data, edge computing, and the cloud, companies increasingly rely on data centers for critical operations like data storage, distribution, analytics, and cybersecurity. This dependence necessitates modern data centers to be high-performing, cost-effective, sustainable, intelligent, and reliable, with optimized power management. In this paper, we will see how the intelligence in panelboards and switchboards helps in driving results.

Education

White paper: Simplifying the need for future expansion of data centers with cost-effective and customizable e-houses

As data centers grow to meet the increasing demand for digital services from cloud computing, AI, and IoT, they require more capacity and energy. Integrated Power Assemblies (IPAs), or e-houses, are essential for this expansion. This document outlines how IPAs address the future needs of data centers.

Technology, products & services

Now in stock: Refreshed Tripp Lite series unmanaged ethernet switches

Eaton's Tripp Lite series unmanaged Ethernet switches provide the fast speeds required for data-intensive applications like network-attached storage, cloud computing and VoIP. Ideal for small and medium networks, the switches provide an easy way to route network traffic in applications that do not require full management of data traffic.

Join our in-person training and events:

IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Workshop # 412, 414, 416, 418

Mar 3-7 | Jacksonville, FL

ASHE PDC Summit #1010

Mar 9-12 | Atlanta, GA

DISTRIBUTECH

Mar 25-27 | Dallas, TX

