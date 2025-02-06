Embraer S.A.: Embraer reached an all-time US$ 26.3 billion backlog record in the last quarter of 2024

The company wide backlog value expanded 40%+ year-on-year in 4Q24

Commercial Aviation finished 2024 with a US$10.2 billion backlog (15% year-on-year) and a strong 1.6x book-to-bill ratio

Executive Jets recorded a new US$7.4 billion all-time high backlog (65%+ quarter-on-quarter) supported by a marquee deal with Flexjet

Services & Support posted a new all-time high US$4.6 billion backlog during the quarter, up 50%+ compared to 4Q23

Defense & Security registered a 67% year-on-year backlog increase to US$4.2 billion, with a record share from global clients

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer (NYSE: ERJ / B3: EMBR3), one of the global leaders in the aerospace industry, reports that its organization-wide backlog reached US$26.3 billion in 4Q24. The value is the largest ever recorded by the company in its history, and more than 40% higher year-on-year and 16% higher quarter-on-quarter. Embraer finished 2024 with an industry leading 2.2 book-to-bill ratio based on financial values1.

Backlog by Segment - US$bn 4Q24 3Q24 qoq 4Q23 yoy











Commercial Aviation 10.2 11.1 -8 % 8.8 15 % Executive Jets 7.4 4.4 67 % 4.3 70 % Services & Support 4.6 3.5 31 % 3.1 50 % Defense & Security 4.2 3.6 15 % 2.5 67 %











Total 26.3 22.7 16 % 18.7 41 %

Embraer delivered 75 aircraft in the last quarter of the year, 27% more than the 59 aircraft in the previous quarter (3Q24), and equal to the number in the same period a year ago (4Q23). Meanwhile, the company delivered a total of 206 aircraft in 2024 - a 14% increase compared to the 181 aircraft in 2023.

Deliveries by Segment 4Q24 3Q24 4Q23 2024 FY 2023 FY 2024 Guidance













Executive Aviation 44 41 49 130 115 125-135 Phenom 100 3 4 6 10 11

Phenom 300 19 18 24 65 63

Light Jets 22 22 30 75 74

Praetor 500 13 9 10 28 20

Praetor 600 9 10 9 27 21

Medium Jets 22 19 19 55 41















Commercial Aviation 31 16 25 73 64 70-73 E195-E2 18 10 17 39 38

E190-E2 2 2 1 8 1

E175 11 4 7 26 25















Total Commercial & Executive 75 57 74 203 179 195-208*













Defense & Security - 2 1 3 2 C-390 Millennium - 2 1 3 2 A-29 Super Tucano - - - - - *Excludes C-390 Millennium and A-29 Super Tucano deliveries











In Commercial Aviation, the backlog reached US$10.2 billion in 4Q24 - 15% higher year-on-year but 8% lower quarter-on-quarter - because of the seasonally strong period of aircraft deliveries. The business unit delivered 31 new aircraft in the last quarter of 2024 and 73 in the full year (at the ceiling of revised estimates of 70-73 for the year and within the original estimates of 72-80). Consequently, Commercial Aviation finished 2024 with a strong 1.6 book-to-bill ratio based on financial values2.

Luxair formalized an order for 2 E195-E2s, which will complement the airline's fleet of larger aircraft already requested. By exercising 2 secured options on its 2023 firm order for 4 aircraft, Luxair now has a total of 6 E195-E2 jets requested. Thus, Embraer currently has 179 firm orders for the E2 Jets family and 164 for the E1-175 Jet aircraft.

Finally, it is important to highlight the company's production leveling initiative, which the company wants to make progress in 2025.

4Q24 Backlog - Commercial Aviation Aircraft Type Firm Orders Deliveries Firm Order Backlog E175 943 779 164 E190-E2 52 27 25 E195-E2 282 128 154 Total 1,277 934 343

Customer (Country) Firm Orders Delivered Firm Order Backlog EMBRAER 175 943 779 164 American Airlines (USA) 204 112 92 Republic Airlines (USA) 187 146 41 Skywest (USA) 228 212 16 Horizon Air / Alaska (USA) 50 44 6 Air Peace (Nigeria) 5 - 5 Undisclosed 4 1 3 Overland Airways (Nigeria) 3 2 1 Air Canada (Canada) 15 15 - Air Lease (USA) 8 8 - Alitalia (Italy) 2 2 - Belavia (Belarus) 1 1 - CIT (USA) 4 4 - ECC Leasing (Ireland)* 1 1 - Flybe (UK) 11 11 - Fuji Dream (Japan) 2 2 - GECAS (USA) 5 5 - KLM (The Netherlands) 17 17 - LOT Polish (Poland) 12 12 - Mauritania Airlines (Mauritania) 2 2 - Mesa (USA) 7 7 - NAC / Aldus (Ireland) 2 2 - NAC / Jetscape (USA) 4 4 - Northwest (USA) 36 36 - Oman Air (Oman) 5 5 - Royal Jordanian (Jordan) 2 2 - Suzuyo (Japan) 11 11 - TRIP (Brazil) 5 5 - United Airlines (USA) 110 110 - * Aircraft delivered by ECC Leasing: one to Air Caraibes







Customer (Country) Firm Orders Delivered Firm Order Backlog Embraer 190-E2 52 27 25 Mexicana (Mexico) 10 - 10 Azorra (USA) 16 8 8 Virgin Australia (Australia) 4 - 4 Aircastle (USA) 2 - 2 Air Kiribati (Kiribati) 2 1 1 Aercap (Ireland) 5 5 - Helvetic (Switzerland) 8 8 - Wideroe (Norway) 3 3 - Placar Linhas Aéreas (Brazil) 1 1 - Undisclosed 1 1 -

Customer (Country) Firm Orders Delivered Firm Order Backlog Embraer 195-E2 282 128 154 Azul (Brazil) 51 - 51 Porter (Canada) 75 43 32 Aercap (Ireland) 43 27 16 Azorra (USA) 23 9 14 Mexicana (Mexico) 10 - 10 Air Peace (Nigeria) 13 5 8 Aircastle (USA) 23 16 7 Salam Air (Oman) 6 - 6 Luxair (Luxembourg) 6 - 6 Royal Jordanian (Jordanian) 2 - 2 Binter Canarias (Spain) 16 15 1 ICBC (China) 10 9 1 Helvetic (Switzerland) 4 4 -

In Executive Aviation, the backlog soared to US$ 7.4 billion in 4Q24 - 70% higher year-on-year and 67% higher quarter-on-quarter - and a new all-time high for the business unit supported by a marquee contract with Flexjet. The deal includes 182 firm orders for Phenom 300E, Praetor 500, and Praetor 600 aircraft with deliveries from 2026 to 2030, and up to 30 additional Praetor options.

The division delivered 44 jets in the last quarter of 2024, and a total of 130 for the year (at the midpoint of the original guidance for 2024, and a 14-year high). Consequently, Executive Aviation finished 2024 with an industry leading 2.7 book-to-bill ratio based on financial values3.

The mid and super-mid-sized Praetor 500 and Praetor 600 represented half of the segment deliveries (22 jets) during the quarter, supported by the solid thrust forward of the aircraft family. Meanwhile, the Phenom 300, the best-selling aircraft in its category for 12 consecutive years worldwide, was the top performer (19 jets) over the period.

It is important to highlight the progress observed in the company's production leveling initiative in 2024. Management managed to reduce how deliveries were skewed towards Q4 and better distribute them throughout the quarters. In 2024, Q4 deliveries accounted for 34% of the yearly total while that number was 45% on average for the previous five years. The company achieved significant results during the year and expects additional gains supported by supply chain improvements in the near future.

In Services & Support, the backlog rose to US$4.6 billion in 4Q24 - 50% higher year-on-year and more than 30% higher quarter-on-quarter - propped by long-term contracts with Flexjet in Executive Aviation, and Air Serbia, LOT Polish Airlines and CommuteAir in Commercial Aviation. These contracts for the latter group are for the Pool and Part Exchange Plus Programs whose objectives are to support these companies' fleet of E-Jets with a wide range of repair components, services and customized inventory. Additionally, contributions from spares/exchange parts, technical publications, technical services, training, and modifications have played a key role in this result. Services & Support finished 2024 with an industry leading 1.9 book-to-bill ratio based on financial values4.

In Defense & Security, the backlog climbed to US$4.2 billion in 4Q24 - 67% higher year-on-year and 15% higher quarter-on-quarter - supported by new orders for the C-390 Millenium (4) and the A-29 Super Tucano (10). Embraer currently has 32 firm orders for our military transport and 17 for our light attack aircraft. Meanwhile, Defense & Security continued to ramp up production with the delivery of 3 new C-390 Millenium jets in 2024 versus 2 in 2023. Consequently, the business unit finished 2024 with an industry leading 3.3 book-to-bill ratio based on financial values5.

4Q24 Backlog - Defense & Security Aircraft Type Firm Orders Deliveries Firm Order Backlog C-390 Milllennium 42 10 32 A-29 Super Tucano 17 - 17

The division signed firm contracts in the last quarter of 2024 with the Czech Ministry of Defense and an undisclosed client for 2 C-390 Millenium aircraft each - these aircraft entered the backlog. Moreover, this military transport plane was selected by Slovakia (3) and Sweden (undisclosed) during the period - no contracts were signed yet and thus not recorded in the backlog.

The business unit also signed a firm contract with an undisclosed client for 6 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft in the last quarter of 2024, and another with an undisclosed client from Africa for 4 additional planes. Meanwhile, the Portuguese Air Force became the launch customer for the NATO version of the light attack aircraft (12) - but its contract was not effective at the end of 2024 - and the Uruguayan Air Force firmed their options (5) in early 2025. Therefore, these 17 aircraft were not recorded in the backlog yet.

Customer (Country) Firm Orders Delivered Firm Order Backlog C-390 Millennium 42 10 32 Brazilian Air Force (Brazil) 19 7 12 Royal Netherlands Air Force (Netherlands) 5 - 5 Austrian Air Force (Austria) 4 - 4 Portuguese Air Force (Portugal) 5 2 3 Republic of Korea Air Force (South Korea) 3 - 3 Czech Air Force (Czech Republic) 2 - 2 Undisclosed 2 - 2 Hungarian Air Force (Hungary) 2 1 1

Customer (Country) Firm Orders Delivered Firm Order Backlog A-29 Super Tucano 17 - 17 Paraguayan Air Force (Paraguay) 6 - 6 Undisclosed 6 - 6 Undisclosed (Africa) 4 - 4 Uruguayan Air Force 1 - 1

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense and Security, and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services and Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 9,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 150 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets with up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service, and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

1 Calculated as the (delta in Embraer backlog plus Embraer revenues) divided by Embraer revenues.

2 Calculated as the (delta in Com. Av. backlog plus Com. Av. revenues) divided by Com. Av. revenues.

3 Calculated as the (delta in Exec. Av. backlog plus Exec. Av. revenues) divided by Exec. Av. revenues.

4 Calculated as the (delta in S&S backlog plus S&S revenues) divided by S&S revenues.

5 Calculated as the (delta in D&S backlog plus D&S revenues) divided by D&S revenues.

