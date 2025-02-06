Icelandair Group hf.: Record load factor in January

In January 2025, Icelandair transported 264 thousand passengers, a 17% increase compared to January 2024 on an 8% increase in capacity. During the month, 29% of passengers were travelling to Iceland, 19% from Iceland, 45% were via passengers and 7% were travelling within Iceland. The load factor was a record 77% and increased by 8 ppt between years. On-time performance was 77.6%.

Icelandair has added information on yield development to its monthly traffic information. This metric, together with load factor development, gives an indication of revenue development within the route network but not of total revenue as it excludes for example cargo and some ancillary revenue.* The yield totaled 8.1 US cents and was 3% lower than in January last year, primarily due to a higher proportion of via passengers. The stronger load factor, however, outweighed the yield decrease and resulted in higher passenger unit revenue than last year.

Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 96% on increased number of aircraft and utilization during the month. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers was up 1% compared to January last year. CO2 emissions decreased by 11% per Operational Ton Kilometer (OTK) compared to January last year due to higher load factor and positive impact of continued fleet renewal with an increase in flights operated by the fuel-efficient B737 MAX and A321 LR aircraft.

Bogi Nils Bogason, President and CEO of Icelandair:

"We continued to see positive development in the number of passengers travelling to Iceland in January and strong demand in the markets from and via Iceland, resulting in record load factor during the month. The domestic market remained stable.

We are proud and grateful to have been ranked highest by airline customers for the second year in a row, according to the Icelandic Customer Satisfaction Index. We see this recognition as an encouragement to continue providing our passengers with outstanding service.

We continued to expand our extensive route network with exciting new destinations. Last week we announced Miami as our 19th North American destination. This year will be our largest yet, providing our customers with more travel options than ever before.''

*Passenger ticket revenue in addition to excess baggage, cabin upgrade and seat selection revenue divided by RPK. The measure, together with load factor development, provides indication of the revenue generation within the route network but does not represent total revenue as the measure excludes cargo revenue, other ancillary revenue and accounting adjustments that when combined represent the revenue recognized on the income statement in each reporting period.

Contact information

Investors: Kristofer Hlynsson, Investor Relations Manager. E-mail:?kristoferh@icelandair.is

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail:?asdis@icelandair.is

