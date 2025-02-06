Anew Climate, LLC: Anew Climate Announces Strategic Service Agreement With Landwärme

Anew Climate to service Landwärme's EEG & green gas contracts under approved strategic agreement.

Anew Climate, LLC , a leading biomethane and carbon removals company, announced today a strategic agreement whereby Anew will service Landwärme's EEG and green gas contracts. The agreement was recently approved by the Federal Cartel Office and Landwärme creditors, and it is scheduled to close in the coming days.?

"Anew Climate was selected by the Landwärme creditors committee to manage the company's remaining contracts due to many factors, including its longstanding success in the North American biomethane market, financial backing, and extensive experience in environmental commodities," said Dr. Anna Wilke, restructuring manager.??

Anew Climate CEO, Angela Schwarz, comments: "As the leading independent marketer of biomethane in North America, Anew brings the expertise and financial strength to fulfill Landwärme's?core contracts. With our expansion into Europe through both our Low Carbon Fuels and Carbon Development businesses, we are the ideal partner for Landwärme's customers."?

Separate from the service agreement between Anew and Landwärme, Anew recently announced its European business expansion. Building on more than 20 years of environmental commodities experience, the expansion enables Anew to offer a full suite of comprehensive products and services to Europe's regulated and voluntary markets. Anew first entered the European environmental commodities markets in 2022 by establishing a carbon removals business headquartered in Madrid, Spain.? Anew offices will open in Munich and Berlin, adding to the company's existing presence in Budapest and Madrid.??

Landwärme entered into self-administration proceedings on August 13, 2024, following the downturn in the German regulated transportation markets, which was fueled by suspected fraud tied to the import of biodiesel and upstream emission reduction projects (UER projects). Landwärme representatives will soon contact their EEG and green gas customers to provide further guidance.????

Anew Climate is a global leader of diverse climate solutions built on the principles of transparency and accountability. We bring innovative products and services to the public and private sectors to help reduce or offset their carbon footprints, restore the environment, and ensure our clients' investments create economic value as well as durable climate impact. With deep market understanding, Anew leverages technological and nature-based solutions to create value through the generation and marketing of environmental credits for low carbon fuel, carbon, renewable energy, and emissions markets. Anew is majority owned by TPG Rise , TPG's global impact investing platform. The company has offices in the U.S., Canada, Spain, and Hungary.

