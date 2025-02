EQS-News: Multitude AG / Key word(s): Rating

Multitude AG: Fitch Affirms Multitude's Positive Outlook; IDR Maintained at B+ Zug, 06 Februar 2025 - Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755) ("Multitude", "Company" or "Group") announces that Fitch Ratings has affirmed Multitude AG's and its fully-owned operating bank Multitude Bank plc's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+' with Positive Outlooks. Multitude's senior unsecured notes have been affirmed at 'B+' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' and its subordinated hybrid perpetual capital notes at 'B-'/'RR6'.

Contact:

Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Phone: +41 79 371 34 17

E-Mail:Lasse.makela@multitude.com

About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Growth Platform. Multitude's business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 800 people in 25 countries and offers services in 17 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT'.www.multitude.com



