Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - The ALS Super Fund, a Charitable Impact Cause Fund led by former NHL player and ALS advocate Mark Kirton, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated auction, supported by the National Hockey League (NHL), and all 32 Canadian and US teams. Building on the success of December's unforgettable virtual concert-headlined by Jim Cuddy of Blue Rodeo and featuring NHL legends like Hall of Famers Darryl Sittler and Wayne Gretzky-this auction represents the next chapter in the national "Courage to Fight: Together We EndALS" campaign to raise awareness and funds for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) research, as well as equitable access to treatment and trials.

The auction will run from February 6th to 20th, 2025, aligning with the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. Hosted on the Real Sports Auction platform, the event offers fans and supporters in Canada and the US exclusive opportunities to bid on unique items and experiences, including:

Game-time experiences with NHL teams,

with NHL teams, Rare memorabilia from the teams, hockey icons and foundations like the Börje Salming Foundation,

Donors in Canada and the US will be able to support the ALS Super Fund through Charitable Impact, receive tax receipts for their donations while contributing to charities advancing ALS research-all bringing us closer to a cure.

Mark Kirton, diagnosed with ALS, often called Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2018, has turned his personal battle with the disease into a powerful movement for change. His resilience and advocacy continue to inspire communities across North America. "Mark has shown us all how one person's determination and actions can rally a community to learn about and support something important to them," said John Bromley, CEO of Charitable Impact. "Our platform exists to help all Canadians, like Mark, plan for and carry out the change they want to create."

The ALS Super Fund, inspired by patients and powered by Charitable Impact, makes it easy for donors to support ALS by combining their contributions into one impactful fund. A dedicated advisory council of researchers, clinicians, and patients ensures every dollar goes to the most effective ALS charities and initiatives. This auction aims to inspire communities across Canada and beyond in the fight to advance ALS research and accelerate progress toward a cure.

Front L-R - Wayne Gretzky Jeff Jackson Mark Kirton Laurie Boschman. Behind L-R - Darryl Sittler Glenn Healy Brendan Shanahan

L-R (All Kirtons) - Adam, Lisa, Mark, Sarah, and Taylor

Standing left - Darryl Sittler then L-R is Luba Sittler, Pia Salming, Borje Salming, Mark Kirton, and Lisa Kirton

ALS Super Auction

ABOUT CHARITABLE IMPACT:

Charitable Impact is an online giving platform that operates as a donor-advised fund. It empowers generous Canadians with the tools and support to create the change they seek in the world by supporting causes they care about, choosing charities that resonate with them, and giving within their budget and personal goals. Since 2011, our community of 207,000+ users has donated more than 1.5 billion dollars, with over 14,600 registered charities benefiting from the generosity of people across Canada. Discover how Charitable Impact is helping Canadians create change at charitableimpact.com

ABOUT CAUSE FUNDS:

Charitable Impact's Cause Fund Program addresses a common roadblock for donors who want to give but don't know where and how to do so effectively for a meaningful impact. By leveraging the wisdom and expertise of Cause Leaders-individuals most familiar with maximizing impact for different causes and geographies-donors can confidently and effectively support the causes they care about and trust every dollar will achieve its maximum potential. Learn more at charitableimpact.com/cause-funds.

