Cascale Publishes Q4 2024 Global Legislative Update: Navigating Shifting Regulatory Landscapes

Cascale released its fourth Global Legislative Update exclusively for Cascale members. Covering legislative actions from October to December 2024, this comprehensive quarterly report provides in-depth insights into regulatory developments affecting the consumer goods industry across the EU, U.S., Asia, and other key markets. Cascale recognizes the importance of staying informed on policy shifts that promote sustainable practices and help navigate evolving regulations.

Highlighting significant regulatory advancements in climate change mitigation and sustainability, the Q4 Global Legislative Update offers an in-depth look at the latest policy shifts impacting our industry. The summary below provides key insights from the report - a preview of the resource available exclusively to Cascale members on our members-only platform, Cascale Connect. Cascale members are encouraged to log in to Cascale Connect to access the full update and stay informed of evolving regulatory trends.

Key Insights

In Q4 2024, global efforts to address climate change and sustainability advanced through key regulatory developments. Turkey launched a renewable energy strategy, India issued greenwashing guidelines, Pakistan approved carbon market policy guidelines, and Vietnam amended its electricity law to prioritize renewables and energy efficiency. The United States updated its sustainable products recommendations for the first time in a decade, while China introduced its inaugural corporate sustainability disclosure standards, signaling a step toward unified national reporting by 2030. Meanwhile, re-elected president Donald Trump's promise to withdraw from the Paris Agreement and dismantle climate regulations raised concerns about U.S. climate leadership.

At the COP29 summit, governments pledged 300 billion USD in climate finance with a broader 1.3 trillion USD target, alongside new global carbon market rules. However, outcomes were criticized as inadequate, particularly as biodiversity efforts under COP16 fell short of funding commitments, and UN plastics negotiations failed to secure a binding treaty. In the EU, the adoption of a ban on forced labor will increase supply chain scrutiny in sectors like textiles and consumer goods by 2027, while the bloc delayed implementing its deforestation regulation by one year. In Indonesia, a landmark labor ruling could enhance worker rights and local employment opportunities in the apparel sector.

Looking ahead, global efforts to address climate and sustainability challenges face mounting pressure. COP30 in Brazil in 2025 will mark a critical moment, commemorating ten years since the Paris Agreement. Pressure is growing on the EU to balance climate leadership with industrial competitiveness and a business-friendly approach as the U.S. potentially retreats from international commitments. Despite setbacks, momentum toward addressing plastics pollution and biodiversity funding gaps will continue, though substantial progress will likely depend on national-level action and international cooperation.

Cascale's Public Affairs team is committed to keeping members at the forefront of critical legislative developments that shape the consumer goods industry. Our exclusive updates and curated resources, available through our members-only platform, Cascale Connect, provide the insights and tools necessary to manage regulatory risks and drive sustainable practices.

