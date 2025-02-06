Fashion: COTERIE New York Returns, Hosting New Programs and Experiences Dedicated to Discovery and Expanding Global Presence

This season, COTERIE debuts Creative Africa Nexus (Canex), a dedicated section of 10 brands from Africa; and features a FIT Exhibit, featuring the work of 22 students who have drawn inspiration from Black History Month and the African Diaspora.

COTERIE New York , the biannual contemporary and advanced contemporary women's wholesale fashion event announces its return to New York with thousands of leading retailers signed on to attend, alongside a host of neighborhoods and experiences dedicated to global trends and brands.

This season, COTERIE has introduced a larger, curated International Neighborhoods, dedicated to expanding international presence by highlighting leading brands from key global markets, providing an immersive experience to both buyers and attendees. COTERIE will showcase larger pavilions dedicated to Italy, Korea and Africa, as well as an expanded representation from emerging markets like Southeast Asia and Latin America, displaying regional trends and cultural influences. Launching for the first time, Creative Africa Nexus (Canex), an area within Gallery, will feature 10 brands from Africa, showcasing the vibrant design innovations from the continent and communities.

COTERIE will introduce multiple new retail programs designed to better support the evolving needs of attending buyers. These programs will include exclusive and targeted sessions with brands, where retailers can meet directly with brands for personalized partnerships, fostering deeper, more meaningful business relationships. These new initiatives aim to help brands scale and adapt to the fast-changing retail landscape. Noteworthy retailers to attend COTERIE include Anthropologie, Atlantis Resorts, Al Tayer Dubai, Kirna Zabete, The Broken Arm, Vail Resorts, Printemps, Le Bon Marché, Malva, Lisa Says Gah, Sun Valley, Four Seasons Resorts, United Legends, Pitkin County, Stanley Korshak, Moniker Norway and many more.

The seasonal neighborhood at COTERIE is Après Ski, a showcase dedicated to premier winter fashion. The curation presents cold-weather capsules and functional outerwear from brands such as??Add Official, T.W.I.N Puffers?, Angel Wings?, 74 The Jacket?, TRAMA Paris? and Linda Richards, among others.? Additional stand-out brands in other neighborhoods displaying designs across footwear, denim, apparel, accessories and more include Good American, Dala, Rudes Denim, AG, NSF, Pistola, Marimekko, Favorite Daughter, Manoush, Tara Jarmon, Sessun and Lanthropy.

Education at the event will include live panels with thought leaders in the Community Conversations track, discussing topics from what to look for in the future of sustainable fashion to retail's role in shaping the industry. Also making its debut, there will be a FIT Exhibit within COTERIE highlighting designs and works of 22 students who have drawn inspiration from Black History Month and the Africa Diaspora.

"COTERIE is a place for the fashion community to discover international talent and engage with brands that are setting global trends," says Purvi Kanji, Vice President of COTERIE. "Introducing these new programs and neighborhoods is a way for us to create a more intentional, lifestyle feel to the show floor and prioritize content that reflects market demands."

Sustainability is a core pillar of COTERIE's programming and will be highlighted throughout the event in both the products on display and also in the show's operations, with efforts to minimize waste, use eco-friendly materials and offset carbon emissions. ANYBAG returns to COTERIE New York this season, showcasing a play on designer bags made from recyclable materials. COTERIE is also partnering with a green organization to help brands improve sustainability practices and offer resources for exhibitors to reduce environmental impacts.

To learn more about COTERIE New York, taking place at the Javits Center in New York City Feb. 18-20, 2025, please visit www.coteriefashionevents.com .

