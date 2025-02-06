Tesvolt Energy will collaborate with algorithm traders Enspired, Entrix, and The Mobility House to trade pooled 100 kWh-plus battery units for energy optimization. From ESS News Tesvolt has set up an energy trading subsidiary that will use algorithm-based trading to sell the services of a pool of 100 kWh to 10 MWh batteries. The German commercial battery energy storage manufacturer said its Tesvolt Energy subsidiary will work with several "algotraders" on the energy trading business. Its partners are Vienna-based Enspired and Munich-based Entrix and The Mobility House. It will put the traders ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...