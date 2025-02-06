Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Supporting Georgia Farmers With Climate-Smart Practices

Practicing climate-smart agriculture can help Georgia farms be more productive and build soils that can absorb more carbon from our atmosphere at the same time. But making changes to established growing practices can seem expensive and risky for many farmers. To help ease this transition, a groundbreaking partnership between Georgia Organics and McIntosh Sustainable, Environmental and Economic Development (McIntosh S.E.E.D.) is giving Black and Brown farmers in coastal Georgia technical assistance and support with grant applications to accelerate the adoption of climate-smart agriculture practices. As a result, they are building healthier soils and more resilient agricultural operations.

