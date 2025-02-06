Anzeige
06.02.2025
The Palace Company Appoints Gibrán Chapur as New CEO Amid Global Expansion

Finanznachrichten News

Amid global expansion, the Board of Directors has unanimously named Gibrán Chapur to lead The Palace Company

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2025 / The Palace Company, a leader in the luxury hospitality and vacation industry, is pleased to announce a significant change in its leadership structure as part of its ongoing global expansion strategy.

Gibran Chapur

Gibran Chapur
Gibran Chapur

Key Highlights:

New CEO Appointment: Gibrán Chapur has been unanimously appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Palace Company by the Board of Directors.

Effective Date: The appointment will take effect on April 1, 2025.

Global Leadership: In his new role, he will lead the company at a global level, overseeing all key divisions and functions within the organization.

Leadership Transition

The Board of Directors has named Gibrán Chapur as the new CEO, a decision that aligns with the company's strategic vision to address the challenges and opportunities presented by its global growth. This appointment comes as part of a new organizational structure implementation aimed at strengthening The Palace Company's position in the international market.

Gibrán, who has been an integral part of The Palace Company's success, will continue to be responsible for the vacation club, sales, and real estate divisions until March 31, 2025. Following this date, he will assume full responsibilities as CEO, heading all divisions of the company.

Statement from the Board of Directors

"Gibrán's extensive experience and deep understanding of our business make him the ideal leader to guide The Palace Company through its next phase of global expansion. We are confident that under his leadership, we will continue to innovate and excel in delivering exceptional experiences to our guests worldwide."

About The Palace Company

Formerly Palace Resorts, The Palace Company is a name that is synonymous with luxury and unparalleled hospitality. The distinguished hospitality conglomerate currently comprises four distinct brands: the luxury, all-inclusive Palace Resorts in Cancun, Playa del Carmen & Cozumel; the family-friendly all-inclusive Moon Palace Resorts in Cancun & Ocho Rios, Jamaica; the 5-diamond, adults-only Le Blanc Spa Resorts in Cancun & Los Cabos; and Baglioni Hotels & Resorts, which includes City Hotels and Resorts in Italy (under a European plan) and an all-inclusive natural island resort in the Maldives. These brands continue a legacy of excellence and a commitment to providing unmatched luxury experiences.

Contact Information

Vladimir Ortiz
Vice President of E-commerce & Digital Marketing
vlortiz@thepalacecompany.com

.

SOURCE: The Palace Company



