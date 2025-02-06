Global Center on Adaptation: The Resilience Endgame: Scaling Up Adaptation for a Sustainable Future

Inaugural Lecture by Professor Patrick V. Verkooijen, Ban Ki-moon Chair on Climate Adaptation and Governance at the University of Groningen

Rotterdam, Feb. 06, 2025

Livestream: Livestream will be available at www.rug.nl/digitale-oratie

Amid Global Fragmentation, a New Economic Strategy Emerges

As multilateralism faces unprecedented challenges-from renewed geopolitical divisions to the retreat of international climate commitments-the world is at a crossroads. Against this backdrop, Professor Patrick V. Verkooijen will present The Resilience Endgame, arguing that scaling up climate adaptation is not only a necessity but a defining economic strategy of the 21st century.

With Donald Trump's return to the political stage casting uncertainty over global climate finance and major economies struggling with post-pandemic instability, how can nations future-proof their economies? Professor Verkooijen will make the case that adaptation is not a cost but an investment-one that can drive job creation, economic resilience, and global stability in a rapidly changing world.

Key Themes

Beyond Paris: Is Global Climate Cooperation Dead? - What does the shifting political landscape mean for climate finance and adaptation investment?

- What does the shifting political landscape mean for climate finance and adaptation investment? The End of Business as Usual - Why companies and financial institutions must embrace adaptation as a profitable and urgent strategy.

- Why companies and financial institutions must embrace adaptation as a and strategy. The Geopolitics of Adaptation - How adaptation is becoming a key factor in economic competitiveness and national security.

Drawing on real-world data, major financial trends, and emerging policy shifts, Professor Verkooijen will present a compelling vision of adaptation as a catalyst for economic transformation.

Interview Opportunities

Professor Verkooijen is available for interviews on:

The shifting global climate finance landscape post-Trump

The role of the private sector in closing the $359 billion annual adaptation financing gap (https://www.unep.org/news-and-stories/press-release/huge-uplift-needed-climate-adaptation-starting-finance-commitment?utm_source=chatgpt.com)

Why adaptation is the missing piece in today's economic growth strategies

What policymakers must do now to ensure global stability

To request an interview with Professor Patrick V. Verkooijen please contact:

Alex Gee, Head of Communications

Alex.gee@gca.org