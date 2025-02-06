APIUX TECNOLOGIA SPA: Apiux Tech Acquires Nectia Software and Accelerates Its Technological Expansion Across the Region and Into Europe

This acquisition strengthens the national consulting firm's position as a Latin American technology leader, enhancing its portfolio with new UX/UI and agility capabilities.

Apiux Tech, a leading Chilean technology consulting firm with operations across Latin America and Europe, announced the acquisition of Nectia Software. This strategic move, part of Apiux's 3x3 growth plan aiming to triple its size by 2027, significantly boosts its technological capabilities and expands its reach.

From left to right: Juan Luis Calvo/Commercial Director Milagros Bonavia/People & Culture Director Francisco Figueroa/Founder & CEO Julián Sandoval/Delivery Director Oscar Plaza/Director of Corporate Development Jacinto Obispo/Technology Director

Nectia Software, with over 20 years of experience in platform development and user experience (UX/UI), brings valuable expertise to Apiux. The acquisition is expected to increase Apiux's annual revenue to over USD 20 million, excluding Nectia's existing USD 2 million, and significantly increase its presence in markets like Spain, projected to contribute over 15% of revenue by 2025.

Francisco Figueroa, Apiux's CEO and founder, highlighted the strategic importance of the acquisition, emphasizing the addition of not only technical capabilities and new clients in complementary industries, but also a highly successful team that will drive global growth.

Carlos Yaconi, Nectia's founder, joins Apiux as a partner and director. He anticipates mutual benefits for both teams and clients, particularly in international expansion and technological advancement.

Apiux currently employs around 400 consultants, operates across Chile, Spain, Colombia, Peru, and the United States, and serves over 45 clients in various sectors including banking, retail, and public services. Key partners include Banchile Inversiones, Banco BCI, Coopeuch, Camper (Spain), the Chilean Internal Revenue Service (Servicio de Impuestos Internos), and Fonasa.

Nectia's acquisition enhances Apiux's portfolio with strengthened UX/UI, agility, and digital architecture capabilities, complementing existing expertise in cloud, AI & data, digital product development, and cybersecurity (added this year). This positions Apiux as a comprehensive and competitive technology company.

Apiux's board of directors includes respected leaders with extensive experience in strategic sectors. Figueroa further emphasized the company's commitment to sustainable and systematic growth balancing innovation, profitability, and sustainability. The integration of Nectia's operations is expected to immediately improve efficiency and profitability.

