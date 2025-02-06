Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - Steve Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint") and Rodrigo Gordillo, President, ReSolve Asset Management SEZC (Cayman) ("ReSolve Global"), joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of their new ETF; Return Stacked® Global Balanced & Macro ETF (TSX: RGBM).





RGBM is managed by LongPoint as the investment fund manager under its unique ETF partnership platform. ReSolve Asset Management Inc. ("ReSolve") is the portfolio manager of RGBM and ReSolve Global is the portfolio sub-advisor. Each of LongPoint, Resolve, Resolve Global and Newfound Research LLC ("Newfound") are promoters of RGBM.

LongPoint delivers innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey. With over 50 years of combined expertise in the ETF market, their dedicated team leverages deep industry connections and local insights to design, build and launch exceptional ETFs tailored for Canadian investors.

ReSolve is an alternative asset management firm focused on providing globally diversified systematic investment strategies for Canadian and U.S. private wealth, investment advisors, foundations, and institutional clients. ReSolve also offers high-end trading, operations, and distribution capabilities.

ReSolve Global develops globally diversified systematic investment strategies and provides research and trading signals to global firms. The firm also sub-advises various private hedge funds and public funds in Canada, the U.S. and offshore markets.

Newfound is a quantitative investment and research firm dedicated to helping investors unlock the benefits of diversification through Return Stacking. The firm manages alternative strategies and capital-efficient solutions that allow investors to implement Return Stacking concepts effectively.

