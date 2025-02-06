King, the interactive entertainment company behind the world-famous Candy Crush® franchise, today launches Candy Crush Solitaireon mobile devices worldwide. Candy Crush Solitaire brings a fresh take to the classic card game, combining the timeless fun of solitaire with the vibrant and colorful world of Candy Crush.

Candy Crush Solitaire offers players a fun, mentally stimulating challenge, combining the familiar gameplay of TriPeaks solitaire with challenging levels, innovative gameplay, and tasty rewards, as they are immersed into the sensory and whimsical Candy Crush universe.

Beloved characters join players on a sweet journey around the world, collecting Candified postcards and delicious rewards as they progress through the game, solving puzzles and stacking cards. This new mobile game offering will launch with a set of features, including the "Hold Slot," enabling players to set cards aside for later use, or they can unleash the fan-favorite Candy Color Bomb booster reimagined in card form to conquer tricky levels.

"We're excited to take a timeless card game like solitaire and reimagine it through the lens of the iconic Candy Crush brand," said Tjodolf Sommestad, President, King. "The launch of Candy Crush Solitaire marks an important step in King's strategy to expand our portfolio by combining classic gameplay with our expertise in creating immersive, player-focused mobile experiences. This new addition not only strengthens the Candy Crush franchise's global reach but also delivers fresh, innovative ways for players to connect and engage with the games they love, all with that signature Candy Crush energy."

Candy Crush Solitaire builds on the success of Candy Crush Saga, the highest-grossing mobile game of all time in the Western world since its launch [source: Data.ai]. The game has maintained its relevance and reaffirmed its position as one of the global leaders in mobile gaming.

With Candy Crush first captivating players worldwide through Candy Crush Saga, the match-3 mobile gaming phenomenon, the franchise continues to evolve, boasting over 18,000 levels and now expanding into new genres to bring its iconic fun to even more players around the globe.

Since 2023, King has been part of the Microsoft family, and when asked about the most recent solitaire game, Paul Jensen, GM of Casual Games, Microsoft said, "As the most popular card game of all time, Microsoft solitaire is hugely special to us at Microsoft. We're thrilled to see King create an exciting new twist to solitaire as the newest addition to King's widely loved Candy Crush franchise. The launch marks an exciting milestone as our businesses look to work together to bring more choice and innovation to the mobile gaming market in the future."

Candy Crush Solitaire is free to download and available now on the Amazon App Store, Apple App Store, Google Play, Samsung Galaxy Store and more.

