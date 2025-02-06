ASAP Utilities wins 'Best Microsoft Excel Add-in' Award at the Global Excel Summit 2025

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASAP Utilities has won the 'Best Microsoft Excel Add-in' award at the Global Excel Summit 2025. The winners were chosen through a comprehensive process that included public nominations, expert evaluations by a panel of leading Excel experts, and final voting by the global Excel community.

The Global Excel Summit, the world's largest event for Excel users and experts, brings together thousands from around the world to share ideas, improve skills, and learn about the latest trends in Excel.

The Global Excel Awards, organized by the Global Excel Summit, celebrate excellence within the Excel community across five categories. ASAP Utilities won in the 'Best Microsoft Excel Add-in' category for its many tools that extend Excel's capabilities, enhancing productivity and efficiency. Other awards categories include Rising Star in the Excel Industry, Most Innovative Use of Excel, Best LAMBDA, and Best Global Excel Summit 2025 In-Person Session.

"Winning this award is a tremendous honor and a significant compliment from the Excel community. Since 1999, we have been committed to helping Excel users by continuously developing tools that save time and perform tasks that Excel alone cannot," said Bastien Mensink, the founder of ASAP Utilities.

Helping Excel users worldwide

Nearly a million users rely on ASAP Utilities, an essential tool for Excel users worldwide. It is also one of the few Excel add-ins available in ten languages, making it accessible to users everywhere.

ASAP Utilities is available in two editions, so everyone can benefit from working faster and accomplishing more in Excel. The Home & Student Edition is free for personal use, for students, and for charitable organizations like UNICEF and the Red Cross. The Business Edition is a one-time purchase for companies and government organizations, with a fully functional 90-day free trial to try all the features.

For more information about the Global Excel Awards, visit: https://globalexcelsummit.com/global-excel-awards

For more information about ASAP Utilities, visit: https://www.asap-utilities.com

